Maybe Stop Shooting at Him? Axios Wonders Why Trump Is Holding Fewer Rallies,...
Lefty Media Pushing 'Violent Crime Dropped' FBI Report for Dem Election Boost (Yeah,...
Want Some Cheese With Your Whine? Lefty Gets DRAGGED for Dunking on 'Not...
The Pager Cartoon Was Too Nice: Rashida Tlaib Demands We Stop Sending Weapons...
Having Solved All Its Other Problems, California Tackles the REAL Issues Like Banning...
YUGE Swing in THIS Particular Leftist Poll Should Make Every Single Kamala Harris...
NO DUH: Secret Service Approval Rating Plummets Because They SUCK at Their Jobs
Wait, the WH Used Taxpayer Dollars to Fly Zelenskyy to a Swing State...
Like All Good Commies, AOC Calls for Government to 'Rein in' the Media...
Deep State Drops Assassin Bounty Letter! Trump vs Bill Maher, Megyn Kelly on...
ESCALATION: Pentagon Sending Additional Troops to Middle East As Israeli-Hezbollah Tension...
Whoopi Goldberg Makes the 'Historic Announcement' About Wednesday's Guest on 'The View'
Singer's Onstage Scripted Woke Pitch for Voting Against Trump Is the Harris Campaign...
Here's Another Flashback That Nukes Harris 2024's 'Tough Law Enforcer Who Will Secure...

WOMP WOMP: EPA's Climate Week Quiz Goes HORRIBLY, HILARIOUSLY Wrong for Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 23, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It's apparently Climate Week. Silly us; we still have our DNC decorations up.

We're so fed up with the climate change cult and the nonsense associated with it. Truly. They want us to reduce our quality of life, including strict rationing on meat/gas/electricity and a return to washing clothing by hand. Those rules, of course, wouldn't apply to them.

Advertisement

Thankfully, we're not 89% of Ivy League grads (the ones who are pro-rationing), and we know humans are not the dominate cause of climate change.

We're teaching the EPA a lesson about this, too:

Ouch.

Hahahahahahahahaha!

We sure do.

They recoil like the vampires they are.

Sure is.

They're trying really hard to say that little spike is proof of human-driven climate change.

Recommended

Want Some Cheese With Your Whine? Lefty Gets DRAGGED for Dunking on 'Not Welcoming' Japanese Restaurant
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yep.

LOL.

And don't let up.

It's not about controlling the climate. It's about controlling the people.

Definitely a pattern.

Advertisement

This writer hates the cold, so here's hoping.

No, it's not.

Dumb and wildly unscientific are the hallmarks of any government agency.

Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY EPA POLL CLIMATE CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Want Some Cheese With Your Whine? Lefty Gets DRAGGED for Dunking on 'Not Welcoming' Japanese Restaurant
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lefty Media Pushing 'Violent Crime Dropped' FBI Report for Dem Election Boost (Yeah, About That)
Doug P.
The Pager Cartoon Was Too Nice: Rashida Tlaib Demands We Stop Sending Weapons to 'Genocidal' Israel
Amy Curtis
YUGE Swing in THIS Particular Leftist Poll Should Make Every Single Kamala Harris Supporter VERY Nervous
Sam J.
Maybe Stop Shooting at Him? Axios Wonders Why Trump Is Holding Fewer Rallies, Gets ALL THE ANSWERS
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Want Some Cheese With Your Whine? Lefty Gets DRAGGED for Dunking on 'Not Welcoming' Japanese Restaurant Amy Curtis
Advertisement