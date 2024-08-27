What About Tim? Politico Admits Tim Walz Avoids Interviews Because Has No Idea...
The Flip-Flop Campaign: Kamala Now Favors Building a Border Wall If She's Elected (Check Out This Spin)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

We wonder how soon Axios will scrub this news from their website, like they did with Kamala Harris being border czar for the last 3.5 years.

More from Axios (and check out this spin):

If she's elected president, Kamala Harris pledges to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border — a project she once opposed and called "un-American" during the Trump administration.

Why it matters: It's the latest example of Harris flip-flopping on her past liberal positions such as supporting Medicare for All and banning fracking — proposals that aides say she now is against.

  • Harris is embracing a more hawkish immigration policy as Donald Trump's campaign spends tens of millions of dollars attacking her about the border.
  • But she still has significant differences with Trump on immigration, opposing his approach to family separation and his plans for mass deportations.

Driving the news: In her speech to the Democratic National Convention last week, Harris said she would sign the recent bipartisan border security bill — which Trump had ordered his allies to kill, fearing it would help Democrats in the November elections.

Did you catch that? She'd pass this immigration bill -- the one that would basically codify illegal immigration.

Not a chance.

Because she doesn't want to be held accountable for any positions.

Nope. And she can't speak on her feet to save her life.

She doesn't do interviews.

A sharp X user remembered this gem:

And it's real:

Be nice if someone asked her about this

And racist and Xenophobic. That's how this works, right?

Oh, look. More of Kamala saying we don't need a border wall.

Voters might disagree on this.

We have no reason to believe she won't cave to them.

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

EL. OH. EL.

History repeats itself.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAMALA HARRIS BORDER WALL BORDER CONTROL

