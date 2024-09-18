We Don't Blame Them! Israel Didn't Warn Biden-Harris Administration of Planned Pager Attack

Eyeroll! Big Dummy Cenk Uygur Wonders How Consumers Can Ever Trust Israeli Products...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

With the Biden-Harris administration more concerned about the votes in Dearborn than standing by our longtime ally, Israel, it's no surprise relations between the two nations are strained.

Yesterday, Israel detonated thousands of Hezbollah-owned pagers, injuring or killing scores of terrorists and leaving a lot of Leftists butt hurt about it.

Axios is reporting Israel, for its part, didn't tell the Biden-Harris administration about the operation in advance.

More from Axios:


Israel didn't inform the Biden administration in advance about its intelligence operation to explode thousands of Hezbollah members' pager devices, two U.S. officials told Axios.

Why it matters: The explosions killed at least nine people, including a child, and wounded 2,800 others, among them many members of Hezbollah and its military units.


  • The operation also shut down a significant part of Hezbollah's military command and control system.
  • Hezbollah accused Israel of conducting the attack and pledged to retaliate.
  • Israeli officials said they are aware that a major escalation on the northern border is possible after the attack and said Israel Defense Forces are on high alert for a possible response by Hezbollah.

A U.S. official said that several minutes before the pagers started exploding across Lebanon, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant called U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and told him Israel was going to conduct an operation in Lebanon soon, but refused to give any specific details.

We don't blame Israel for playing this close to the vest.

The Biden-Harris administration hasn't exactly inspired confidence in our ally since the war started in October. A war, we'll remind you, Israel didn't start. But one it seems determine to finish. Permanently.

This writer is 100% positive the Biden-Harris admin would've tipped off Hezbollah.

Which is sad.

Yep.

Worked flawlessly, too, it seems.

They sure have.

As allies, you'd think they'd be able to do this.

The fact Israel didn't speaks volumes about relations under the Biden-Harris administration. None of it good.

Oh, no doubt. They would've opposed it.

Totally weird coincidence.

We sure are.

And someone would've tipped them off.

Those votes in Dearborn are more important.

Leaked like the hull of the Titanic.

