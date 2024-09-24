Chuck Schumer Announces Grant Program for Abortion Travel
The Trump Campaign Briefed on 'Specific Threats' by Iran to Cause Him Harm

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Trump campaign has been briefed about threats to his life by Iran. 

It seems very clear who Iran wants to win and it certainly is not Donald Trump.

Yes, of course. If only Trump would just be more kind to Iran. That would surely change their behavior. 

It's so shocking all that money didn't make America and Iran the closest of besties.

They are clearly focused on one candidate and one candidate only.

Biden doesn't even know what planet he is on. He is in no shape to issue ultimatums.

Obama made sure of that.

It's time to protect President Trump and close the border.

Tags: ASSASSINATION IRAN TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

