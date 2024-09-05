Donald Trump Says He’ll Create a Government Efficiency Commission, Put Elon Musk in...
Kamala Harris' Electric Vehicle Mandate Will FAIL: Volvo Abandons Goal to Sell Only...
Hunter Biden Sought Plea Deal Where He Maintains Innocence but Accepts Punishment
WATCH: 'Should've Named It What It Was!' Biden Admits Inflation Reduction Act Was...
BASED: John Fetterman BLASTS Meta Oversight Board for Saying Anti-Israel Slogan Isn't Hate...
The Nation Aims for Worst Take of the Year Complaining About Democrats Embracing...
WOMP WOMP: Adding Tim Walz to the Ticket Has HURT Kamala in Minnesota
THEY KNEW: Docs Reveal FBI, DHS, Colorado AG Were Aware of Venezuelan Gangs...
Chasten Buttigieg Really Seems to HATE the Idea of Grandmas Providing Childcare
DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools...
WOW: Kamala Reminds Everyone How Much Democrats LOVE Segregation by Making THIS Policy...
Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech If...
WHOOPS! Dem Confirms Tim Walz's Love of Donuts With Pic That Proves He's...
Even CNN's Calling Out Harris for Border Wall Hypocrisy and Ripping Off Trump...

LET'S GO! America First Legal Sues EVERY County in Arizona to Remove Illegals from Voter Rolls

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 05, 2024
Sarah D.

The Left insists we don't need legislation like the SAVE Act because it's already against the law for illegal immigrants to vote in elections.

But at every turn, the Left has zero interest in enforcing those laws they say are on the books.

Advertisement

Which is why America First Legal is now suing every county in Arizona, demanding removal of illegal immigrants from the voter rolls.

Here's the thread:

This should be easy, right?

All officials have to do is remove illegals from the voter rolls.

The law that the Left insists is adequate for preventing illegal immigrants from voting.

Recommended

THEY KNEW: Docs Reveal FBI, DHS, Colorado AG Were Aware of Venezuelan Gangs and DID NOTHING
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's literally their job.

So frustrating.

But wait for it:

Whoops. They stepped on a major rake, huh?

Womp womp!

If these are the laws the Left insist are adequate, they should be made to enforce and follow them.

Advertisement

This is vital work.

Yes.

That's not 'rare' like the AP insisted.

In 2020, Joe Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes. Having 42,301 illegal voters on the rolls could tip the election. Enforce election laws.

Tags: ARIZONA LAWSUIT VOTER FRAUD VOTERS VOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THEY KNEW: Docs Reveal FBI, DHS, Colorado AG Were Aware of Venezuelan Gangs and DID NOTHING
Amy Curtis
Hunter Biden Sought Plea Deal Where He Maintains Innocence but Accepts Punishment
Brett T.
WATCH: 'Should've Named It What It Was!' Biden Admits Inflation Reduction Act Was Green New Deal SCAM
Amy Curtis
The Nation Aims for Worst Take of the Year Complaining About Democrats Embracing 'Dark Side' of Football
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris' Electric Vehicle Mandate Will FAIL: Volvo Abandons Goal to Sell Only EVs by 2030
Amy Curtis
BASED: John Fetterman BLASTS Meta Oversight Board for Saying Anti-Israel Slogan Isn't Hate Speech
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THEY KNEW: Docs Reveal FBI, DHS, Colorado AG Were Aware of Venezuelan Gangs and DID NOTHING Amy Curtis
Advertisement