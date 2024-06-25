Karine Jean-Pierre Tells MSNBC Grocery and Gas Prices Have Gone Down
Washington Mom: 'I Could Cry' As Daughter Loses State Track Spot to Trans Runner

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on June 25, 2024

The Biden administration insists that biological men won't be able to get into women's sports under its new Title IX rules. This, of course, is a lie. Biological men are already infiltrating women's sports -- shattering records, taking titles, demanding congratulations, and getting girls punished for refusing to play along.

A mom in Washington is heartbroken and mad that her daughter has lost a state track spot to a biological male -- and this is before the new Title IX rules go into full effect.

More from Fox News:

A Washington mother spoke out about the devastation her daughter felt losing to Veronica Garcia, a transgender high school athlete, ahead of last month’s state championship.

The Independent Women’s Forum covered the story of Rita Larson (a pseudonym), whose daughter competed against Garcia in the 400-meter sprint and 4x4 relay preliminary events. Larson noted that only the top two runners of the 400-meter sprint can advance to the championship, and her daughter placed third.

Though it wasn’t apparent that Garcia was a biological male, Larson stated that Garcia easily outpaced the female runners, further devastating her daughter. 

"She was just bawling," Larson said. "She just kept saying, ‘This is bull---t.’"

It is bulls**t.

Women and girls are being robbed of opportunities, safety, and the ability to compete.

Not fair at all.

Except when girls refuse, they get suspended and punished.

The Democrats don't care about women, outside of letting us kill our unborn children. Stop voting for them.

These things always follow the same trajectory: first, it's not happening. Then, it's happening and the critics are bigots. And, lastly, it's happening and it's a good thing.

So incredibly wrong.

And it's only going to get worse of the new Title IX rules stand.

Because women are largely liberal and think it's 'nice' to tolerate trans insanity. And now it's harming our daughters.

Women need to push back, even if they're punished.

All of that hard work is wasted because they can't beat a biological male.

And the Left loves this.


