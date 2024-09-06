AP Deleted Their Bogus JD Vance Misquote AFTER It Served a Narrative Purpose...
Here's an Incomplete List of Issues Where the Harris Campaign Is Lying About...
SHAMELESS AP Intentionally Misquotes J.D. Vance on School Shooting, Deletes Post After Nar...
The Newest Russiagate Indictment Should Be Dismissed on First Amendment Grounds (A Deep...
Would President Kamala Harris Pardon Hunter Biden?
Kamala Harris Campaign Doesn't Have Time to Think About Why Certain Things May...
Chuck Schumer: A Great American Future Depends on a Path to Citizenship for...
GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Tim Walz Over COVID Fraud Investigation
Kamala Harris Welcomes Joyful Warriors (and Hotties) to Official Team Kamala Account
You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral...
President Joe Biden Admits They Shouldn't Have Called It the Inflation Reduction Act
Politico Does Some MAJOR Wishcasting With Headline About Trump's 'Shrinking Map'
'He's Just Like Us!' Donald Trump Creates HILARIOUS Viral Moment as He Denounces...
SERIOUSLY?! Woke BBC Tells Viewers to 'Check Your Chests' During BREAST CANCER Documentary

Here's the 'Most Telling' Part of the August Jobs Report the Dems Won't Be Highlighting

Doug P.  |  11:43 AM on September 06, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

The August jobs report has been release, and this like many others will probably be later revised downward, but the Biden White House along with the Kamala Harris campaign will likely take the "any port in a storm" approach and claim it as evidence their policies have had a positive impact on the U.S. economy.

Advertisement

From Leah Barkoukis at Townhall:

Fewer jobs were added to the U.S. economy in August than expected, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

The U.S. added 142,000 nonfarm payroll jobs last month, short of the 165,000 economists predicted, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent.

There were also revisions for June and July.

Biden, Harris and the rest of the Democrats will not be highlighting this part of the August jobs report:

"Bidenomics," baby!

Recommended

Here's an Incomplete List of Issues Where the Harris Campaign Is Lying About Her Actual Positions
Doug P.
Advertisement

Fox Business' Charles Payne also awaits the inevitable downward revision:

The Dems and media will nevertheless do their best to spin this with the election just around the corner.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign's pitch is that Kamala will fix all that's gone wrong during her nearly four years of backing Biden's economic and border policies.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's an Incomplete List of Issues Where the Harris Campaign Is Lying About Her Actual Positions
Doug P.
SHAMELESS AP Intentionally Misquotes J.D. Vance on School Shooting, Deletes Post After Narrative Is Set
Amy Curtis
You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral College
Amy Curtis
'He's Just Like Us!' Donald Trump Creates HILARIOUS Viral Moment as He Denounces Mosquitos
Grateful Calvin
AP Deleted Their Bogus JD Vance Misquote AFTER It Served a Narrative Purpose for the Harris Camp
Doug P.
Kamala Harris Campaign Doesn't Have Time to Think About Why Certain Things May Have Happened
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's an Incomplete List of Issues Where the Harris Campaign Is Lying About Her Actual Positions Doug P.
Advertisement