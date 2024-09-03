Kamala Harris Attacked Gold Star Families, but The Hill Insists She's Ready to...
Illegal Voting Is 'Rare' Says AP, As They Wonder Why Republicans Are Making It an Election Issue

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 03, 2024
Twitchy

Make no mistake: if illegal voting favored Republicans, the Left would crack down on it faster than a fat kid eats cake.

But it doesn't, so it's not a problem.

Republicans noticing that illegal voting happens, however, is.

More from the water carriers at AP:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said this past week that more than 6,500 potential noncitizens have been removed from Texas voter rolls since 2021, including 1,930 with “a voter history” who have been referred for investigation by the attorney general’s office. Texas has almost 18 million registered voters.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, said in August that he referred for potential prosecution 138 apparent noncitizens found to have voted in a recent election and 459 more who registered but did not vote. Those figures were higher than reviews from previous years but a small fraction of the more than 8 million registered voters in Ohio.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, a Republican, recently announced that 3,251 people previously identified as noncitizens by the federal government are being switched to inactive status on the state’s voter registration rolls. They will be required to provide proof of citizenship and fill out a form to vote in November. Alabama has more than 3 million registered voters.

These are the ones who were caught. How many haven't been caught?

We endorse this.

Every time this writer clicks on an AP story, they ask for donations. Not a chance.

Go broke.

BECAUSE THEY SAY SO! 

They hope by saying 'rare' that people will ignore it.

This is how the process always goes:

  1. That thing isn't happening.
  2. It's happening, but it's rare, and talking about it is a conspiracy theory.
  3. It's happening, it's widespread, and it's a good thing.

We're at Step 2.

We were told illegal immigrants are upstanding folks and don't break laws! Whoops.

Because it benefits them.

Yep.

And -- as always -- today's 'conspiracy theory' is tomorrow's verified fact.

Yep.

By on purpose.

Exactly. Democrats want the fraud.

Lynching is rare, but the Emmett Till Antilynching Act was signed in 2022.

