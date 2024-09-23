The Pager Cartoon Was Too Nice: Rashida Tlaib Demands We Stop Sending Weapons to 'Genocidal' Israel

The other day, NRO ran a very accurate political cartoon about Rashida Tlaib, the Michigan congresswoman who hates, hates, hates Israel and hasn't met a terror organization she doesn't love. Democrats ran to defend Tlaib, of course, and AOC called the cartoon 'Islamophobic' (it's not).

Advertisement

And here's Tlaib herself, doubling down on Israeli hatred that tells us the cartoon was exactly on point:

It’s easier to stop sending the Israel government weapons to conduct its genocidal wars than it is to evacuate every American in Lebanon. https://t.co/R3BZ5zMnAP — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 23, 2024

These wars are not genocidal, you lying partisan hack.

Israel is going to pound your rapist, baby kidnapping, terrorist friends into smithereens.



Hopefully we’ll get to see more Hezbollah members get their balls blown off.



That’s my favorite. 😍 🇮🇱🇺🇸 — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) September 23, 2024

Heh.

Do you condemn Hezbollah? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 23, 2024

Not a chance.

Don't let her forget this.

It was also easy for the terrorists (that you support) to not attack in the first place, yet here we are. — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 23, 2024

Israel will stop the second Hamas and Hezbollah leave them alone.

Why don’t you tell your buddies in Iran to quit shipping weapons to your buddies Hezbollah in Lebanon?



Easier for everyone. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) September 23, 2024

She won't do that, either.

You want this to end? Return the hostages and tell H and H to surrender unconditionally. — Bones (@ChimperScott) September 23, 2024

This is easy, too.

It’s was always easier for your ferals to give back the hostages and surrender, but you don’t ever seem interested in talking about that. — mjhubbard🇺🇸Hold Fauci and China Accountable (@mjhubbard1) September 23, 2024

She approves of what they're doing.

The Congresswoman who was insulted by a pager joke is now advocating for the terrorists who were carrying the pagers. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) September 23, 2024

And she doesn't understand why the pager cartoon was on-point.

It’s ’game over’ if Tlaib mentions Hamas or Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/B5jXu4DaNQ — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) September 23, 2024

Oh, look at that.

Hezbollah fired a rocket that hit the home of Palestinians. Are you going to condemn them NOW? https://t.co/OXkf0FjgQy — Leslie Young ✡︎ (@AkaLazarus) September 23, 2024

Nope.

She's angry that no one is responding to her last group text. https://t.co/5GhmBjoc9e pic.twitter.com/bgZ9CoAefi — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) September 23, 2024

Advertisement

Brutal. But hilarious.

But that pager cartoon was way off, you guys. https://t.co/fLgZ7tbGyz — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 23, 2024

Totally off base.

(Not)

Why do you support terrorist organizations? Are you a closet terrorist? https://t.co/rljbmSgFin — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) September 23, 2024

She'll never answer these questions.

Just imagine being @RadioFreeTom and getting upset over pager cartoons about this terrorist sympathizer. https://t.co/iD5WerNNqB — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 23, 2024

Pathetic, really.

She's so disgusting it still manages to shock. She hates Jews so much. https://t.co/y5DRncVmPf — Chris H. (@hawkinscm12) September 23, 2024

So, so much.