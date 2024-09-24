The Trump Campaign Briefed on 'Specific Threats' by Iran to Cause Him Harm

The Trump campaign has been briefed about threats to his life by Iran.

The Trump campaign says he was briefed today by US intelligence officials about “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States.”



"Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 25, 2024

Anyone still think Iran, Russia, or China want Trump back behind the Resolute Desk?



Israel certainly does!!



So does America!!@TrumpWarRoom @realDonaldTrump — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) September 25, 2024

#BREAKING: Trump has been briefed on real, specific threats from Iran to assassinate him.



There have been "continued and coordinated attacks" heightening over the last few months, the campaign said. pic.twitter.com/w7o1VKkGHE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 25, 2024

It seems very clear who Iran wants to win and it certainly is not Donald Trump.

This wouldn't happen if he'd just stop his rhetoric about Iran. https://t.co/DSI0BpiTf4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2024

Yes, of course. If only Trump would just be more kind to Iran. That would surely change their behavior.

No, no. You must be mistaken.



Iran would never do such a thing because the Biden administration has sent them billions of dollars. https://t.co/Cdtdp65jIf — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 25, 2024

It's so shocking all that money didn't make America and Iran the closest of besties.

In other words, the Iranian regime would really REALLY like the Democrats to stay in the White House.



Also, if I'm being super skeptical, this is the US Deep State is setting up a scapegoat for any future attempted hit. https://t.co/8nErDknIJk — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 25, 2024

Iran is not trying to sow chaos in America. If that were the case, they’d be trying to take down both candidates. But they aren’t. They are only trying to take down own candidate, the one they are terrified of. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) September 25, 2024

They are clearly focused on one candidate and one candidate only.

Biden should make it clear to Iran that an assassination attempt on Trump would result in massive punitive strikes targeting Iranian leadership. We can't tolerate that and should go to war if they do it or try it. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) September 25, 2024

Biden doesn't even know what planet he is on. He is in no shape to issue ultimatums.

Iran best back the hell off. — Lance Browning (@lancetylerb05) September 25, 2024

People should ask themselves why Iran wants Democrats in the White House. pic.twitter.com/v9SUkS9fgY — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) September 25, 2024

Obama made sure of that.

Hmmm...Why would Iran want to destabilize the United States? How would that benefit Iran? — Shane Schmidt (@WShaneSchmidt) September 25, 2024

Folks, Trump needs your prayers for his safety, now more than ever! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Mau Corri (@CorriMau72011) September 25, 2024

#Kamala and Biden will ease more sanctions as a reward. https://t.co/PHEoz1LYsq — ghandiz (@StevieGhandiz) September 25, 2024

Meanwhile the @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris administration have let god only knows how many illegal Iranians and Iranian allies into the US. https://t.co/eC2LUq5jcV — Flip - Live Free (@flip4liberty) September 25, 2024

It's time to protect President Trump and close the border.