MUY (KA)MALA! Harris Drops New, Cringeworthy Spanish Accent During Congressional Hispanic...
BOOM: Trump Boat Parade Guy Nukes CNN Reporter Suggesting Reason He Shouldn't Care...
JD Vance Leaves New York Times Reporter Speechless, Proves Why Trump Picked Him
'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's...
Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations: Chicago School Teachers Told to Give Migrant Students...
SO DAMN GOOD! Trump's Appearance on Greg Gutfeld Reminds America HE WILL Make...
Desperate Dems Dragging THIS Old Anti-American Bag of Bones Around MI Isn't the...
FOLLOW THE SCIENCE? Thread Exposes Woke Leftists Behind 'Scientific American' (This Explai...
Nancy Mace Points Out Dems Care MORE About an Open Border Than Protecting...
How Kamala Harris Covered Up Terror at the Border: BOMBSHELL Testimony!
The Harris-Walz Interview Dodge-a-Palooza Compared to Trump-Vance Speaks Volumes
Wyo. Rep. Harriet 'WHOOPED Liz Cheney' Hageman's Reaction to Code Pink SCREECHING About...
It's SO On! RFK Jr. Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Tim...
Recently Retired Border Patrol Chief's Testimony About Coverup Order Is DAMNING for Harris...

FAKE NEWS: CNN Puts ProPublica Editor on Air to Continue Spreading DANGEROUS LIES About GA Abortion Law

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 19, 2024
meme

We've told you about Amber Nicole Thurman, a Georgia woman who died following complications from a medical abortion. Democrats including Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Nancy Pelosi seized on the death as proof 'Trump's abortion bans' are killing women.

Advertisement

This is, of course, a lie

Thurman already received an abortion and died from complications of that abortion. The doctors who did not treat the complication -- including the abortion clinic doctors who provided Thurman with the medication to terminate her pregnancy -- are to blame here. 

But here's CNN having Ziva Branstetter of ProPublica on to continue lying to scare and harm women and win votes for Kamala.

Absolutely disgusting.

Given how they try to use these stories for political gain, it sure seems they want women to die to get votes. But that's just this writer's opinion.

Recommended

'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is actual disinformation.

It sure is.

They are part and parcel of the Democratic Party.

Yep. And good little foot soldiers.

Absolutely.

'The lady doth protest too much, methinks.'

Advertisement

And they don't care how many women they harm in the process.

We have a feeling this would be treated (D)ifferently under Newsom's fascist little law.

In the meantime, CNN and the Democratic Party will continue pedaling dangerous lies about abortion laws that put women at risk. And they don't care. They will harm women if it means gaining political power.

Tags: ABORTION CNN ELIZABETH WARREN GEORGIA KAMALA HARRIS NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
FOLLOW THE SCIENCE? Thread Exposes Woke Leftists Behind 'Scientific American' (This Explains SO MUCH!)
Amy Curtis
BOOM: Trump Boat Parade Guy Nukes CNN Reporter Suggesting Reason He Shouldn't Care About Inflation
Doug P.
It's SO On! RFK Jr. Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Tim Walz on Free Speech and the Constitution
Sam J.
JD Vance Leaves New York Times Reporter Speechless, Proves Why Trump Picked Him
Twitchy Video
Wyo. Rep. Harriet 'WHOOPED Liz Cheney' Hageman's Reaction to Code Pink SCREECHING About Pagers Is LEGEND
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement