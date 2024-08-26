Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces Over ONE MILLION Ineligible Voters Removed From Rolls

How soon before the Left melts down over this?
BREAKING: Governor Greg Abbott has announced that 1 Million Ineligible Voters were removed from voter rolls.— Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 26, 2024
Imagine if the blue states did this. pic.twitter.com/CcugYV7Vtv
Blue states will never do this. They benefit too much from the chaos.
I'm not a fan of Abbott cause he could do more about the border but this is absolutely great!— Us.Army.Veteran (@US_Veteran4Life) August 26, 2024
This is how it should be.
This is excellent news. Living in the OR, I can tell you that if we did this and eliminated mail-in ballots, OR would be very light blue at worst.— BillyGee (@IMBillyGee) August 26, 2024
It would change the landscape, for sure.
The only time the Left does this is when they remove 1 million JOBS from the employment numbers. They would never dream working en masse to remove ineligible voters like this.— NOT Jim :-) (@JeRrE1776) August 26, 2024
Never.
They reluctantly do after they’re sued and lose.— JoshFL (@JoshFL321) August 26, 2024
Then they go 12 rounds in the press about voter suppression.
Yep.
Spoiler alert: removing ineligible voters is not suppression.
They’d be red states https://t.co/TAXAg7h973— Gunner (@GunnerVols) August 26, 2024
Probably.
Recommended
Excuse me… 1,000,000 ineligible voter roles…? https://t.co/HB1ls96Hfj— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 26, 2024
That's a significant number.
Imagine if North Carolina took the 880,000 INELIGIBLE VOTERS off the NC voter rolls. 😏— Margo (@MargoinWNC) August 26, 2024
WE *KNOW* THEY ARE INELIGIBLE. https://t.co/ctAnTCcskO
They should not be on the rolls.
This is HUGE!!!!!! Go Texas!!! 💪🏻— TrumpTrainBarbie (@trumpvance33) August 26, 2024
Let’s point out the part where of the 6500 who were noncitizens, almost 2000 of those HAVE voted. I thought that was a made up scenario so why would any law need to be made?? https://t.co/44XLnsuBNz
That thing that never happens sure keeps happening a lot, doesn't it?
Join the conversation as a VIP Member