Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed
Funny With a Side of Fries: Trump Takes Shot at Kamala Harris' Non-Job...
Kamala's Campaign CRUMBLES? Couple of Cookie Polls Have Trump Up BIGLY
Haitian Bridge Alliance Laughably Seeks Criminal Charges Against Trump/Vance for 'Eating P...
'Shame on Her': Joe Manchin Will Not Endorse Kamala Harris After Filibuster Threat
Kamala Harris OWNS THIS: Border Patrol Says Kids As Young As EIGHT Are...
Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and...
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Had an Extremely Bad Slip Up...
Byron Donalds Serves Dems INSISTING Senate Border Bill Would Secure the Border a...
DEMOCRACY FTW! EPA Is Very Unhappy With the Results of Their Climate Week...
'Kamala's Wins' Account Too Damn Dumb to Realize They JUST Campaigned FOR Trump...
Trump Assassin's Son Arrested! Cardinal Calls Out Kamala!
WOW! Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Gossiped About Kamala With Cardinal Dolan and What...
LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just O...

Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's 'Doomsday' If Trump Wins

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 24, 2024
Various

The Democrats and media are awful.

In other news, water is wet.

But seriously -- after two assassination attempts targeting Donald Trump in the past three months -- you'd think they'd stop with the inflammatory rhetoric. Instead, they've doubled down and blamed Trump's rhetoric for the fact two Leftist loons tried to shoot him.

Advertisement

Mollie Hemingway exposed how historian Douglas Brinkley went on MSNBC and continued to fan the flames, a day after the DOJ dropped a letter from the second attempted assassin that included a $150k bounty on the former president.

More from The Daily Wire:

Left-wing presidential historian Douglas Brinkley claimed on Monday — following two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump — that people needed to “wake up” because it would be a “doomsday scenario” if Trump were to win again in November.

Brinkley made the unfounded remarks on far-left MNSBC during an appearance on “Morning Joe” — a show that is so extreme with its hatred of Trump that it was pulled off air for a day after Trump was shot in Pennsylvania because the network was concerned that inappropriate comments would be made.

When asked by co-host Joe Scarborough what was at stake with 45 days left in the election, Brinkley responded, “American democracy, nothing less.”

Absolutely despicable.

And of course this was on 'Morning Joe' -- a show so biased MSNBC pulled it the day after the first assassination attempt.

And here's video:

Recommended

Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed
Brett T.
Advertisement

Wow.

So glad. Really turning down the temperature here.

Things weren't perfect during Trump, but they were much better.

The Left wants us to forget that.

The post continues:

- Trump was charged with incitement saying to go "Peacefully" protest because prosecutors said to "read between the lines."

An excellent point.

Perfect graphic for this.

They can never point out the supposed fascism.

Advertisement

They're already unhinged.

This writer fully expects riots from the second he's declared the winner.

They sure are.

A more appropriate title, frankly.

A much catchier and accurate slogan for MSNBC, frankly.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP JOE SCARBOROUGH MOLLIE HEMINGWAY MORNING JOE MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed
Brett T.
Funny With a Side of Fries: Trump Takes Shot at Kamala Harris' Non-Job at McDonald's
Amy Curtis
Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.
Kamala's Campaign CRUMBLES? Couple of Cookie Polls Have Trump Up BIGLY
Amy Curtis
Byron Donalds Serves Dems INSISTING Senate Border Bill Would Secure the Border a Nice Glass of STFU Juice
Sam J.
DEMOCRACY FTW! EPA Is Very Unhappy With the Results of Their Climate Week Poll (We Think It's HILARIOUS)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed Brett T.
Advertisement