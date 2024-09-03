Illegal Voting Is 'Rare' Says AP, As They Wonder Why Republicans Are Making It an Election Issue

Make no mistake: if illegal voting favored Republicans, the Left would crack down on it faster than a fat kid eats cake.

But it doesn't, so it's not a problem.

Republicans noticing that illegal voting happens, however, is.

Illegal voting by noncitizens is rare, yet Republicans are making it a major issue this election https://t.co/ZaCMOefegV — The Associated Press (@AP) September 3, 2024

More from the water carriers at AP:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said this past week that more than 6,500 potential noncitizens have been removed from Texas voter rolls since 2021, including 1,930 with “a voter history” who have been referred for investigation by the attorney general’s office. Texas has almost 18 million registered voters. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, said in August that he referred for potential prosecution 138 apparent noncitizens found to have voted in a recent election and 459 more who registered but did not vote. Those figures were higher than reviews from previous years but a small fraction of the more than 8 million registered voters in Ohio. Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, a Republican, recently announced that 3,251 people previously identified as noncitizens by the federal government are being switched to inactive status on the state’s voter registration rolls. They will be required to provide proof of citizenship and fill out a form to vote in November. Alabama has more than 3 million registered voters.

These are the ones who were caught. How many haven't been caught?

Should be nonexistent you clown hacks — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 3, 2024

We endorse this.

Every time this writer clicks on an AP story, they ask for donations. Not a chance.

Go broke.

If the voter laws are purposely designed to make it impossible to prove voter fraud, how do you know it's "rare"? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 3, 2024

BECAUSE THEY SAY SO!

Non-citizen voters were removed from the rolls/moved to inactive status in Alabama, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, etc.



What do you mean rare? 🤡 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 3, 2024

They hope by saying 'rare' that people will ignore it.

... oh its gone from Illegal aliens never vote now to "rare" ... within the space of a month or two.



By "rare," you actually mean more common than you're comfortable admitting because it would give leverage to the Republican's bill. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) September 3, 2024

This is how the process always goes:

That thing isn't happening. It's happening, but it's rare, and talking about it is a conspiracy theory. It's happening, it's widespread, and it's a good thing.

We're at Step 2.

It's supposed to be nonexistent, you ridiculous clowns. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 3, 2024

We were told illegal immigrants are upstanding folks and don't break laws! Whoops.

So "rare" that one party open encourages and supports it. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 3, 2024

Because it benefits them.

“Rare” is not “zero.”



And until it is zero, it’s a major issue. https://t.co/zCKWPVbXtR — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2024

Yep.

Oh so it isn't a conspiracy theory now? https://t.co/0fS7Eh2dJw — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 3, 2024

And -- as always -- today's 'conspiracy theory' is tomorrow's verified fact.

"Having your vote stolen by an illegal alien is rare, yet Republicans are making it a major issue this election."#FIFY



* P.S. it's swell that everybody finally agrees it's happening, but nobody knows how "rare" it is because our elections are unaudited https://t.co/tNbpKpbjHj — Cruadin (@cruadin) September 3, 2024

Yep.

By on purpose.

Illegal voting by noncitizens should be non-existent, and all it would take is a photo ID requirements.



But in tight races that’s not what open-borders Democrats want. https://t.co/98HV7bYsDG — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 3, 2024

Exactly. Democrats want the fraud.

If it's such a non-issue why are states like Virginia purging their voter rolls of thousands of illegal voters?



Not to mention, if it's really not happening why fight against legislation anyway? Easy peasy, just pass it, no harm no foul, right? https://t.co/wxobpHlzBt — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 3, 2024

Lynching is rare, but the Emmett Till Antilynching Act was signed in 2022.