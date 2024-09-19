FAKE NEWS: CNN Puts ProPublica Editor on Air to Continue Spreading DANGEROUS LIES About GA Abortion Law

We've told you about Amber Nicole Thurman, a Georgia woman who died following complications from a medical abortion. Democrats including Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Nancy Pelosi seized on the death as proof 'Trump's abortion bans' are killing women.

This is, of course, a lie.

Thurman already received an abortion and died from complications of that abortion. The doctors who did not treat the complication -- including the abortion clinic doctors who provided Thurman with the medication to terminate her pregnancy -- are to blame here.

But here's CNN having Ziva Branstetter of ProPublica on to continue lying to scare and harm women and win votes for Kamala.

Despite @propublica's report already being debunked, CNN nonetheless invited @ProPublicaZiva on to share her fake news about Georgia's pro-life law being responsible for the deaths of two women who suffered complications from abortion pic.twitter.com/ChprDQ3Zp5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2024

Absolutely disgusting.

They are putting women’s lives in danger with this fake news — NStep (@NStepisme) September 19, 2024

Given how they try to use these stories for political gain, it sure seems they want women to die to get votes. But that's just this writer's opinion.

So it seems @CNN and others have still not learned how to tell the truth. — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) September 19, 2024

This is actual disinformation.

@cnn The textbook definition of Disinformation!🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Jr (@hokiefoxridge83) September 19, 2024

It sure is.

Our media which is supposed to be fair and balanced has sadly become no different than “state ran media”. This article was filled with falsehoods yet it supports the Harris rhetoric so CNN brings them on to spread it more. But yet they slam Vance for lies that are truth. SAD! https://t.co/xDaxBHuAiz — Bonnie Brochhausen (@bjbroch) September 19, 2024

They are part and parcel of the Democratic Party.

There all part of the Democrats propaganda machine. https://t.co/4KAFccSQeh — John Nesbitt (@jnesbitt1234) September 19, 2024

Yep. And good little foot soldiers.

@cnn disseminating lies to interfere with the election https://t.co/WrIDRmrHWb — futwick (@harshyourmellow) September 19, 2024

Absolutely.

"Deeply sourced and researched."



The oversell is the tell. https://t.co/PvJg6Sceyp — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) September 19, 2024

'The lady doth protest too much, methinks.'

They continue to push the lie, hoping it will be believed. https://t.co/wd8WkilPNo — Edith Rousseau (@EdithRousseau2) September 19, 2024

And they don't care how many women they harm in the process.

In CA, wouldn't Newsome have to take this down as fake news? The law had nothing to do with the deaths, Just like Trump IS'T going to monitor every pregnancy.



Can we stay in the realm of the real? https://t.co/lj0OkEfk6e — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) September 19, 2024

We have a feeling this would be treated (D)ifferently under Newsom's fascist little law.

In the meantime, CNN and the Democratic Party will continue pedaling dangerous lies about abortion laws that put women at risk. And they don't care. They will harm women if it means gaining political power.