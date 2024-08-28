The Hill: Proof-of-Citizenship Bill Could Lead to Government Shutdown

Back in July, the House voted to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote. Then then-Biden-Harris campaign ridiculed the act and Speaker Mike Johnson, pointing out that it was already unconstitutional for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. Then there shouldn't be any objection from the Democrats to passing the SAVE Act, right?

The Hill is reporting that the SAVE Act could lead to a government shutdown next month.

Proof-of-citizenship voting bill push could threaten government shutdown https://t.co/ZitZ58foQW — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2024

We're always up for a government shutdown. The Hill reports:

A conservative-backed push for stricter proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting could complicate efforts to avert a government shutdown next month. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have acknowledged a stopgap of some kind, also known as a continuing resolution (CR), will be necessary to keep the government funded past Sept. 30. But calls are growing among House conservatives to use that must-pass measure to force consideration of a partisan bill aimed at barring noncitizens from voting — laying the groundwork for a clash with the Democratic-led Senate, which would likely reject such a package.

Why is proof of citizenship to register to vote a partisan bill?

The hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus took an official position this month urging Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to attach the measure, dubbed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, to spending legislation next month.

This is something the Democrats so oppose that they would shut down the government rather than pass it. Why would that be?

If there’s anything worth shutting the government down over, this is it.



Crazy that this isn’t just common sense in our country. You have to be a legal citizen to vote. How is this controversial? https://t.co/bwNO8Qa8jv — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 28, 2024

THEN SHUT IT DOWN. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) August 28, 2024

The only people opposing this are the ones planning on cheating. — Bryan Horsey 🪓 (@bryanhorsey) August 28, 2024

Why is this even an issue.

Democrats show you they are willing to cede our sovereignty for power.

There is a word for this. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) August 28, 2024

Good. Shut it down and keep it shut down. — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) August 28, 2024

Shut it down. We don’t have a country if we don’t have secure elections. The time for a Biden-Harris government shutdown is now. — Orange Lives Matter (@OrangePhoenix47) August 28, 2024

Their terms are acceptable. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) August 28, 2024

Sweet let's do it — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 28, 2024

Sounds like a great plan, shut it down. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 28, 2024

Dems prepared to shut the government down to prevent passing a bill the prohibits something that supposedly never happens. Pretty telling. — Socratic Method Man (@Elder_Haman) August 28, 2024

It's already illegal and it's not happening anyway, so why oppose it?

I’ve never wanted my government shut down more in my life. Enough is enough! — Colonel Angus (@tomhayes83) August 28, 2024

Good. Shut it down.



We need same day, paper ballots, photo ID requirements and signature verification. There is no country left if we cannot trust our elections. — Lucy Riles (@LucyRiles) August 28, 2024

The people say shut it down. It would be interesting if this were attached to a spending bill — then the Democrats who oppose the SAVE Act would have to go on record explaining why they'd rather shut down the government that pass it.

