The Flip-Flop Campaign: Kamala Now Favors Building a Border Wall If She's Elected (Check Out This Spin)

We wonder how soon Axios will scrub this news from their website, like they did with Kamala Harris being border czar for the last 3.5 years.

Harris flip-flops on building the border wall https://t.co/B9GccEX2P3 — Axios (@axios) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

More from Axios (and check out this spin):

Did you catch that? She'd pass this immigration bill -- the one that would basically codify illegal immigration.

Well now that’s a pretty big flip flop hopefully she explains do the American people what changed from this: pic.twitter.com/7RP6u7CYcS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 27, 2024

Not a chance.

Once again, Harris said nothing.



A random aide is once again telling people what Kamala supposedly believes.



Why can't she do this herself?



Kamala wants to be POTUS but can't get in front of a camera & tell the American people in her own words what her policies are. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) August 27, 2024

Because she doesn't want to be held accountable for any positions.

This is why she needs note cards to debate, she has no clue what policies she supports. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 27, 2024

Nope. And she can't speak on her feet to save her life.

Did you interview her for this breaking news?



Or were you given marching orders by someone who is NOT Kamala Harris to justify writing this BS article? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 27, 2024

She doesn't do interviews.

A sharp X user remembered this gem:

And it's real:

Trump’s border wall is just a stupid use of money. I will block any funding for it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 21, 2017

Be nice if someone asked her about this

Kamala is now MAGA — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) August 27, 2024

And racist and Xenophobic. That's how this works, right?

Flip-flop?

Political opportunism?

A sensible revision of previously held beliefs?



IDK -- I'm just here for the code-switching. https://t.co/wKzK3H3Htc pic.twitter.com/NDc8DJsYTr — Kmele 🖐 (@kmele) August 27, 2024

Oh, look. More of Kamala saying we don't need a border wall.

Here we go again. Harris’s staffers are backgrounding reporters to push out major policy flip-flops.



REMINDER: In 2019, Kamala Harris called the border wall a "vanity project" because "by definition," illegal immigration is "not an emergency." pic.twitter.com/FvBMWCobxG https://t.co/8wmFJMT2GN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

Voters might disagree on this.

Here is Hakeem Jeffries calling the border wall a “5th century solution... It’s not going anywhere.”



Kamala, who proposed abolishing ICE and decriminalizing illegal border crossings, will cave to Democrats’ open-border demands.pic.twitter.com/JaLkslUuK2 https://t.co/DuQR5hGFMV — Will Reinert (@willreinert) August 27, 2024

We have no reason to believe she won't cave to them.

JD Vance called it.



Axios: Harris flip-flops on building the border wall https://t.co/SfSYf0y18e pic.twitter.com/iaBFrMFxDG — William Martin (@wsmartin218) August 27, 2024

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

EL. OH. EL.

This is like when Obama said he was against gay marriage in 2008. All of his supporters knew he was lying just to get elected, and it bothered them not one bit. https://t.co/antnIj4vSg — Beorn (@Beorn2000) August 27, 2024

History repeats itself.