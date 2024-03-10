Surprise, Surprise: NYT Bestseller List Excludes Books They Don't Like
Breaking: US Evacuating Haitian Embassy Personnel As Country Falls Into Chaos

Best Economy Ever, Jack! Net Job Gains Belong to IMMIGRANTS (Legal and Illegal)

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This is bad. It's an intersection of the two biggest weaknesses Biden has in this campaign: the border crisis and the economy.

Wow.

But wait, it gets worse.

This is insane.

We have no words.

So direct from the horse's mouth.

Bidenomics working exactly as planned.

Yes they did.

'Creating jobs' is another lie.

That'll never happen.

Hard to tell, sadly.

A lot of Americans are asking that question.

Yes it is.

This should be a campaign ad.

If you did, just take a look around.

Suuuure he is.

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

***

