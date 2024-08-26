Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces Over ONE MILLION Ineligible Voters Removed From Rolls

How soon before the Left melts down over this?

BREAKING: Governor Greg Abbott has announced that 1 Million Ineligible Voters were removed from voter rolls.



Imagine if the blue states did this. pic.twitter.com/CcugYV7Vtv — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 26, 2024

Blue states will never do this. They benefit too much from the chaos.

I'm not a fan of Abbott cause he could do more about the border but this is absolutely great! — Us.Army.Veteran (@US_Veteran4Life) August 26, 2024

This is how it should be.

This is excellent news. Living in the OR, I can tell you that if we did this and eliminated mail-in ballots, OR would be very light blue at worst. — BillyGee (@IMBillyGee) August 26, 2024

It would change the landscape, for sure.

The only time the Left does this is when they remove 1 million JOBS from the employment numbers. They would never dream working en masse to remove ineligible voters like this. — NOT Jim :-) (@JeRrE1776) August 26, 2024

Never.

They reluctantly do after they’re sued and lose.



Then they go 12 rounds in the press about voter suppression. — JoshFL (@JoshFL321) August 26, 2024

Yep.

Spoiler alert: removing ineligible voters is not suppression.

Probably.

That's a significant number.

Imagine if North Carolina took the 880,000 INELIGIBLE VOTERS off the NC voter rolls. 😏



WE *KNOW* THEY ARE INELIGIBLE. https://t.co/ctAnTCcskO — Margo (@MargoinWNC) August 26, 2024

They should not be on the rolls.

This is HUGE!!!!!! Go Texas!!! 💪🏻



Let’s point out the part where of the 6500 who were noncitizens, almost 2000 of those HAVE voted. I thought that was a made up scenario so why would any law need to be made?? https://t.co/44XLnsuBNz — TrumpTrainBarbie (@trumpvance33) August 26, 2024

That thing that never happens sure keeps happening a lot, doesn't it?