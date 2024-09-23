WOMP WOMP: EPA's Climate Week Quiz Goes HORRIBLY, HILARIOUSLY Wrong for Them

It's apparently Climate Week. Silly us; we still have our DNC decorations up.

We're so fed up with the climate change cult and the nonsense associated with it. Truly. They want us to reduce our quality of life, including strict rationing on meat/gas/electricity and a return to washing clothing by hand. Those rules, of course, wouldn't apply to them.

Thankfully, we're not 89% of Ivy League grads (the ones who are pro-rationing), and we know humans are not the dominate cause of climate change.

We're teaching the EPA a lesson about this, too:

#ClimateWeek Quiz 🤔



True or False: Humans are the dominant cause of climate change. — U.S. EPA (@EPA) September 23, 2024

Ouch.

Quiz



True or False: The EPA is the dominant cause of brain damage in this country. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 23, 2024

Hahahahahahahahaha!

You’re idiot grifters. We see you. — janice (@chestnuthell) September 23, 2024

We sure do.

The EPA when I show them the most dominant cause of climate change. pic.twitter.com/HIss3ZyNDc — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 23, 2024

They recoil like the vampires they are.

Plate tectonics and the huge ball of fire at the center of our solar system is the correct answer, Poindexter. pic.twitter.com/6FYZQrTCQC — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 23, 2024

Sure is.

They're trying really hard to say that little spike is proof of human-driven climate change.

The arrogance of thinking humans are even close to the dominant cause of 'climate change'

The climate preceding our presence was infinitely more destructive than the oasis we live in today. — Anger is a Woman (@TruthierT) September 23, 2024

Yep.

LOL.

And don't let up.

Humans think they're gods if they believe they can control the climate. God's creation is His and His alone to control. We can manage and keep it clean but controlling it is a fever dream. https://t.co/zU2ixA8Q7S — C. Kennedy (@ck07712) September 23, 2024

It's not about controlling the climate. It's about controlling the people.

A useless government agency asking dumb questions. Seems to be a pattern. What a waste of taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/TMr58v7xeq — me (@elliefaye70) September 23, 2024

Definitely a pattern.

Oh brother

In about 1000 years we’ll be in an ice age and solar scientists know this. The carbon may actually help us not get as cold https://t.co/5ALUSqVXtG — 🌼Betsy Ross🌼 (@QuakerGirlsRule) September 23, 2024

This writer hates the cold, so here's hoping.

I bet this isn't how they thought this would go https://t.co/LrG0jFSPww — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) September 23, 2024

No, it's not.

This is what our tax dollars are funding at EPA.



Dumb and wildly unscientific polls about climate change.



But guessing this one isn't going the way they had intended. https://t.co/9r2NECzEbs — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 23, 2024

Dumb and wildly unscientific are the hallmarks of any government agency.