HORRIFIC: Man Beating on a Woman in Olympic Boxing Shows the Insanity of Title IX 'Revisions'

August 1, 2024: Call it 'The Day The Olympics Died.'

For many, the Olympics had already died after the world saw the mockery of Christianity that took place in the opening ceremony in Paris.

Advertisement

But even with all that, many people still enjoyed watching the athletes, celebrating their talent and dedication to their sports and to fulfilling their dreams.

All of that is over now.

This morning, the very idea of athletic competition in the Olympics ended when Italian female boxer Angela Carini was forced to fight against a man, Algeria's Imane Khelif. The fight ended after only 46 seconds as Carini -- fearing for her own safety -- had to forfeit the match after the bigger, stronger, cheating Khelef had struck her in the head twice.

And the Olympics was forever disgraced.

Fair Play For Women documented the fight in the thread below.

Angela Carini (blue, female) abandons fight against Imane Khelif (red, male) a few minutes into fight /1 pic.twitter.com/yOIvZkDaow — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 1, 2024

A couple of punches to the head and it’s all over. /2 pic.twitter.com/6egSrRj51s — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 1, 2024

Fight lasted just 46s /3 pic.twitter.com/SZMd8OUkMD — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 1, 2024

IOC allowed this male boxer to fight a woman. He won. Fight abandoned after 46s /4 pic.twitter.com/YwUfZQ6ssb — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 1, 2024

Angela Carini’s Olympic dreams smashed today. She breaks down in tears. /7 pic.twitter.com/CBNK2pNFo4 — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 1, 2024

Good for Carini for refusing to even shake the hand of the man who is so weak that he couldn't even step into the ring against other men.

Khelif cheated, he beat up on a woman, he possibly broke her nose (this is not confirmed yet), and he destroyed the dream of her lifetime.

This is 'inclusion' according to leftist gender cultists.

And, to add insult to injury, this pathetic excuse for a man tried to go over and pat Carini on the back like the good little girl she is.

Female boxer Angela Carini breaks down in tears as she falls to her knees in despair after being beaten by a biological MALE boxer during a women’s boxing match at the Paris Olympics.



pic.twitter.com/OqOrrEOh8m — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 1, 2024

Disgusting.

Once again, good for Carini for refusing to even look at the imposter against whom the IOC made her compete. He doesn't deserve her acknowledgment.

It gets worse. Carini was competing in the Olympics to honor her late father, who was her inspiration. Khelif stole that from her too.

“I wanted this victory at all costs. Just for my father.”



Italian boxer Angela Carini emotionally discusses winning for her late father after securing a spot at the Paris Olympics.



She just forfeited her match against Imane Khelif, who is male. pic.twitter.com/zypHELjldX — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) August 1, 2024

After the news of this farce of a boxing match broke on Twitter, #IStandWithAngelaCarini soared to the top of the trending topics, thanks in no small part to Riley Gaines, who was justifiably outraged.

Advertisement

After 46 seconds and a few hits to the face by a male, Carini forfeited the fight.



Call me crazy, but It's almost as if women don't want to be punched in the face by a male as the world watches and applauds.



This is glorified male violence against women.pic.twitter.com/RYU7aTbn0I — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 1, 2024

Men don't belong in women's sports #IStandWithAngelaCarini



Let's get it trending 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ljlJJwE0hM — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 1, 2024

This disgrace and insult to women that had taken place was soon noticed and picked up by other outspoken defenders of women's rights.

Watch this (whole thread), then explain why you’re OK with a man beating a woman in public for your entertainment. This isn’t sport. From the bullying cheat in red all the way up to the organisers who allowed this to happen, this is men revelling in their power over women. https://t.co/u32FcDTy9p — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

No, it is not sport. And we're beginning to think that the people behind this, like the IOC's Kirsty Burrows, will not be satisfied until they get a woman killed by a man dressed in womanface.

A young female boxer has just had everything she’s worked and trained for snatched away because you allowed a male to get in the ring with her. You’re a disgrace, your ‘safeguarding’ is a joke and #Paris24 will be forever tarnished by the brutal injustice done to Carini. https://t.co/JMKzVljpyr — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

Advertisement

The IOC and any other athletic governing body that allows this (looking at you, NCAA) is forever tainted.

Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

It is revolting to see this. Utterly revolting.

Allowing men to self ID into women’s spaces and sports also reveals the bullsh*t of “my body my choice.” If you are okay with any of this, you don’t really care about women or our bodies or our safety or our choice. https://t.co/Oe9n4PtIsv — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 1, 2024

They never did care about women's bodies. It's just a lot more obvious now.

I don’t want to hear a f*cking word about “misogyny” from people who support this ever again. You have no ground to stand on. https://t.co/hrdiGMdZpD — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 1, 2024

You should not trust anyone who supports this. On anything. If you think men should be competing in women’s sports your opinion is irrelevant on every other topic. https://t.co/fZxFomvp8t — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 1, 2024

American Democrat politicians, including Kamala Harris, support this. Don't ever let them call anyone else 'weird.' Mock them when they try.

This is unjust and utterly obscene. I admire and respect the female boxer Angela Carini, who refused to continue to fight this man. I feel nothing but contempt for everyone, every organisation, and every activist who has enabled this madness. This is not the right side of… https://t.co/2f2K0cmRDo — Allison Bailey (@BluskyeAllison) August 1, 2024

Advertisement

People say that women should refuse to compete and that is correct. That is how this ends (also in court, hopefully).

But we have to sympathize with Carini for not wanting to stand down after pursuing this dream her whole life for herself and her father. We have nothing but respect for her.

Olympics-sanctioned abuse against a woman. How is this real life? pic.twitter.com/xhdqD6GeYt — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 1, 2024

Yes. Call this what it is. It is not athletics, it is not competition, and it is not sport. It is ABUSE. Physical abuse, psychological abuse, and, as Carini's tears demonstrate, emotional abuse.

This isn’t sport. This is ABUSE. The IOC’s inexcusable decision to let a man beat on a woman will go down in history as the greatest injustice in sport.#IStandWithAngelaCarini #Olympics pic.twitter.com/eQGwdUxCDn — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) August 1, 2024

And stop using the 'preferred pronouns' of these MEN. That is abuse as well. Abuse of truth and reality that only endangers real women.

I love you ⁦@DailyMail⁩ but I am BEGGING YOU & other outlets to stop w/the pronoun game. You are reporting on a male boxer who fought vs a woman using “she/her” for the man! It’s wrong, confusing & is meant to dull our senses to this gender insanity. https://t.co/RJFcbIWVck — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 1, 2024

Imane Khelif is a HE. Imane Khelif is a HIM. His passport saying he is a woman does not make it true. (In fact, he had already failed TWO tests of his 'gender identity' before this match, and the IOC unforgivably still allowed him to step into the ring against a woman.)

Advertisement

We'll concede at least one point though. In no way will we ever consider Imane Khelif to be a man. He does not qualify. He is a weak, abusive cheater.

A man just hit a woman until she cried. Normally we have a word for that and it isn’t “sport”.



My heart goes out to Angela Carini. @iocmedia you need to hang your heads in shame. Imane Khelif is a man. #NoMenInWomensSport#SaveWomensSport pic.twitter.com/v6eEQRFZBf — Jean Hatchet (@JeanHatchet) August 1, 2024

This is the face of a woman forced into fighting a male by #olympicgames rules that harm women. Shame on the International Olympic Federation @iocmedia The darkest day for women’s sport. IOC sanctioned male violence against women. Angela Carini has been cheated out of her Olympic… pic.twitter.com/VcQV8XN8Qz — Women's Rights Network - WRN (@WomensRightsNet) August 1, 2024

As we said, this was the day the Olympics died. Shamefully and disgracefully. And any other sport that continues to allow this -- even encourage this -- will die the same shameful death.

We'll turn back to Gaines again for the final, horrible twist on one of the worst days in sport.

This happens the SAME DAY the Biden-Harris administration's Title IX rewrite goes into effect in the US



THIS is exactly what it allows for & celebrates. Don't be surprised or ask "how did we get here?" when this continues to happen at an exponential rate pic.twitter.com/YnlMY0TDCA — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 1, 2024

The despicable irony.

Advertisement

Twitchy will be covering the Title IX issue in more depth later today, but for now, we'll just say that the Title IX 'revisions' authored by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may be the most abusive, misogynistic policy the left has ever come up with.

Fortunately, many states are blocking that awful policy, but not all of them, so it's not enough.

Women need to continue to fight this and men need to stand up right by their side and fight next to them.

And today, everyone needs to speak up and say, #IStandWithAngelaCarini.