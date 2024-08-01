Female Volleyball Player Left Paralyzed, Brain Damaged by 'Trans' Competitor Who LAUGHED at Hurting Her

Biden Stomps on the Mother of All Projection Rakes With This Backfired Attempt...
Amy Curtis
August 01, 2024
Twitter

This is even more relevant today, after Biden's Title IX rewrite goes into effect and what happened at the Olympics. Men have a physical advantage over women. Full stop. That's science.

And this is what happens when we allow men and boys to compete against women and girls:

More from The Daily Mail:

A volleyball player left partially paralyzed by a transgender opponent has slammed the Olympics over its boxing controversy.

Payton McNabb was 17 when a ball spiked by a trans opponent with force struck her in the face, threw her to the ground and shut off her consciousness.

The 5ft 11in trans player cackled in delight, Ms McNabb said, after sending her to the floor. As did other players in the opposite team.

Ms McNabb was left with brain damage and paralysis on her right side, which ended her dreams of getting a volleyball college scholarship and has made it difficult to walk without falling.

She told DailyMail.com it was 'disgusting' that two boxers who failed gender tests had been cleared to fight women at this year's Games in Paris.

Absolutely unacceptable.

But the political agenda trumps common sense.

So weird. 

If only.

Not a problem at all.

All of it.

This is how it affects our sisters, daughters, nieces.

