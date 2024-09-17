David Frum TORCHED for Tone-Deaf Thread Trying to JUSTIFY Media Driving Dems to...
You Mad, Bro? Edward Snowden DRAGGED for Trying to Shame Israel Over Hezbollah's Exploding Pagers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File

Earlier, this writer told you about Cenk Uygur whining about Israel neutering Hezbollah (quite literally, too), with exploding pagers. While this news is welcome, there are people like Cenk who are just so mad Israel has the audacity to defend itself against the terror organizations that want to wipe Israel (and Jews) off the map.

Add Edward Snowden to that list:

It's absolutely distinguishable from terrorism, you absolute lawn flamingo.

Our sentiments exactly.

It sure is.

Somehow the usual suspects aren't mad about that, though.

Yes. Guys like Snowden want Israel to roll over and let Hamas/Hezbollah/Iran destroy them.

Israel says no.

They tried the FA stage in October.

They've been in the FO stage ever since.

They're incapable of giving Israel any credit.

This made us chuckle. Not gonna lie.

He won't.

The entire post reads:

I don’t know if this is a limit on the engineering because allegedly they actually put explosives in the pages… Or maybe they purposefully kept the explosive small to avoid collateral damage. But this is freaking great and you’re just a whiner

He sure is a whiner.

Oh, you can win. The only way to do so is to not play their game.

Israel is not playing their game.

Exactly.

Hezbollah started this. Israel is going to make sure they finish it.

Tags: EDWARD SNOWDEN HEZBOLLAH ISRAEL TERRORISM

