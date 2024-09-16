BUH BYE: Pathetic, Elon Musk-Hating Tyrant Thierry Breton Resigns As EU Commissioner

If you don't recognize the name Thierry Breton, we don't necessarily blame you. He should really be a nobody, but he was very much as somebody about a month ago. He's the little European troll who threatened Elon Musk and X over the Trump conversation, calling it 'potentially harmful.' It was so heavy-handed that even Brussels distanced themselves from it, and the GOP issued a warning to Breton: Freedom is coming.

Now the little wannabe fascist has resigned as EU Commissioner.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues in the College, Commission services, MEPs, Member States, and my team.



Together, we have worked tirelessly to advance an ambitious EU agenda.



It has been an honour & privilege to serve the common European interest🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/wQ4eeHUnYu — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) September 16, 2024

Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.

No one was sad to see him go, really.

Good riddance. You are a would-be tyrant and totalitarian. Now you are a disgraced has-been. https://t.co/mDlpmBN9uh — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 16, 2024

Good riddance indeed.

Do you have plans to become a petty tyrant in some other government or are you calling it a career? — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 16, 2024

Like a bad burrito, we're sure he'll be back to inflict more misery on us.

Bye bye! You will not be missed — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 16, 2024

Not in the slightest.

Hang your head in shame and pray that God shows you a little grace when your time is up. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) September 16, 2024

More grace than he showed Elon Musk and X, for sure.

Thierry Breton resigning from the EU Commission? But who will threaten to ban X and drag @elonmusk into court for not censoring enough now? 😢 — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) September 16, 2024

Kamala Harris and her DOJ.

Big win for humanity that one of Europe’s most aggressive authoritarian censorship advocates is resigning



The bad news is that there are thousands more exactly like him desperate to control the information people see and hear https://t.co/NXKkAdR75S — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 16, 2024

As the saying goes, 'The devil you know...'

it's funny that it took a resignation announcement for Breton to finally stop posting photos of himself with every post here. 😂



Anyway, good riddance to one of the most anti-innovation, anti-free speech bureaucrats the modern world has ever seen. https://t.co/54pAkWiPIh — Adam Thierer (@AdamThierer) September 16, 2024

Not one person is lamenting this loss.

It’s a good day for free speech. https://t.co/8HPGxmG4XP — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) September 16, 2024

It sure is.

Door. Ass. Some assembly required.



You fascist piece of garbage. https://t.co/7YJ6QvJSjx — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) September 16, 2024

Heh.

The guy who called on the EU to prosecute Musk is gone. 🫡 https://t.co/sKzdYn9PHz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2024

And Elon Musk remains.