What Voter Integrity? AZ Court Rules 98,000 Unconfirmed Citizens Can Vote Full Ballot

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 21, 2024
ImgFlip

The Democratic Party has reassured us it's against the law for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. So we totally don't have to pass the SAVE Act or anything.

Except that thing that is totally illegal and totally not happening keeps happening. Like when the AP said illegal voting happens but 'rarely' (we thought it wasn't happening -- our bad), or Oregon 'accidentally' registering a bunch of illegals to vote due to 'data entry' error.

America First Legal is currently suing every county in the state of Arizona to remove illegals from the voter rolls. This certainly warrants them taking a look:

More from the AP:

The Arizona Supreme Court unanimously ruled Friday that nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in state and local races, a significant decision that could influence ballot measures and tight legislative races.

The court’s decision comes after officials uncovered a database error that for two decades mistakenly designated the voters as having access to the full ballot. The voters already were entitled to cast ballots in federal races, including for president and Congress, regardless of how the court ruled.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, and Stephen Richer, the Republican Maricopa County recorder, had disagreed on what status the voters should hold. Richer asked the high court to weigh in, saying Fontes ignored state law by advising county officials to let affected voters cast full ballots.

Local elections matter, too, because you can't fight the big tyrannies unless you fight the small ones.

Yep.

Excellent question.

It sure is needed.

They don't want to put in the work.

We all know why.

Exactly.

It is complete rubbish.

It sure doesn't help calm concerns.

That thing that isn't happening keeps happening.

And current governor Katie Hobbs won by less than 18,000 votes.

That's why this matters.

