LET'S GO! America First Legal Sues EVERY County in Arizona to Remove Illegals from Voter Rolls

The Left insists we don't need legislation like the SAVE Act because it's already against the law for illegal immigrants to vote in elections.

But at every turn, the Left has zero interest in enforcing those laws they say are on the books.

Which is why America First Legal is now suing every county in Arizona, demanding removal of illegal immigrants from the voter rolls.

Here's the thread:

/1🚨NEW LAWSUIT TO STOP ILLEGAL ALIEN VOTING



We are suing ALL 15 counties in Arizona for refusing to remove illegals from their voter rolls. This follows our lawsuit against Maricopa.



Every county in AZ is flagrantly defying its duty under state law to expunge illegal voters: pic.twitter.com/2B7warOhM3 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 4, 2024

This should be easy, right?

/2 On July 17, we sent letters on behalf of our clients demanding that election officials in all 15 AZ counties fulfill their legal obligations to prevent aliens from voting and warning them that if they failed to do so, we would pursue legal action on behalf of our clients. https://t.co/gpfxKx0Aim — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 4, 2024

All officials have to do is remove illegals from the voter rolls.

/3 On August 6, 2024, we sued the Maricopa County Recorder on behalf of Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona and Yvonne Cahill, a registered voter and naturalized citizen, for brazenly refusing to comply with the law. https://t.co/vkKIhvZUdp — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 4, 2024

The law that the Left insists is adequate for preventing illegal immigrants from voting.

/4 The claims in the lawsuit were based on Arizona state laws that require county recorders to do monthly voter list maintenance to remove foreign citizens from voter rolls. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 4, 2024

It's literally their job.

/5 Nevertheless, Maricopa County removed the case to federal court, arguing that the case also involved federal laws that, in the county’s view, should be interpreted in federal court. Maricopa County is notorious for employing procedural maneuvers to delay election cases and… — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 4, 2024

So frustrating.

But wait for it:

/6 However, Maricopa County’s attempts here have backfired.



Arizona state court rules only allow for one county to be sued in a case like this, whereas federal court rules allow a plaintiff to sue more than one county at a time. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 4, 2024

Whoops. They stepped on a major rake, huh?

/7 Now that our clients are in federal court, we added the other 14 counties in Arizona to the lawsuit to ensure that every county in the state is compelled to fulfill its statutory duties. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 4, 2024

Womp womp!

/8 Two federal statutes that have been in effect for nearly thirty years, 8 U.S.C. § 1373(c) and 8 U.S.C. § 1644, allow State and local officials to obtain information about the citizenship or immigration status of any individual for any lawful purpose. https://t.co/I1EG0vF6x9 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 4, 2024

If these are the laws the Left insist are adequate, they should be made to enforce and follow them.

/9 Yet, counties in Arizona have decided to ignore these tools and threaten the integrity of the 2024 Presidential election by failing to remove foreign nationals from their voter rolls.



We are taking action. https://t.co/IZBQ5bwEaQ — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 4, 2024

This is vital work.

Arizona is refusing to remove illegals from voter rolls? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2024

Yes.

Correct. Arizona has 42,301 voters on the federal voting rolls who could not or would not present proof of citizenship. On July 17, we sent demand letters to County Recorders in all 15 counties notifying them of their legal obligation under state law to screen existing voter… — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 4, 2024

That's not 'rare' like the AP insisted.

In 2020, Joe Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes. Having 42,301 illegal voters on the rolls could tip the election. Enforce election laws.