What Happened in Lebanon - Beyond the Memes
Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'
CNN: Elie Mystal Says Dems Will Tamp Down Their Rhetoric the Moment Trump...
How'd THAT Work Out for Them? Hezbollah Used Pagers to Avoid Israel's Advanced...
Kamala Harris Admits Groceries Are Too Expensive, But She'll 'Turn the Page'
'Bloodbath': MSNBC's Jon Lemire Reports on Donald Trump's Incendiary Rhetoric
Scientific American Endorses Kamala Harris for all the Science She'd Bring
Amid Lawsuit, Media Share Images of OceanGate Submersible Wreckage on Ocean Floor
Peter Doocy Asks KJP How Many More Times She's Going to Call Trump...
LOL! New Jersey's X Account Wins the Internet With Possible New State Motto
WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings...
Democrats Use IVF As a Political Football: Despicable Senate Dems Block Rick Scott's...
Fake Liberal 'Bomb Threat' Hoax Blows Up: CNN Heads Explode!
Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and...

The Last Sane Democrat: John Fetterman Supports Israel's Targeting of 'Existential Threat' Hezbollah

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This writer admits the Democratic senator from Pennsylvania has won her over. Yeah, they probably don't see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues, but Israel has few better allies in Congress than John Fetterman.

Advertisement

While Cenk Uygur and Edward Snowden cry about how Israel was so mean to literal terrorists by using exploding pagers, Fetterman is clearly on the side of the good guys:

Hezbollah is a threat.

A threat with thousands fewer members to its name.

Perfection.

Excellent question.

We all know the answer.

It was.

It targeted the terrorists with as few civilian casualties as possible.

Unlike Hezbollah, who fire rockets indiscriminately into Israel.

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Advertisement

YUP.

We see what you did there. Well played.

He's this writer's favorite Democrat, too.

We do agree.

Given Fetterman's medical history, the irony of this is not lost on us.

The rest seem all too willing to appease them.

Tags: HEZBOLLAH ISRAEL JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
What Happened in Lebanon - Beyond the Memes
Gordon K
Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'
Brett T.
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad
Grateful Calvin
Kamala Harris Admits Groceries Are Too Expensive, But She'll 'Turn the Page'
Brett T.
Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and OH DAMN Was THAT Stupid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions Sam J.
Advertisement