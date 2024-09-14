Thing That's Totally Not Happening Happened AGAIN: Oregon DMV 'Accidentally' Registers Illegals to Vote

We don't need the SAVE Act, Democrats tell us, because it's already against the law for illegal immigrants to register and vote.

Cool story.

But that thing that's illegal and totally not happening keeps happening. America First Legal is suing in Arizona to remove them from the voter rolls. Texas removed one million ineligible voters from the rolls, including 6,500 'noncitizens.'

Advertisement

The AP says it's 'rare' that illegal voting happens and shame on Republicans for making it a big issue this election.

Oregon DMV mistakenly registered more than 300 non-citizens to vote since 2021 https://t.co/5Q6jRtivLO — The Associated Press (@AP) September 14, 2024

More from the AP:

Oregon officials acknowledged Friday that the state mistakenly registered more than 300 non-citizens as voters since 2021 in what they described as a “data entry issue” that happened when people applied for driver’s licenses. An initial analysis by the Oregon Department of Transportation, which oversees the state’s Driver and Motor Vehicle Services, revealed that 306 non-citizens were registered to vote, said Kevin Glenn, a department spokesperson. Of those, two voted in elections since 2021. State and federal laws prohibit non-citizens from voting in national and local elections. The mistake occurred in part because Oregon has allowed non-citizens to obtain driver’s licenses since 2019, and the DMV automatically registers most people to vote when they obtain a license or ID, Glenn said.

It's always an 'accident' when they get caught.

If AP is reporting 300, the real number must be close to 300,000. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) September 14, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

When you automatically register anyone, it's not a mistake. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 14, 2024

No one should be automatically registered to vote.

This seems like a strategy to avoid future criticisms of voter fraud. “Hey guys, look. We found fraud, admitted to it and fixed it.” — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) September 14, 2024

It sure does.

Hey @AP did you bother asking how it was determined these were “mistakes”given that a DMV worker can simply enter these codes with intent? pic.twitter.com/IEmnGsgEYR — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 14, 2024

Nope. And no one will be disciplined for it.

I was reliably told that this never happens. Ever.

So now that it has been acknowledged, it should be about 2 weeks until we get an AP think-piece on why it's a good thing. — Muad'dib (@Patrick_M_Jones) September 14, 2024

The think pieces on why this is good are be written as we speak.

So a DMV employee can turn an illegal immigrant into a voter with one checkbox.



Okiedokie. That’s fine. It’ll be fine. https://t.co/rlKr86ZoDl pic.twitter.com/hnt5l8FQZB — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 14, 2024

Totally fine. Nothing to see here.

Advertisement

And we all know this.

“Mistakenly” is doing a lot of blind trusting of whatever government officials caught doing illegal things say, journalists. https://t.co/lQgfWOb6Bg — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 14, 2024

Will someone go to jail for this? Get fired? Fined?

If the answer is no, then it's not illegal, regardless of what the law says.

1. It’s already illegal for non-citizens to register to vote!



You are here👉 2. Okay, non-citizens are registered to vote, but it’s not that significant.



3. Okay, it’s significant, but it’s actually a good thing!



4. If you’re opposed to non-citizens voting, you’re the problem. https://t.co/aRhJFGFCnM — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) September 14, 2024

Bingo.

And we'll go from Step 2 to Step 4 very quickly, 'cause an election's coming up.