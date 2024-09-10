MSNBC Political Analyst Urges Moderaters Not to Try to Be Balanced
MORE OF THIS PLEASE: Girls' Field Hockey Team Forfeits Game Against Team Opposing Team WIth Male Players

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on September 10, 2024
ImgFlip

We need more of this. Women and girls, when told they have to compete against 'transgender' athletes (read: men), should refuse to play. The powers that be won't like it; girls in West Virginia refused to compete against a boy in a track meet and were suspended from competition for it

But the stand needs to be made, and the consequences accepted, if we're going to restore sanity to girls/women's sports. When girls and women refuse to compete against men, this will stop.

Now a girls' team in Massachusetts is refusing to play field hockey against a team with male players.

GOOD:

Keep males out of girls' sports.

Why did they do this? Well:

Absolutely unacceptable.

It takes guts. But it's necessary. Girls could get hurt.

We certainly hope so.

Every parent should stand up for their daughters.

It takes bravery.

Absolutely all of this.

We'll be curious to see what happens to the team. Will they get in trouble for bowing out, like the girls in West Virginia?

Girls are being hurt. And being replaced.

Don't stop until that happens

