Title IX Rewrite Goes Into Effect Today (In Some States)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on August 01, 2024
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

The other day, we told you how Kamala Harris posted about women in Iowa losing rights when the state's abortion ban went into effect. This morning, we told you about the travesty at the Olympics -- when a female boxer quit her match after 46 seconds, lest she be pummeled by a man the IOC allowed to compete.

Today, in several states across the country, the Biden-Harris Title IX rewrite takes effect. Oh, the irony:

We can't help but notice the red states seem to be the ones protesting the Title IX rewrite.

Weird.

Excellent question.

We all know the answer.

As where this writer lives -- Wisconsin -- is also not blocking the rule. Her governor bragged about vetoing a bill that would protect women's sports.

But that might be overridden by federal law.

It's headed that way.

All of this.

So it also violates the First Amendment.

Parents of daughters everywhere should be livid.

God bless Virginia and the 25 other states standing up to this.

