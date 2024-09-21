THUD: Mich. Dems Rushing to Rashida Tlaib's Defense Against a Cartoon Trip Hard Over Reality

As we told you yesterday, a political cartoon revolving around the exploding pagers story in Lebanon and Rep. Rashida Tlaib from Michigan has caused a great triggering among AOC and others who seem to be angry that this hit a little too close to the mark:

The above cartoon might not have been seen by nearly as many people but for many on the Left expressing their fury, including of course Tlaib herself.

Michigan Democrats joined in on the outrage over the cartoon, with state Attorney Dana Nessel having this to say:

Rashida’s religion should not be used in a cartoon to imply that she’s a terrorist. It’s Islamophobic and wrong.



Just as Rashida should not use my religion to imply I cannot perform my job fairly as Attorney General. It’s anti-Semitic and wrong. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) September 20, 2024

Somebody please tell Nessel that Tlaib's religion isn't being used to imply she's a terrorist sympathizer, but rather her defense of Hamas is.

Nonsense. This had nothing to do with her religion, and everything to do with the fact that she has sided with terrorists every single time she gets an opportunity. https://t.co/3QHPNjPckc — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 21, 2024

The outrage is because Tlaib and her defenders know the cartoon is just a little too believable for their liking.

Maybe she should stop building her only political agenda on defending anti-Israel terrorist organizations.



Also.https://t.co/wYZAdy2wgU https://t.co/Ewm8boP8a1 pic.twitter.com/tjZOjipp8b — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 21, 2024

"She's a terrorist."



"You're just saying that because she's Muslim!"



You heard "terrorist" and immediately thought "Muslim." Sounds like you're the Islamophobe here. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 21, 2024

Michigan Dem Rep. and current Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin called it "Islamophobic and downright dangerous":

This cartoon is way over the line: it’s Islamaphobic and downright dangerous. Anyone publishing this should retract it and apologize for spreading hate. https://t.co/oFaTNRgVZn — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) September 20, 2024

Who mentioned anything about Islam, other than Slotkin?

Tlaib is a terrorist and is being criticized accordingly.



I don’t see any references to Islam. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 21, 2024

You're kidding, right? Is she showing up for the Hamas fundraiser tonight? https://t.co/ij7NCA9weW — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 21, 2024

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also took offense on behalf of Tlaib:

The cartoon defaming @RepRashida is disgusting, dangerous, and destructive. pic.twitter.com/bJGvDbDS3Q — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) September 20, 2024

Because a cartoon is the real problem here?

Maybe you should complain to Tlaib about her antisemitic activism rather than complaining about cartoonists noticing. — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 20, 2024

Yeah, that's great advice, not that these Dems will heed it.

And 100% dead-on balls accurate.



You forgot that part. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 21, 2024

Indeed. That's what they're so angry about.