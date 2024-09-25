Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump (They Won't Like the FO Part)

Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Hack Media 'Fact-Checkers' Helping Dems Run...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 25, 2024
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Yesterday we told you about Iran and their 'specific threats' to harm former President Donald Trump. The Trump campaign was briefed on the threats, and said it was proof Iran loves Kamala Harris' weakness and fears Trump's strength (the also love the pallets of cash Democrats give them).

Advertisement

It's very alarming that the Ayatollah posted this video on their website, as Mike Lee pointed out:

Here we have a hostile nation threatening one of our former presidents and current presidential candidates and the Left/media/Democrats shrug.

Why? Because it makes the Biden-Harris administration look bad? Or because it reminds people that the Left is on the same page as Iran?

Biden would probably give Iran more money if they assassinated Trump. Let's be real here.

We've all seen the Democrat's rhetoric. Even the Postal Union calls him an 'existential threat.'

Is Iran hoping to collect on the $150k bounty?

Advertisement

You mean pallets of cash didn't win their friendship?

SHOCKING.

(Not really).

We're sure she will.

They won't.

It sure is.

Advertisement

Some context, but coming on the heels of the renewed and apparently credible threats, this is escalation.

Our sentiments exactly.

We're going to take him seriously.

If -- God forbid -- the worst happened, the media and Democrats would say Trump brought it upon himself.

That's where we are.

