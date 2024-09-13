After Lying to Our Faces for Years, ABC News Swears They Didn't Help Kamala Harris With Debate Questions

You'll have to forgive us for not believing a word ABC News says.

Seriously. If they told us the sky is blue, we'd go outside to check for ourselves.

Yesterday, we told you about a report that a whistleblower is going to come forward with info proving ABC News gave the Kamala Harris campaign the debate questions in advance, along with assurances they'd only fact-check Donald Trump.

And earlier today, we told you about how violent crime is, in fact, up from 2020 despite David Muir's insistence it's not (insistence that was meant to help Kamala Harris).

So why should we trust ABC News when the tell us they didn't give Kamala the debate questions in advance? On what grounds should we trust them?

Kamala Harris did not receive debate questions in advance, ABC claims: ‘Absolutely not’ https://t.co/FeI5mBBbL4 pic.twitter.com/Xb02kKpiv7 — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2024

Remember that CNN gave Hillary Clinton the debate questions in advance. Why not Kamala?

More from The New York Post:

ABC has denied Vice President Kamala Harris was given advance notice of questions ahead of her debate showdown with former President Donald Trump. “Absolutely not,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “Harris was not given any questions before the debate.” None of Harris’ aides were in contact with debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, ahead of Tuesday night’s face-off in Philadelphia either, the network added.

We don't believe them. They've given us no reason to.

Nope. Not at all.

She did not receive specific questions most likely, but she and her staff almost certainly got guidance on what the moderators would focus on. — Misha Turtle Island 🐢 (@MishaFitton) September 13, 2024

Which is fundamentally no different.

Remember when Hillary and Donna Brazil denied it in 2016, until Donna resigned because of it?

Yea... nobody expects Harris/ABC to admit it... — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) September 13, 2024

We remember.

ABC investigated themselves 😂



Where was Donna Brazile before the debate 👀 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 13, 2024

They investigated themselves and found no wrongdoing.

Amazing how that works out, no?

Holy s**t. ABC just admitted it gave Harris the questions in advance



“Adverbs are what journalists use to lie,” as @joshualisec told me on the latest Enjoyer Podcast



ABC is lyinghttps://t.co/yjNw8QzqqS https://t.co/VOpnZXWReO — James David Dickson (@downi75) September 13, 2024

Methinks the network doth protest too much.

🚨 What sort of one sided propaganda piece is this?

This didn't "come up" because Trump "floated the idea" that she received the debate questions.

It "came up" because there's a whistleblower who signed an affidavit saying as much and MORE!



Enemy Of The People indeed. https://t.co/WQCEFlK91r pic.twitter.com/8bY1z9oacw — Based Opinions (@Based_Opinion_) September 13, 2024

Love how they're trying to pin this on Trump.

I seem to remember Donna Brazile saying this exact thing about the debate with Hillary only to just recently admit to it...... https://t.co/UxtJ3sSXIW — Ikta (@IktaSentrosi) September 13, 2024

So eight years from now David Muir will admit this, too.

Interesting that with this statement they essentially confirmed that we will learn it was rigged and that she got the context of each question in advance which allows for plausible deniability. Remember these people are professional liars with a political agenda. https://t.co/cmzfmX5Vh4 — Buckingham (@JP_Badger) September 13, 2024

Don't forget who they really are.