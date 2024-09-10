MORE OF THIS PLEASE: Girls' Field Hockey Team Forfeits Game Against Team Opposing Team WIth Male Players

We need more of this. Women and girls, when told they have to compete against 'transgender' athletes (read: men), should refuse to play. The powers that be won't like it; girls in West Virginia refused to compete against a boy in a track meet and were suspended from competition for it.

But the stand needs to be made, and the consequences accepted, if we're going to restore sanity to girls/women's sports. When girls and women refuse to compete against men, this will stop.

Now a girls' team in Massachusetts is refusing to play field hockey against a team with male players.

GOOD:

WHOA. Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District in Massachusetts just announced that their girls' field hockey team is refusing to compete in their next game because the opposing girl’s team has male players.



Every school in the nation should adopt this policy.



Keep males out… pic.twitter.com/V14o4kZgVz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2024

Keep males out of girls' sports.

Why did they do this? Well:

Last year, a male on a women's field hockey team in MA knocked out a female player’s teeth.



Now, the school has decided to forfeit an upcoming game because their opponent (different team) has a male player.



"We stand strong in making a stance for safety over victory" 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/B2yqGH2tXR — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 9, 2024

Absolutely unacceptable.

Kudos to the school for keeping the girls safe! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 10, 2024

It takes guts. But it's necessary. Girls could get hurt.

Will other schools follow? 🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 10, 2024

We certainly hope so.

THAT’S. HOW. YOU. DO. IT!!



Every father in this country should be standing by their daughters and doing this in every sport where the schools allow a male.



There is no such thing as a trans child. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) September 10, 2024

Every parent should stand up for their daughters.

#WeAreDR

I for one support @DRHighSchool, the young ladies of the Field Hockey Team, and Superintendent Runey for their commitment to integrity of the sport.



Takes cojones - figuratively & literally - to make this choice. https://t.co/hJFtbIboXy — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) September 10, 2024

It takes bravery.

During a middle school soccer game, my team unanimously decided to forfeit a game because an opposing player kept kicking our players in the head. The ref bafflingly ruled the obvious attacks as accidents. Players must decide what's safe regardless of official rulings. https://t.co/qNJFztcBZY — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍🔫 (@_CritterMan) September 10, 2024

Absolutely all of this.

Safety and fairness should take priority over inclusion. Schools shouldn't participate in the farce.



I know it's easier said than done, but all schools should follow Dighton-Rehoboth's example. 👍🏼 https://t.co/uFNKIVNYGz — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 10, 2024

We'll be curious to see what happens to the team. Will they get in trouble for bowing out, like the girls in West Virginia?

Every school with women’s sports should follow this as policy. Girls are being hurt and replaced https://t.co/zqoTmA4sa8 — Christine Bauder (@baudergt) September 10, 2024

Girls are being hurt. And being replaced.

This is the way! Female athletes: SIT DOWN and do not be moved until all males are removed from your competitions https://t.co/qk3nuFxsbP — Joan king jones (@Joankingjones1) September 10, 2024

Don't stop until that happens