HORRIFIC: Man Beating on a Woman in Olympic Boxing Shows the Insanity of Title IX 'Revisions'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:15 AM on August 01, 2024

August 1, 2024: Call it 'The Day The Olympics Died.'

For many, the Olympics had already died after the world saw the mockery of Christianity that took place in the opening ceremony in Paris. 

But even with all that, many people still enjoyed watching the athletes, celebrating their talent and dedication to their sports and to fulfilling their dreams. 

All of that is over now.

This morning, the very idea of athletic competition in the Olympics ended when Italian female boxer Angela Carini was forced to fight against a man, Algeria's Imane Khelif. The fight ended after only 46 seconds as Carini -- fearing for her own safety -- had to forfeit the match after the bigger, stronger, cheating Khelef had struck her in the head twice. 

And the Olympics was forever disgraced. 

Fair Play For Women documented the fight in the thread below. 

Good for Carini for refusing to even shake the hand of the man who is so weak that he couldn't even step into the ring against other men. 

Khelif cheated, he beat up on a woman, he possibly broke her nose (this is not confirmed yet), and he destroyed the dream of her lifetime. 

This is 'inclusion' according to leftist gender cultists. 

And, to add insult to injury, this pathetic excuse for a man tried to go over and pat Carini on the back like the good little girl she is. 

Disgusting. 

Once again, good for Carini for refusing to even look at the imposter against whom the IOC made her compete. He doesn't deserve her acknowledgment.

It gets worse. Carini was competing in the Olympics to honor her late father, who was her inspiration. Khelif stole that from her too. 

After the news of this farce of a boxing match broke on Twitter, #IStandWithAngelaCarini soared to the top of the trending topics, thanks in no small part to Riley Gaines, who was justifiably outraged. 

This disgrace and insult to women that had taken place was soon noticed and picked up by other outspoken defenders of women's rights. 

No, it is not sport. And we're beginning to think that the people behind this, like the IOC's Kirsty Burrows, will not be satisfied until they get a woman killed by a man dressed in womanface. 

The IOC and any other athletic governing body that allows this (looking at you, NCAA) is forever tainted. 

It is revolting to see this. Utterly revolting. 

They never did care about women's bodies. It's just a lot more obvious now. 

American Democrat politicians, including Kamala Harris, support this. Don't ever let them call anyone else 'weird.' Mock them when they try. 

People say that women should refuse to compete and that is correct. That is how this ends (also in court, hopefully). 

But we have to sympathize with Carini for not wanting to stand down after pursuing this dream her whole life for herself and her father. We have nothing but respect for her. 

Yes. Call this what it is. It is not athletics, it is not competition, and it is not sport. It is ABUSE. Physical abuse, psychological abuse, and, as Carini's tears demonstrate, emotional abuse. 

And stop using the 'preferred pronouns' of these MEN. That is abuse as well. Abuse of truth and reality that only endangers real women. 

Imane Khelif is a HE. Imane Khelif is a HIM. His passport saying he is a woman does not make it true. (In fact, he had already failed TWO tests of his 'gender identity' before this match, and the IOC unforgivably still allowed him to step into the ring against a woman.)

We'll concede at least one point though. In no way will we ever consider Imane Khelif to be a man. He does not qualify. He is a weak, abusive cheater. 

As we said, this was the day the Olympics died. Shamefully and disgracefully. And any other sport that continues to allow this -- even encourage this -- will die the same shameful death. 

We'll turn back to Gaines again for the final, horrible twist on one of the worst days in sport. 

The despicable irony. 

Twitchy will be covering the Title IX issue in more depth later today, but for now, we'll just say that the Title IX 'revisions' authored by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may be the most abusive, misogynistic policy the left has ever come up with. 

Fortunately, many states are blocking that awful policy, but not all of them, so it's not enough. 

Women need to continue to fight this and men need to stand up right by their side and fight next to them.

And today, everyone needs to speak up and say, #IStandWithAngelaCarini.

