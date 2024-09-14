MALICIOUS HARM: IRS Whistleblowers File $20 MILLION Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Bide...
USA Today Says Doug Emhoff Embodies (and Redefines) Masculinity
Postal Workers' Union Endorses Kamala Harris but Your Mail-In Ballot Will Be in...
The Guardian Says Haitian Immigrants Helped Revive Springfield. Until 'Neo-Nazis' Showed U...
Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence'...
Brian Stelter Presents the New Lib Media Spin After Kamala Harris' Cringe-Tastic Interview
WATCH: Vice President Word Salad Explains to Press How She's Feeling About Pennsylvania...
There's Trouble in Paradise as 'Team Biden' Complains Kamala Didn't Defend Him at...
Kamala Harris' 1st Solo Interview Would Have Been Even MORE Cringe If Not...
AP Explains Why Harris Campaign Can Be Proud to Accept Endorsement From Evil...
VIP: A Day in the Life of a Twitchy Freelancer During Campaign Season
Tim Walz Thinks 'Something Doesn't Add Up' About Grocery Prices (Maybe Because He's...
OUCH. Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Puts Gavin Newsom on BLAST Regarding His 'Trump'...
'Brutal'! Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Went Even Worse Than We Predicted

Thing That's Totally Not Happening Happened AGAIN: Oregon DMV 'Accidentally' Registers Illegals to Vote

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 14, 2024
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

We don't need the SAVE Act, Democrats tell us, because it's already against the law for illegal immigrants to register and vote.

Cool story.

But that thing that's illegal and totally not happening keeps happening. America First Legal is suing in Arizona to remove them from the voter rolls. Texas removed one million ineligible voters from the rolls, including 6,500 'noncitizens.'

Advertisement

The AP says it's 'rare' that illegal voting happens and shame on Republicans for making it a big issue this election.

More from the AP:

Oregon officials acknowledged Friday that the state mistakenly registered more than 300 non-citizens as voters since 2021 in what they described as a “data entry issue” that happened when people applied for driver’s licenses.

An initial analysis by the Oregon Department of Transportation, which oversees the state’s Driver and Motor Vehicle Services, revealed that 306 non-citizens were registered to vote, said Kevin Glenn, a department spokesperson. Of those, two voted in elections since 2021.

State and federal laws prohibit non-citizens from voting in national and local elections.

The mistake occurred in part because Oregon has allowed non-citizens to obtain driver’s licenses since 2019, and the DMV automatically registers most people to vote when they obtain a license or ID, Glenn said.

It's always an 'accident' when they get caught.

Recommended

Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y
justmindy
Advertisement

Wouldn't surprise us.

No one should be automatically registered to vote.

It sure does.

Nope. And no one will be disciplined for it.

The think pieces on why this is good are be written as we speak.

Totally fine. Nothing to see here.

Advertisement

And we all know this.

Will someone go to jail for this? Get fired? Fined?

If the answer is no, then it's not illegal, regardless of what the law says.

Bingo.

And we'll go from Step 2 to Step 4 very quickly, 'cause an election's coming up.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION OREGON VOTER FRAUD VOTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y
justmindy
USA Today Says Doug Emhoff Embodies (and Redefines) Masculinity
Brett T.
MALICIOUS HARM: IRS Whistleblowers File $20 MILLION Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden's Attorney
Amy Curtis
The Guardian Says Haitian Immigrants Helped Revive Springfield. Until 'Neo-Nazis' Showed Up, That Is
Amy Curtis
There's Trouble in Paradise as 'Team Biden' Complains Kamala Didn't Defend Him at the Debate
justmindy
Brian Stelter Presents the New Lib Media Spin After Kamala Harris' Cringe-Tastic Interview
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y justmindy
Advertisement