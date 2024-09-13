WATCH: Riley Gaines Posts Video That Shows How DANGEROUS It Is for Men to Play Sports With Women

Friendships Across the Political Aisle Work When You're Not an Insufferable, Partisan Medi...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

This is hard to watch, especially knowing a female volleyball player, Payton McNabb, was left paralyzed with brain damaged playing against a male (we told you about her here).

But we need to see what happens when we let boys and men compete against females. Those females get hurt. Sometimes very, very badly.

Watch:

Women's sports teams should follow the lead of the Massachusetts girls' field hockey team who declined to play an opponent that had a male on the team. They cited concerns over the safety and wellbeing of their players, and rightly so.

It has to stop.

Now.

They do. Whatever the consequences, they have to.

It's the only way this ends.

Like in the 1980s movie 'War Games', the only way to win is not to play.

This writer doesn't know the finer rules of volleyball, so she'll take your word on the legality of the play.

But she will say that any boy on a girls' team is a cheater by default.

They cheers from the team and the lack of outrage by parents is really alarming.

The video is a perfect representation of what the Biden-Harris administration has done to women and girls: they made us second-class citizens to men, took away our sports and our safe spaces, and expect people to cheer when we get hurt.

Shame on anyone who condones this.

We hope this doesn't happen, but we worry this could. And not one person -- not one Democrat who supported the Title IX rewrite, not one member of the NCAA, not one trans activist will care.

The IWF filed suit against the Biden-Harris administration's Title IX rewrite. Thank goodness.

