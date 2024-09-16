BUH BYE: Pathetic, Elon Musk-Hating Tyrant Thierry Breton Resigns As EU Commissioner

If you don't recognize the name Thierry Breton, we don't necessarily blame you. He should really be a nobody, but he was very much as somebody about a month ago. He's the little European troll who threatened Elon Musk and X over the Trump conversation, calling it 'potentially harmful.' It was so heavy-handed that even Brussels distanced themselves from it, and the GOP issued a warning to Breton: Freedom is coming.
Now the little wannabe fascist has resigned as EU Commissioner.
I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues in the College, Commission services, MEPs, Member States, and my team.— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) September 16, 2024
Together, we have worked tirelessly to advance an ambitious EU agenda.
It has been an honour & privilege to serve the common European interest🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/wQ4eeHUnYu
Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.
No one was sad to see him go, really.
Good riddance. You are a would-be tyrant and totalitarian. Now you are a disgraced has-been. https://t.co/mDlpmBN9uh— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 16, 2024
Good riddance indeed.
Do you have plans to become a petty tyrant in some other government or are you calling it a career?— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 16, 2024
Like a bad burrito, we're sure he'll be back to inflict more misery on us.
Bye bye! You will not be missed— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 16, 2024
Not in the slightest.
Hang your head in shame and pray that God shows you a little grace when your time is up.— GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) September 16, 2024
More grace than he showed Elon Musk and X, for sure.
Thierry Breton resigning from the EU Commission? But who will threaten to ban X and drag @elonmusk into court for not censoring enough now? 😢— Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) September 16, 2024
Kamala Harris and her DOJ.
Big win for humanity that one of Europe’s most aggressive authoritarian censorship advocates is resigning— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 16, 2024
The bad news is that there are thousands more exactly like him desperate to control the information people see and hear https://t.co/NXKkAdR75S
As the saying goes, 'The devil you know...'
it's funny that it took a resignation announcement for Breton to finally stop posting photos of himself with every post here. 😂— Adam Thierer (@AdamThierer) September 16, 2024
Anyway, good riddance to one of the most anti-innovation, anti-free speech bureaucrats the modern world has ever seen. https://t.co/54pAkWiPIh
Not one person is lamenting this loss.
It’s a good day for free speech. https://t.co/8HPGxmG4XP— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) September 16, 2024
It sure is.
Door. Ass. Some assembly required.— Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) September 16, 2024
You fascist piece of garbage. https://t.co/7YJ6QvJSjx
Heh.
The guy who called on the EU to prosecute Musk is gone. 🫡 https://t.co/sKzdYn9PHz— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2024
And Elon Musk remains.
