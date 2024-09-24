Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's 'Doomsday' If Trump Wins

The Democrats and media are awful.

In other news, water is wet.

But seriously -- after two assassination attempts targeting Donald Trump in the past three months -- you'd think they'd stop with the inflammatory rhetoric. Instead, they've doubled down and blamed Trump's rhetoric for the fact two Leftist loons tried to shoot him.

Advertisement

Mollie Hemingway exposed how historian Douglas Brinkley went on MSNBC and continued to fan the flames, a day after the DOJ dropped a letter from the second attempted assassin that included a $150k bounty on the former president.

More assassination prep on MSNBC: Historian Douglas Brinkley After Trump Assassination Attempts: ‘Doomsday’ If Trump Wins https://t.co/jP01tuLsnv — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 24, 2024

More from The Daily Wire:

Left-wing presidential historian Douglas Brinkley claimed on Monday — following two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump — that people needed to “wake up” because it would be a “doomsday scenario” if Trump were to win again in November. Brinkley made the unfounded remarks on far-left MNSBC during an appearance on “Morning Joe” — a show that is so extreme with its hatred of Trump that it was pulled off air for a day after Trump was shot in Pennsylvania because the network was concerned that inappropriate comments would be made. When asked by co-host Joe Scarborough what was at stake with 45 days left in the election, Brinkley responded, “American democracy, nothing less.”

Absolutely despicable.

And of course this was on 'Morning Joe' -- a show so biased MSNBC pulled it the day after the first assassination attempt.

And here's video:

VIDEO: Historian Douglas Brinkley, after expressing faux concern over Trump assass*nation attempts, warns of “DOOMSDAY” for America should Trump win.



They want it to keep happening until someone succeeds. pic.twitter.com/TUiUiujHuE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2024

Wow.

I'm glad we are dialing down the rhetoric. — Disinformation Expert Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) September 24, 2024

So glad. Really turning down the temperature here.

Trump has already won once and America flourished. Has the entire left shut off their minds from rational thinking? (Don't answer. 🫣) — 🇺🇸✨Brett Kruschke ✞ (@bkru) September 24, 2024

Things weren't perfect during Trump, but they were much better.

The Left wants us to forget that.

Douglas Brinkley: "Sure, I've said Trump being elected is a doomsday scenario as he's a wrecking ball usurper of democracy and the inherent danger is the radioactive hellscape he'll create in gutting the government"...unless he's killed.

- Trump was charged with incitement… — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) September 24, 2024

The post continues:

- Trump was charged with incitement saying to go "Peacefully" protest because prosecutors said to "read between the lines."

An excellent point.

Perfect graphic for this.

They never say what he did as president last time except to create the groundwork for a strong economy and job market. What was the fascism. — Bob (@Bob76046) September 24, 2024

They can never point out the supposed fascism.

After Trump wins the left will become unhinged. Won't be pretty https://t.co/n09bgoMmkz — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis anti woke AF (@Zebra12991210) September 24, 2024

Advertisement

They're already unhinged.

This writer fully expects riots from the second he's declared the winner.

They’re in “hair on fire” mode to trigger the most unstable of their followers to commit atrocities https://t.co/KllIwBXs29 — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) September 24, 2024

They sure are.

Agree if by "historian" you mean "partisan hack." https://t.co/dRn3q8HVuI — TexasTee (@TexasTee77) September 24, 2024

A more appropriate title, frankly.

Douchebag rhetoric on the assassination provocation station @MSNBC https://t.co/MTGBqdg6FF — Deplorable Bulldog (@Perez_Papillon) September 24, 2024

A much catchier and accurate slogan for MSNBC, frankly.