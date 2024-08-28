The Hill: Proof-of-Citizenship Bill Could Lead to Government Shutdown

A Campaign That's Actually Winning Doesn't Have to Buy TikTok Influencer Support
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 28, 2024

Back in July, the House voted to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote. Then then-Biden-Harris campaign ridiculed the act and Speaker Mike Johnson, pointing out that it was already unconstitutional for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. Then there shouldn't be any objection from the Democrats to passing the SAVE Act, right?

The Hill is reporting that the SAVE Act could lead to a government shutdown next month.

We're always up for a government shutdown. The Hill reports:

A conservative-backed push for stricter proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting could complicate efforts to avert a government shutdown next month.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have acknowledged a stopgap of some kind, also known as a continuing resolution (CR), will be necessary to keep the government funded past Sept. 30.

But calls are growing among House conservatives to use that must-pass measure to force consideration of a partisan bill aimed at barring noncitizens from voting — laying the groundwork for a clash with the Democratic-led Senate, which would likely reject such a package.

Why is proof of citizenship to register to vote a partisan bill?

The hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus took an official position this month urging Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to attach the measure, dubbed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, to spending legislation next month.

This is something the Democrats so oppose that they would shut down the government rather than pass it. Why would that be?

It's already illegal and it's not happening anyway, so why oppose it?

The people say shut it down. It would be interesting if this were attached to a spending bill — then the Democrats who oppose the SAVE Act would have to go on record explaining why they'd rather shut down the government that pass it.

***

