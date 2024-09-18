We Don't Blame Them! Israel Didn't Warn Biden-Harris Administration of Planned Pager Attack

With the Biden-Harris administration more concerned about the votes in Dearborn than standing by our longtime ally, Israel, it's no surprise relations between the two nations are strained.

Yesterday, Israel detonated thousands of Hezbollah-owned pagers, injuring or killing scores of terrorists and leaving a lot of Leftists butt hurt about it.

Axios is reporting Israel, for its part, didn't tell the Biden-Harris administration about the operation in advance.

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇱Israel didn't inform the Biden administration ahead of its intelligence operation that included exploding thousands of Hezbollah members' pager devices, two U.S. officials told me. My story on @axios https://t.co/9buQHKfv0n — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 17, 2024

Israel didn't inform the Biden administration in advance about its intelligence operation to explode thousands of Hezbollah members' pager devices, two U.S. officials told Axios. Why it matters: The explosions killed at least nine people, including a child, and wounded 2,800 others, among them many members of Hezbollah and its military units.

The operation also shut down a significant part of Hezbollah's military command and control system.

Hezbollah accused Israel of conducting the attack and pledged to retaliate.

Israeli officials said they are aware that a major escalation on the northern border is possible after the attack and said Israel Defense Forces are on high alert for a possible response by Hezbollah. A U.S. official said that several minutes before the pagers started exploding across Lebanon, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant called U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and told him Israel was going to conduct an operation in Lebanon soon, but refused to give any specific details.

We don't blame Israel for playing this close to the vest.

The Biden-Harris administration hasn't exactly inspired confidence in our ally since the war started in October. A war, we'll remind you, Israel didn't start. But one it seems determine to finish. Permanently.

I wouldn't tell this airhead about it either pic.twitter.com/vHxdnXIiQ5 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) September 17, 2024

This writer is 100% positive the Biden-Harris admin would've tipped off Hezbollah.

Which is sad.

that's why the plan worked. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 18, 2024

Yep.

Worked flawlessly, too, it seems.

Why would they? The Harris/Biden clown administration has been helping Israel's enemies the entire time. — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) September 17, 2024

They sure have.

Why would they? That would’ve been a monumentally stupid thing to do; an operational security breach on steroids. — Orpheus (@Antoine01686702) September 17, 2024

As allies, you'd think they'd be able to do this.

The fact Israel didn't speaks volumes about relations under the Biden-Harris administration. None of it good.

They might have opposed it. https://t.co/uSv3kV8PYl — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 17, 2024

Oh, no doubt. They would've opposed it.

Odd. The two greatest recent successes by our allies - Ukraine's offensive in Kursk and Israel's Pager Extravaganza - were both carried out in secret from Biden's White House, and our enemies didn't get any info leaked to warn them.



Weird coincidence https://t.co/BNGO3xTmbE — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) September 17, 2024

Totally weird coincidence.

That's because Israel is smart, and they know that America is full of islamic terrorist sympathizers https://t.co/3EN2FomPUw — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 17, 2024

We sure are.

Because they didn't want Hezbollah to be notified of the specifics of the operation. https://t.co/Fb94wCNpxI — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) September 17, 2024

And someone would've tipped them off.

Those votes in Dearborn are more important.

Smart move by Israel to not tell the Biden admin about the plan.



Biden's Middle East policy is literally written by Iranian agents. They would have leaked. https://t.co/EtCZvuBWyg — RBe (@RBPundit) September 17, 2024

Leaked like the hull of the Titanic.