Best Economy Ever, Jack! Net Job Gains Belong to IMMIGRANTS (Legal and Illegal)

This is bad. It's an intersection of the two biggest weaknesses Biden has in this campaign: the border crisis and the economy.
Holy. S**t.— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 8, 2024
I thought this was a typo…
In just February, 1.2 million immigrants (legal and illegal) gained a job. Meanwhile, 500k native-born Americans LOST their job.
Since Covid, native-born workers have actually LOST 2 million jobs. All of the net job gains are immigrants. pic.twitter.com/Rkg9viZsv9
Wow.
But wait, it gets worse.
There has been ZERO job-creation for US-born workers since June 2018…— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 8, 2024
Zero.
All ~3.9 million is from immigrants.
(Chart from @zerohedge) pic.twitter.com/HGz0OSDvBD
This is insane.
Crazy stats about the true state of labor market you won't hear anywhere else:— zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 8, 2024
1. In the past year, the US has lost 284K full-time jobs, these have been replaced with 921K part-time jobs
2. In February alone, a record 1.2 million foreign-born jobs were added.
3. In the past… pic.twitter.com/AXb9gFuWUK
We have no words.
I’m sorry but how are you getting these statistics? Who keeps track of illegal jobs? And how do we know foreign born vs. Native ? Who’s keeping track donthat?— Stoned Ape Theory (@bakzus) March 8, 2024
The bureau of labor statistics— zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 8, 2024
So direct from the horse's mouth.
Bidenomics— Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) March 8, 2024
Bidenomics working exactly as planned.
Pretty sure South Park made an episode about this https://t.co/hM8XbdvSDR pic.twitter.com/ssrMtWikT2— Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) March 8, 2024
Recommended
Yes they did.
Americans are losing their jobs to illegals and Biden wants you to think it’s a good thing because he’s “creating jobs.” https://t.co/5OYu1Xu1um— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2024
'Creating jobs' is another lie.
We should make life very hard on every illegal in America. No jobs. No aid. No housing. Nothing but an arrow pointing back home. https://t.co/Ow9dWoiDc1— Dan Gainor (@dangainor) March 9, 2024
That'll never happen.
Is it too late for US citizens? https://t.co/fW0sAHziRN— Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) March 9, 2024
Hard to tell, sadly.
How do I become a foreign-born worker? https://t.co/UBO4jhMh11— Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) March 8, 2024
A lot of Americans are asking that question.
These are the jobs that Joey Potato was— Bad Axe for a girl (@wulfette) March 8, 2024
bragging about last night in his STFU
script. https://t.co/8d7cSRx9kD
Yes it is.
Bidenomics https://t.co/lDisbr5rAp pic.twitter.com/Pn6H5vCG0z— Edward (@edwardrussl) March 9, 2024
This should be a campaign ad.
Ever wonder why Cesar Chavez was against illegal immigration? https://t.co/uvrybz722q— David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) March 8, 2024
If you did, just take a look around.
But, the MSM told me Biden was doing great things for American workers!!! https://t.co/sLSvhtwOux— Nicola R (@Chi_Chacted) March 8, 2024
Suuuure he is.
It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.
***
