Best Economy Ever, Jack! Net Job Gains Belong to IMMIGRANTS (Legal and Illegal)

This is bad. It's an intersection of the two biggest weaknesses Biden has in this campaign: the border crisis and the economy.

Holy. S**t.



I thought this was a typo…



In just February, 1.2 million immigrants (legal and illegal) gained a job. Meanwhile, 500k native-born Americans LOST their job.



Since Covid, native-born workers have actually LOST 2 million jobs. All of the net job gains are immigrants. pic.twitter.com/Rkg9viZsv9 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 8, 2024

Wow.

But wait, it gets worse.

There has been ZERO job-creation for US-born workers since June 2018…



Zero.



All ~3.9 million is from immigrants.

(Chart from @zerohedge) pic.twitter.com/HGz0OSDvBD — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 8, 2024

This is insane.

Crazy stats about the true state of labor market you won't hear anywhere else:



1. In the past year, the US has lost 284K full-time jobs, these have been replaced with 921K part-time jobs



2. In February alone, a record 1.2 million foreign-born jobs were added.



3. In the past… pic.twitter.com/AXb9gFuWUK — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 8, 2024

We have no words.

I’m sorry but how are you getting these statistics? Who keeps track of illegal jobs? And how do we know foreign born vs. Native ? Who’s keeping track donthat? — Stoned Ape Theory (@bakzus) March 8, 2024

The bureau of labor statistics — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 8, 2024

So direct from the horse's mouth.

Bidenomics — Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) March 8, 2024

Bidenomics working exactly as planned.

Pretty sure South Park made an episode about this https://t.co/hM8XbdvSDR pic.twitter.com/ssrMtWikT2 — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) March 8, 2024

Yes they did.

Americans are losing their jobs to illegals and Biden wants you to think it’s a good thing because he’s “creating jobs.” https://t.co/5OYu1Xu1um — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2024

'Creating jobs' is another lie.

We should make life very hard on every illegal in America. No jobs. No aid. No housing. Nothing but an arrow pointing back home. https://t.co/Ow9dWoiDc1 — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) March 9, 2024

That'll never happen.

Is it too late for US citizens? https://t.co/fW0sAHziRN — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) March 9, 2024

Hard to tell, sadly.

How do I become a foreign-born worker? https://t.co/UBO4jhMh11 — Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) March 8, 2024

A lot of Americans are asking that question.

These are the jobs that Joey Potato was

bragging about last night in his STFU

script. https://t.co/8d7cSRx9kD — Bad Axe for a girl (@wulfette) March 8, 2024

Yes it is.

This should be a campaign ad.

Ever wonder why Cesar Chavez was against illegal immigration? https://t.co/uvrybz722q — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) March 8, 2024

If you did, just take a look around.

But, the MSM told me Biden was doing great things for American workers!!! https://t.co/sLSvhtwOux — Nicola R (@Chi_Chacted) March 8, 2024

Suuuure he is.

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

