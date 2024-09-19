Border Czar Kamala Won't Like This! Fed Chair Blames Illegal Immigration for Rising Unemployment

UH OH! AOC Did NOT Appreciate Teamsters' President's Reminder About Members in Her...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The August jobs report was not good, and job cuts (read: layoffs) were up 193% over July. All of this does not bode well for the Biden-Harris administration, and it's especially bad for the Kamala Harris campaign.

Advertisement

The Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, blaming the rising unemployment rate on illegal immigration will only hurt her even more, yet here he is, doing just that:

More from The New York Post:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell blamed the migrant crisis for the nation’s growing unemployment after cutting the benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage point on Wednesday for the first time since early days of COVID-19.

“If you’re having millions of people come into the labor force, then — and you’re creating 100,000 jobs — you’re going to see unemployment go up,” Powell told reporters, answering a question about the nation’s current monthly job creation.

Yeah, either way, this is bad.

Here's video, too:

Maybe stop letting millions of people who shouldn't be here come into the labor force.

Let's start there, huh?

The perfect meme.

This writer gets the impression he was trying to excuse the rising unemployment by saying we have more people than jobs.

However, his attempt to put a positive spin on this failed. Spectacularly. 

In February, net job gains went to immigrants, illegal and legal.

Whoops.

Someone should ask her about this.

YUP.

We are governed by clowns.

