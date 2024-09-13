WATCH: Riley Gaines Posts Video That Shows How DANGEROUS It Is for Men to Play Sports With Women

This is hard to watch, especially knowing a female volleyball player, Payton McNabb, was left paralyzed with brain damaged playing against a male (we told you about her here).

But we need to see what happens when we let boys and men compete against females. Those females get hurt. Sometimes very, very badly.

Watch:

A male playing on @SJSUVolleyball women's team spikes the ball in the face of a female player from @Delaware_VB



There was nothing she could have done to defend herself. Brought to you by @NCAA & the Biden-Harris administration. pic.twitter.com/jlHKXwF9kx — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 13, 2024

Women's sports teams should follow the lead of the Massachusetts girls' field hockey team who declined to play an opponent that had a male on the team. They cited concerns over the safety and wellbeing of their players, and rightly so.

Whatever demons convince men that it's okay to compete with women in sports need to be removed in any way necessary. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) September 13, 2024

It has to stop.

Now.

Women have to walk off the court and refuse to play. This is the only way this madness stops! — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) September 13, 2024

They do. Whatever the consequences, they have to.

It's the only way this ends.

Women need to stand up and walk away when this happens. Don’t participate! Stop the insanity! — Jay USA (@USAJay1) September 13, 2024

Like in the 1980s movie 'War Games', the only way to win is not to play.

Know what's worse?



That's a back row attack. Hitter left the ground with a foot in front of the 3m line. Illegal.



In other words - dude had to cheat to beat a girl. — Paul Bass 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Card_inal) September 13, 2024

This writer doesn't know the finer rules of volleyball, so she'll take your word on the legality of the play.

But she will say that any boy on a girls' team is a cheater by default.

And the other team cheers. Sad. I can’t believe parents aren’t protesting this. What has happened to this country that we just sit by and watch our children being abused. — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) September 13, 2024

They cheers from the team and the lack of outrage by parents is really alarming.

Title IX is a joke now, and 50+ years of gains in women's athletics are being thrown out the window while many who championed women's sports sit on the sidelines too scared to speak out. This is wrong! https://t.co/cwj6OLBcC8 — Garrett Gross (@sodakgarrett) September 13, 2024

The video is a perfect representation of what the Biden-Harris administration has done to women and girls: they made us second-class citizens to men, took away our sports and our safe spaces, and expect people to cheer when we get hurt.

Another woman's safety sacrificed for a man's belief about his identity. Shame on the @NCAA. https://t.co/6beX62sL82 — Emily Kreps (@ekreps) September 13, 2024

Shame on anyone who condones this.

Someone will eventually die from your negligence and incompetence. Only a matter of time.https://t.co/E6xg2Jo5wM — Carl Lyle (@lyle_carl90552) September 13, 2024

We hope this doesn't happen, but we worry this could. And not one person -- not one Democrat who supported the Title IX rewrite, not one member of the NCAA, not one trans activist will care.

The @NCAA continues to put female athletes at risk!



They must be held accountable.



Send a message to the NCAA Board of Governors to urge them to change their policy & protect women’s sports ⤵️https://t.co/b6HkSly3dL https://t.co/jo7CSIxQDS — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) September 13, 2024

The IWF filed suit against the Biden-Harris administration's Title IX rewrite. Thank goodness.