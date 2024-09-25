Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump (They Won't Like the FO Part)

Yesterday we told you about Iran and their 'specific threats' to harm former President Donald Trump. The Trump campaign was briefed on the threats, and said it was proof Iran loves Kamala Harris' weakness and fears Trump's strength (the also love the pallets of cash Democrats give them).

It's very alarming that the Ayatollah posted this video on their website, as Mike Lee pointed out:

This was posted on the Ayatollah’s website.



Truly, terrifyingly chilling. pic.twitter.com/VmILkzdIyM — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 25, 2024

Here we have a hostile nation threatening one of our former presidents and current presidential candidates and the Left/media/Democrats shrug.

Its irresponsible for a member of Congress to post this. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 25, 2024

Why? Because it makes the Biden-Harris administration look bad? Or because it reminds people that the Left is on the same page as Iran?

I wouldn't take it too seriously. I am sure he knows that if this were to happen, Iran would become one big parking lot. I'm just sayin... — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) September 25, 2024

Biden would probably give Iran more money if they assassinated Trump. Let's be real here.

We've all seen the Democrat's rhetoric. Even the Postal Union calls him an 'existential threat.'

Sure seems like Iran's motivations are deeply aligned with the White House, no? pic.twitter.com/GPv44v3ktN — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) September 25, 2024

Is Iran hoping to collect on the $150k bounty?

Biden/Harris gave billions of dollars to Iran.

This is the result. — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) September 25, 2024

You mean pallets of cash didn't win their friendship?

SHOCKING.

(Not really).

The Biden-Harris adminstration gave Iran billions of dollars so that they could produce CGI videos of Wall-E threatening to kill Donald Trump.



I'm sure Stephanie Ruhle will be asking Kamala Harris what she thinks of this! https://t.co/41kDNkoMla — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 25, 2024

We're sure she will.

It is necessary for @JoeBiden and @VO to make express what would follow the attack on a former president. Bill Clinton sent the message to Saddam. Joe and Kamala need to send it to Khamenei. https://t.co/iQzawBvmG4 — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 25, 2024

They won't.

Chilling part is having a grossly incompetent Secret Service (DHS) that can't stop threats. https://t.co/VjCZLcgJku — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) September 25, 2024

It sure is.

It’s important to note that this propaganda threat video was distributed by the Supreme Leader’s office in 2021.



That does not make it ok, but rather it explains why some folks were understandably thinking of the Islamic Republic when that man was arrested two weekends ago at… https://t.co/7iakR5xrvn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 25, 2024

Some context, but coming on the heels of the renewed and apparently credible threats, this is escalation.

Our sentiments exactly.

The Ayatollah is bluffing.

If he had this capability, he wouldn’t rely on these two: https://t.co/EFfhQxaG7e pic.twitter.com/r0vkBhv2Lw — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) September 25, 2024

We're going to take him seriously.

This would be an act of war. If the Iranians attempt again to kill Trump, Tehran should be razed to the ground. @BasedMikeLee https://t.co/DS4YFfiLFL — J Robert Smith (@JRobertSmith1) September 25, 2024

If -- God forbid -- the worst happened, the media and Democrats would say Trump brought it upon himself.

That's where we are.