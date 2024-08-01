Female Volleyball Player Left Paralyzed, Brain Damaged by 'Trans' Competitor Who LAUGHED at Hurting Her

This is even more relevant today, after Biden's Title IX rewrite goes into effect and what happened at the Olympics. Men have a physical advantage over women. Full stop. That's science.

Advertisement

And this is what happens when we allow men and boys to compete against women and girls:

Female volleyball player, 17, left paralyzed with brain damage by transgender opponent who 'cackled with delight' after knocking her to ground https://t.co/Zn9WivosJz pic.twitter.com/62fGGZMid8 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 31, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

A volleyball player left partially paralyzed by a transgender opponent has slammed the Olympics over its boxing controversy. Payton McNabb was 17 when a ball spiked by a trans opponent with force struck her in the face, threw her to the ground and shut off her consciousness. The 5ft 11in trans player cackled in delight, Ms McNabb said, after sending her to the floor. As did other players in the opposite team. Ms McNabb was left with brain damage and paralysis on her right side, which ended her dreams of getting a volleyball college scholarship and has made it difficult to walk without falling. She told DailyMail.com it was 'disgusting' that two boxers who failed gender tests had been cleared to fight women at this year's Games in Paris.

Absolutely unacceptable.

Common sense could’ve kept this from occurring. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) July 31, 2024

But the political agenda trumps common sense.

“It used to be illegal for men to beat up women, and now people are putting it on TV and watching it. It's such a weird reality we are living in now.' — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 31, 2024

So weird.

If only there was some example we could use to unequivocally prove trans athletes are endangering women in sports https://t.co/bUq1tMAK4t — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) August 1, 2024

If only.

Angry, mentally ill men are brutalizing women and girls. @KamalaHarris and @TheDemocrats have no problem with this. https://t.co/LHjxJUP6pR — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 1, 2024

Not a problem at all.

THESE PEOPLE hurting women in sports?



They deserve scorn. https://t.co/7eaAt8y7PK — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) August 1, 2024

All of it.

"How does this affect you?" https://t.co/NNRgR1Jo24 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 31, 2024

This is how it affects our sisters, daughters, nieces.

This has become a central piety of the left: physically harming women to indulge the delusions of men. https://t.co/Vy08FRpfVc — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) August 1, 2024

This has become a central piety of the left: physically harming women to indulge the delusions of men. https://t.co/Vy08FRpfVc — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) August 1, 2024

THESE PEOPLE hurting women in sports?



They deserve scorn. https://t.co/7eaAt8y7PK — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) August 1, 2024

THESE PEOPLE hurting women in sports?



They deserve scorn. https://t.co/7eaAt8y7PK — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) August 1, 2024