Title IX Rewrite Goes Into Effect Today (In Some States)

The other day, we told you how Kamala Harris posted about women in Iowa losing rights when the state's abortion ban went into effect. This morning, we told you about the travesty at the Olympics -- when a female boxer quit her match after 46 seconds, lest she be pummeled by a man the IOC allowed to compete.

Today, in several states across the country, the Biden-Harris Title IX rewrite takes effect. Oh, the irony:

Today, the Biden-Harris administration's harmful Title IX rewrite goes into effect. This rule says sex = gender identity.



52 years of progress & sex-based protections have been erased with the stroke of a pen...



In response, 26 states have sued and blocked the rule. pic.twitter.com/y7PWi4g7Zg — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 1, 2024

We can't help but notice the red states seem to be the ones protesting the Title IX rewrite.

Weird.

Notice the red states stand up for woman.



Why don't blue states or liber states do the same? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) August 1, 2024

Excellent question.

We all know the answer.

My home state of NC, with Roy Cooper governing, will continue this insanity because he’s aligned with the Biden-Harris agenda. These people are despicable cowards. This is why voting anything other than Democrat is so important. pic.twitter.com/EdRQfeMLfy — Al D. (@5ctbmyg7jj) August 1, 2024

As where this writer lives -- Wisconsin -- is also not blocking the rule. Her governor bragged about vetoing a bill that would protect women's sports.

While NH may be gray with regards to this specific ruling, our governor just signed a bill into law to ban biological men from competing in women’s sports, and another that bans sex change surgeries for minors. — s̶h̶a̶r̶c̶u̶s̶ 🦈 (@0xsharcus) August 1, 2024

But that might be overridden by federal law.

This needs to go to the Supreme Court. It’s messed up that half the states will have to endure this. — Lawyer mom (@legallymom2) August 1, 2024

It's headed that way.

Allowing men to assault women is not sports. It’s a celebration of violence for hate. — Rob Dromgoole (@cigar_vet) August 1, 2024

All of this.

This rewrite will also consider not using pronouns as harassment. https://t.co/zPi1pAuksj — Shawki Sukkar (@shawkisukkar) August 1, 2024

So it also violates the First Amendment.

I am the father of 6 daughters, four of which played sports, one in college, 2 others had college offers but chose not to play. I am thankful they played before this Harris-Biden craziness. This makes me so angry. I would crawl over broken glass to vote against Harris. https://t.co/d1qbLCXRsF — E. Ray Rhodes, Jr. (@NITW1) August 1, 2024

Parents of daughters everywhere should be livid.

Today, the Biden-Harris Title IX rewrite goes into effect.



NOT IN VIRGINIA.

- Why? Because @JasonMiyaresVA is the People’s Protector https://t.co/6icj2Xabai — Nathanael Hirt (@NathanaelHirt) August 1, 2024

God bless Virginia and the 25 other states standing up to this.