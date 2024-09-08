Trump War Room Compares Cost of Border Wall to Illegal Immigration and WOW It's INSANELY BAD

Remember when the Democratic Party said Trump's border wall was a waste of money? Over the years, Kamala Harris herself called the border wall a 'terrible idea', a 'waste' of taxpayer money, 'stupid', and that it wouldn't make us safer (residents of Aurora, CO would likely disagree).

Never mind that Kamala says she is now in favor of building it (probably a lie) and is using border wall imagery in campaign ads (something even CNN called her out for).

Here's what illegal immigration is costing taxpayers:

From December 22-January 15, 2019, America had the longest government shutdown in our country's history because President Trump asked for $5.7B to finish the wall.



Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's border catastrophe is now costing our country $150.7B PER YEAR. pic.twitter.com/bwOZ3ICCJe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 8, 2024

Now, we're not mathematicians, but we're fairly certain $5.7 billion dollars for a border wall -- a one-time expense -- is far less than $150.7 billion per year.

Maybe if we just tax billionaires more we'll fix this.

Dems shut down the government over a $5.7B request by Trump to build a wall to secure our border, but passed a $369B “Inflation Reduction Act” that Joe just admitted was only about giving money to climate change. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) September 8, 2024

Realize where we are.

Plus it’s causing larger class sizes in schools, longer wait times at hospitals, and slower response times for public safety. You can’t just add 10 million people from mostly third world countries and expect social services to not be impacted. — Root Cause Czar (@rootcauseczar) September 8, 2024

Also, loss of jobs and housing and government services.

The contrast between the $5.7B Trump requested for the wall and the $150.7B now being spent annually due to the current border situation is staggering. — Kimz 🙃 (@SpyMk2124) September 8, 2024

Absolutely staggering.

You could build 30 border walls for the price of what we spend on illegal immigration annually.

Thats just what its immediately costing. The wake of destruction that will take years to recover from is unimaginable — Allen Ivermecterson (@JUNKY_to_CHUNKY) September 8, 2024

Yep.

Our federal government won’t protect us from a foreign invasion of over 10 million illegal-immigrants, including vicious gangs.



And won’t pass the SAVE Act to help prevent noncitizens from illegally voting in federal elections: https://t.co/sXlLjurB0E.



So let’s stop funding it. https://t.co/giRsAH0S4S — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 8, 2024

Hear, hear!

Exactly. The #fascistdemocrats had no problem shutting down the govt and did not give an inch. Because they didn't want the wall because they wanted to flood our country with illegals. @SpeakerJohnson just let it shut down. FFS https://t.co/BxIDhQl1Bv — GenX Deplorable Scientist 🇺🇲 (@piggylou73) September 8, 2024

Don't forget this.