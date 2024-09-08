The Joyful Momentum Is GONE: NYT/Siena Poll Shows Trump With Lead (and the...
Liz Cheney Embarrasses Herself Saying Kamala's DNC Speech Was Reagan-esque, Gets Love From...
Environmentalists Take Chainsaws to Protected Joshua Trees to Erect Solar Panels and 'Save...
Sen. Rand Paul Shares a Timely Quote About Socialism and Economics
Fascist Efficiency: Trump and Elon Musk Give the Loons Another Excuse to Scream...
'Cabal That Forced Out Biden': Laura Ingraham Points Out Something That Should Be...
Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal
Build the Wall! A Canadian Flat-Earther's Leftist Insanity on the Trump Assassination Atte...
Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala...
TIME Magazine Telling White Americans Their 'Babies' Are Racist Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY...
DAMN Son! Byron Donalds NUKES Dick Cheney's Ugly Claim About Trump APART Point-By-SAVAGE-P...
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and...
You're DRUNK, Kammy. Go HOME. Rumor Has it Kamala Harris Is Considering THIS...
Van Jones Can Do NOTHING But Smile AWKWARDLY As Scott Jennings SLAMS Kamala...

Trump War Room Compares Cost of Border Wall to Illegal Immigration and WOW It's INSANELY BAD

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

Remember when the Democratic Party said Trump's border wall was a waste of money? Over the years, Kamala Harris herself called the border wall a 'terrible idea', a 'waste' of taxpayer money, 'stupid', and that it wouldn't make us safer (residents of Aurora, CO would likely disagree).

Advertisement

Never mind that Kamala says she is now in favor of building it (probably a lie) and is using border wall imagery in campaign ads (something even CNN called her out for).

Here's what illegal immigration is costing taxpayers:

Now, we're not mathematicians, but we're fairly certain $5.7 billion dollars for a border wall -- a one-time expense -- is far less than $150.7 billion per year.

Maybe if we just tax billionaires more we'll fix this.

Realize where we are.

Also, loss of jobs and housing and government services.

Recommended

The Joyful Momentum Is GONE: NYT/Siena Poll Shows Trump With Lead (and the Not Shocking Reasons WHY)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Absolutely staggering.

You could build 30 border walls for the price of what we spend on illegal immigration annually.

Yep.

Hear, hear!

Don't forget this.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAMALA HARRIS SPENDING TAXPAYERS BORDER WALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Joyful Momentum Is GONE: NYT/Siena Poll Shows Trump With Lead (and the Not Shocking Reasons WHY)
Amy Curtis
Environmentalists Take Chainsaws to Protected Joshua Trees to Erect Solar Panels and 'Save' the Planet
Amy Curtis
Fascist Efficiency: Trump and Elon Musk Give the Loons Another Excuse to Scream 'FASCISM!'
FuzzyChimp
Liz Cheney Embarrasses Herself Saying Kamala's DNC Speech Was Reagan-esque, Gets Love From Jen Rubin
Amy Curtis
Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal
FuzzyChimp
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Joyful Momentum Is GONE: NYT/Siena Poll Shows Trump With Lead (and the Not Shocking Reasons WHY) Amy Curtis
Advertisement