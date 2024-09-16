BUH BYE: Pathetic, Elon Musk-Hating Tyrant Thierry Breton Resigns As EU Commissioner

Line to APOLOGIZE to Trump Forms to the RIGHT: Ohio Governor Says All...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 16, 2024
Meme

If you don't recognize the name Thierry Breton, we don't necessarily blame you. He should really be a nobody, but he was very much as somebody about a month ago. He's the little European troll who threatened Elon Musk and X over the Trump conversation, calling it 'potentially harmful.' It was so heavy-handed that even Brussels distanced themselves from it, and the GOP issued a warning to Breton: Freedom is coming.

Advertisement

Now the little wannabe fascist has resigned as EU Commissioner.

Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.

No one was sad to see him go, really.

Good riddance indeed.

Like a bad burrito, we're sure he'll be back to inflict more misery on us.

Not in the slightest.

More grace than he showed Elon Musk and X, for sure.

Kamala Harris and her DOJ.

Advertisement

Tags: CENSORSHIP ELON MUSK EUROPE FASCIST TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

