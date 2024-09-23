Maybe Stop Shooting at Him? Axios Wonders Why Trump Is Holding Fewer Rallies,...
The Pager Cartoon Was Too Nice: Rashida Tlaib Demands We Stop Sending Weapons to 'Genocidal' Israel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 23, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The other day, NRO ran a very accurate political cartoon about Rashida Tlaib, the Michigan congresswoman who hates, hates, hates Israel and hasn't met a terror organization she doesn't love. Democrats ran to defend Tlaib, of course, and AOC called the cartoon 'Islamophobic' (it's not).

And here's Tlaib herself, doubling down on Israeli hatred that tells us the cartoon was exactly on point:

These wars are not genocidal, you lying partisan hack.

Heh.

Not a chance.

Don't let her forget this.

Israel will stop the second Hamas and Hezbollah leave them alone.

She won't do that, either.

This is easy, too.

She approves of what they're doing.

And she doesn't understand why the pager cartoon was on-point.

Oh, look at that.

Nope.

Brutal. But hilarious.

Totally off base.

(Not)

She'll never answer these questions.

Pathetic, really.

So, so much.

