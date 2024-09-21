THUD: Mich. Dems Rushing to Rashida Tlaib's Defense Against a Cartoon Trip Hard Over Reality

IRS Agents' Union Thanks Kamala Harris for 'Inflation Reduction Act' Money With an...
Doug P.  |  12:11 PM on September 21, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we told you yesterday, a political cartoon revolving around the exploding pagers story in Lebanon and Rep. Rashida Tlaib from Michigan has caused a great triggering among AOC and others who seem to be angry that this hit a little too close to the mark: 

The above cartoon might not have been seen by nearly as many people but for many on the Left expressing their fury, including of course Tlaib herself

Michigan Democrats joined in on the outrage over the cartoon, with state Attorney Dana Nessel having this to say: 

Somebody please tell Nessel that Tlaib's religion isn't being used to imply she's a terrorist sympathizer, but rather her defense of Hamas is.

The outrage is because Tlaib and her defenders know the cartoon is just a little too believable for their liking.

Michigan Dem Rep. and current Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin called it "Islamophobic and downright dangerous":

Who mentioned anything about Islam, other than Slotkin?

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also took offense on behalf of Tlaib:

Because a cartoon is the real problem here?

Yeah, that's great advice, not that these Dems will heed it.

Indeed. That's what they're so angry about.

