The Last Sane Democrat: John Fetterman Supports Israel's Targeting of 'Existential Threat' Hezbollah

This writer admits the Democratic senator from Pennsylvania has won her over. Yeah, they probably don't see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues, but Israel has few better allies in Congress than John Fetterman.

While Cenk Uygur and Edward Snowden cry about how Israel was so mean to literal terrorists by using exploding pagers, Fetterman is clearly on the side of the good guys:

I fully support efforts to target and neutralize any existential threat like Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/dzcBb3UdA4 — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 17, 2024

Hezbollah is a threat.

A threat with thousands fewer members to its name.

Perfection.

It doesn’t get any more targeted than that!!!

Absolutely brilliant! And what was the Iranian ambassador doing with a #Hezbollah #Pager? — 🎗️Brooke Weiss Weird Republican & Rampant Zionist (@BrookeWeiss) September 17, 2024

Excellent question.

We all know the answer.

The targeting was as precise as humanly possible. — Jonathan Rolfe (@JonathanAKRolfe) September 17, 2024

It was.

It targeted the terrorists with as few civilian casualties as possible.

Unlike Hezbollah, who fire rockets indiscriminately into Israel.

And if you trace the injuries, you find the sympathizers and undercover agents — Robert Payne (@RobertP56480373) September 17, 2024

YUP.

Or at least neuter them. — CyberRangerTX (@CyberRangerTX) September 17, 2024

We see what you did there. Well played.

My favorite Democrat!



If you told me that would be the case Nov 2022, not sure I’d believe you. https://t.co/YoYc9AxuTD — Neil Axelrod 🇺🇸 (@NeilAxelrod) September 17, 2024

He's this writer's favorite Democrat, too.

We have deep policy disagreements but on Israeli and Hezbollah, we agree https://t.co/4DwGsmqdWy — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 17, 2024

We do agree.

Given Fetterman's medical history, the irony of this is not lost on us.

At least we have one Democrat willing to take on terrorists. https://t.co/MIrRNTeu0R — Montgomery County Watchdog (@SmPotatoes) September 17, 2024

The rest seem all too willing to appease them.