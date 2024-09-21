What Voter Integrity? AZ Court Rules 98,000 Unconfirmed Citizens Can Vote Full Ballot

The Democratic Party has reassured us it's against the law for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. So we totally don't have to pass the SAVE Act or anything.

Except that thing that is totally illegal and totally not happening keeps happening. Like when the AP said illegal voting happens but 'rarely' (we thought it wasn't happening -- our bad), or Oregon 'accidentally' registering a bunch of illegals to vote due to 'data entry' error.

America First Legal is currently suing every county in the state of Arizona to remove illegals from the voter rolls. This certainly warrants them taking a look:

BREAKING: Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn't been confirmed can vote the full ballot https://t.co/ceKXf5ohrB — The Associated Press (@AP) September 21, 2024

More from the AP:

The Arizona Supreme Court unanimously ruled Friday that nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in state and local races, a significant decision that could influence ballot measures and tight legislative races. The court’s decision comes after officials uncovered a database error that for two decades mistakenly designated the voters as having access to the full ballot. The voters already were entitled to cast ballots in federal races, including for president and Congress, regardless of how the court ruled. Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, and Stephen Richer, the Republican Maricopa County recorder, had disagreed on what status the voters should hold. Richer asked the high court to weigh in, saying Fontes ignored state law by advising county officials to let affected voters cast full ballots.

Local elections matter, too, because you can't fight the big tyrannies unless you fight the small ones.

A more accurate headline would be “Arizona Supreme Court rules 98,000 voters can violate federal election law” — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) September 21, 2024

Yep.

How is Arizona consistently the WORST state for voting problems? — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) September 21, 2024

Excellent question.

How's this possible? Challenge needed. — Loren Karkip (@LKarkip) September 21, 2024

It sure is needed.

Maybe this is the right call, but how hard can it be to figure out if 98,000 people are citizens. Shouldn't that take a couple of people a few hours?? — Robert Baldi (@rrbaldi) September 21, 2024

They don't want to put in the work.

We all know why.

Exactly.

Sorry, this is complete rubbish if true https://t.co/PfbKetsfeU — Jodi (@APLMom) September 21, 2024

It is complete rubbish.

Again, It’s always Arizona. The last to finalize their elections and always sus. https://t.co/OFdP0cI4MW — 🍂𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔🍂 (@SweetVaBreezy) September 21, 2024

It sure doesn't help calm concerns.

The next time some useful idiot regurgitates the talking point that illegal aliens and non-citizens can’t vote - send them this article from one of their favorite propaganda outlets. https://t.co/N3ueCIDXjt — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. (@BThomas3333) September 21, 2024

That thing that isn't happening keeps happening.

Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes in 2020. https://t.co/FFZROMoqCw — J🥥hn 🌴raley (@johndavidfraley) September 21, 2024

And current governor Katie Hobbs won by less than 18,000 votes.

That's why this matters.