You Mad, Bro? Edward Snowden DRAGGED for Trying to Shame Israel Over Hezbollah's Exploding Pagers

Earlier, this writer told you about Cenk Uygur whining about Israel neutering Hezbollah (quite literally, too), with exploding pagers. While this news is welcome, there are people like Cenk who are just so mad Israel has the audacity to defend itself against the terror organizations that want to wipe Israel (and Jews) off the map.

Add Edward Snowden to that list:

What Israel has just done is, via *any* method, reckless. They blew up countless numbers of people who were driving (meaning cars out of control), shopping (your children are in the stroller standing behind him in the checkout line), et cetera. Indistinguishable from terrorism. https://t.co/th4fYwa0jr — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 17, 2024

It's absolutely distinguishable from terrorism, you absolute lawn flamingo.

Have you said a word about Hezbollah firing thousand of rockets at my community?



F**K OFF!! — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 17, 2024

Our sentiments exactly.

WTF? Seems to me that #Hezbollah firing thousands of missiles into Israel civilian areas might be considered to be really reckless. — Isaac Seliger (@SeligerGrants) September 17, 2024

It sure is.

Somehow the usual suspects aren't mad about that, though.

Hezbollah started firing on October 8th unprovoked



They have fired thousands of rockets since



About 100k Israelis have been displaced from their homes in the North



This is arguably the most targeted large scale response in the history of Warfare



What is your alternative? Die? — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) September 17, 2024

Yes. Guys like Snowden want Israel to roll over and let Hamas/Hezbollah/Iran destroy them.

Israel says no.

Maybe Hezbollah should’ve consider the consequences of their actions before starting all this with Israel. — Leefus (@lbgray3) September 17, 2024

They tried the FA stage in October.

They've been in the FO stage ever since.

You got to be kidding. Dude, the was the most targeted attack that would generate the least amount of civilian casualties. When Hezbollah sends floods of rockets into Israel, indiscriminately, that is what maximizes civilian deaths.



Give credit where credit is due.



Unreal — Kato (@Kato_Economics) September 17, 2024

They're incapable of giving Israel any credit.

BUZZ KILLINGTON HAS ENTERED THE CHAT… https://t.co/PjwJM1ezCU — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) September 17, 2024

This made us chuckle. Not gonna lie.

Please say something about Russia's conduct in Ukraine, you disgusting traitor. https://t.co/0MHEApf98n — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 17, 2024

He won't.

Every single method of attack carries with it the risk of collateral damage



This has less danger than most.



We even see video of it happening in some kind of market and even though people were pretty close to him, they don’t seem to have any major injuries. I don’t know if… https://t.co/68UJMpyXJL — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 17, 2024

The entire post reads:

I don’t know if this is a limit on the engineering because allegedly they actually put explosives in the pages… Or maybe they purposefully kept the explosive small to avoid collateral damage. But this is freaking great and you’re just a whiner

He sure is a whiner.

You seriously can’t win with the anti-Israel crowd. This is the most targeted form of warfare you can get. It still isn’t enough.



The side Israel is fighting gets none of this scrutiny. No agency whatsoever. They can kill as many civilians as they want and it’s Israel’s fault https://t.co/DraEPfBXuE — Mookjuice (@mookjuice) September 17, 2024

Oh, you can win. The only way to do so is to not play their game.

Israel is not playing their game.

Targeting specific devices that belong to belligerent force is not a terrorism, you utter dolt, it’s a part of war that Hezbollah declared on October 8 https://t.co/3eDZeYsx4z pic.twitter.com/1VDzRRyVCB — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) September 17, 2024

Exactly.

Hezbollah started this. Israel is going to make sure they finish it.