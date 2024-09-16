Hillary Clinton Publicly Offers Kamala Her 'Help' and Twitter Wonders What Exactly That...
This Is Fine! Biden-Harris Economy See Layoffs JUMP in August and Hiring at Historic Lows

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 16, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This news kind of slipped past our radar, but it does not bode well for the Kamala Harris campaign:

In other words, layoffs are up and hiring is at historic lows.

But BEST ECONOMY EVER, JACK!

Here's more from CNBC:

Layoffs soared in August, hitting their highest total for the month in 15 years, while year-to-date hiring reached a historic low, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported Thursday.

Announced job cuts totaled 75,891 for the month, lurching 193% higher than July. Though the total was just 1% higher than the same month in 2023, it was the highest number for August going back to 2009, as the economy was still escaping the worst of the global financial crisis.

On the hiring front, companies said they were adding just 6,101 new workers, up by nearly 2,500 since July, but down more than 21% from August 2023. The year-to-date hiring announcements of nearly 80,000 is the lowest total in history going back to 2005.

We're sure this is fine and totally bodes well for the economy going forward.

Very concerning.

Ugh.

But this also reminds this writer of 2008 -- when McCain suspended his campaign on September 25 due to the financial crisis.

If things tank before the election, it'll wreck Kamala Harris' campaign.

Yep.

No, it isn't.

It always plays out the same way.

Just a matter of how the timeline falls.

If by 'half the country' you mean Democrats and the media, yes.

The rest of us suffer no such delusions.

Sigh.

We certainly hope not.

