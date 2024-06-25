Washington Mom: 'I Could Cry' As Daughter Loses State Track Spot to Trans Runner

The Biden administration insists that biological men won't be able to get into women's sports under its new Title IX rules. This, of course, is a lie. Biological men are already infiltrating women's sports -- shattering records, taking titles, demanding congratulations, and getting girls punished for refusing to play along.

A mom in Washington is heartbroken and mad that her daughter has lost a state track spot to a biological male -- and this is before the new Title IX rules go into full effect.

Washington mom speaks out on daughter losing state spot to trans runner: 'I could cry right now' https://t.co/pptLuP1Rhc — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 25, 2024

More from Fox News: A Washington mother spoke out about the devastation her daughter felt losing to Veronica Garcia, a transgender high school athlete, ahead of last month’s state championship. The Independent Women’s Forum covered the story of Rita Larson (a pseudonym), whose daughter competed against Garcia in the 400-meter sprint and 4x4 relay preliminary events. Larson noted that only the top two runners of the 400-meter sprint can advance to the championship, and her daughter placed third. Though it wasn’t apparent that Garcia was a biological male, Larson stated that Garcia easily outpaced the female runners, further devastating her daughter. "She was just bawling," Larson said. "She just kept saying, ‘This is bull---t.’"

It is bulls**t.

Women and girls are being robbed of opportunities, safety, and the ability to compete.

Not fair — MellowX (@MellowXodus) June 25, 2024

Not fair at all.

Stop letting your daughters compete against mentally ill men.

This could have been over a long time ago. — JannyJ (@Janny922) June 25, 2024

Except when girls refuse, they get suspended and punished.

But, most women voted for it by voting Democrat. Election has consequences. https://t.co/nhd4RIOkAn — j l (@swampfoxwarrior) June 25, 2024

The Democrats don't care about women, outside of letting us kill our unborn children. Stop voting for them.

2 years ago my liberal in-laws denied that this was actually happening… I was a conspiracy theorist in their eyes.. and here we are. https://t.co/B4wEMMgLdX — The_Real_T_Paine (@RealTPaine1) June 25, 2024

These things always follow the same trajectory: first, it's not happening. Then, it's happening and the critics are bigots. And, lastly, it's happening and it's a good thing.

This is SO incredibly wrong.



So incredibly wrong.

And it's only going to get worse of the new Title IX rules stand.

This is so sad. Why do women allow these beta males to take over their domain?



Because women are largely liberal and think it's 'nice' to tolerate trans insanity. And now it's harming our daughters.

Women need to push back, even if they're punished.

This is a wrong that needs to be righted. Can you imagine all the years of training, discipline, and dedication it takes just to get to the starting with — Raymond B Allen (@Sylvesterstone7) June 25, 2024

All of that hard work is wasted because they can't beat a biological male.

And the Left loves this.



