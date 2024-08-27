The Flip-Flop Campaign: Kamala Now Favors Building a Border Wall If She's Elected (Check Out This Spin)

We wonder how soon Axios will scrub this news from their website, like they did with Kamala Harris being border czar for the last 3.5 years.
Harris flip-flops on building the border wall https://t.co/B9GccEX2P3— Axios (@axios) August 27, 2024
More from Axios (and check out this spin):
If she's elected president, Kamala Harris pledges to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border — a project she once opposed and called "un-American" during the Trump administration.
Why it matters: It's the latest example of Harris flip-flopping on her past liberal positions such as supporting Medicare for All and banning fracking — proposals that aides say she now is against.
- Harris is embracing a more hawkish immigration policy as Donald Trump's campaign spends tens of millions of dollars attacking her about the border.
- But she still has significant differences with Trump on immigration, opposing his approach to family separation and his plans for mass deportations.
Driving the news: In her speech to the Democratic National Convention last week, Harris said she would sign the recent bipartisan border security bill — which Trump had ordered his allies to kill, fearing it would help Democrats in the November elections.
Did you catch that? She'd pass this immigration bill -- the one that would basically codify illegal immigration.
Well now that’s a pretty big flip flop hopefully she explains do the American people what changed from this: pic.twitter.com/7RP6u7CYcS— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 27, 2024
Not a chance.
Once again, Harris said nothing.— David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) August 27, 2024
A random aide is once again telling people what Kamala supposedly believes.
Why can't she do this herself?
Kamala wants to be POTUS but can't get in front of a camera & tell the American people in her own words what her policies are.
Recommended
Because she doesn't want to be held accountable for any positions.
This is why she needs note cards to debate, she has no clue what policies she supports.— Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 27, 2024
Nope. And she can't speak on her feet to save her life.
Did you interview her for this breaking news?— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 27, 2024
Or were you given marching orders by someone who is NOT Kamala Harris to justify writing this BS article?
She doesn't do interviews.
A sharp X user remembered this gem:
August 27, 2024
And it's real:
Trump’s border wall is just a stupid use of money. I will block any funding for it.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 21, 2017
Be nice if someone asked her about this
Kamala is now MAGA— Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) August 27, 2024
And racist and Xenophobic. That's how this works, right?
Flip-flop?— Kmele 🖐 (@kmele) August 27, 2024
Political opportunism?
A sensible revision of previously held beliefs?
IDK -- I'm just here for the code-switching. https://t.co/wKzK3H3Htc pic.twitter.com/NDc8DJsYTr
Oh, look. More of Kamala saying we don't need a border wall.
Here we go again. Harris’s staffers are backgrounding reporters to push out major policy flip-flops.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 27, 2024
REMINDER: In 2019, Kamala Harris called the border wall a "vanity project" because "by definition," illegal immigration is "not an emergency." pic.twitter.com/FvBMWCobxG https://t.co/8wmFJMT2GN
Voters might disagree on this.
Here is Hakeem Jeffries calling the border wall a “5th century solution... It’s not going anywhere.”— Will Reinert (@willreinert) August 27, 2024
Kamala, who proposed abolishing ICE and decriminalizing illegal border crossings, will cave to Democrats’ open-border demands.pic.twitter.com/JaLkslUuK2 https://t.co/DuQR5hGFMV
We have no reason to believe she won't cave to them.
JD Vance called it.— William Martin (@wsmartin218) August 27, 2024
Axios: Harris flip-flops on building the border wall https://t.co/SfSYf0y18e pic.twitter.com/iaBFrMFxDG
As predictable as the sun rising in the east.
“Listen, María José, we’re not going back, but YOU are” https://t.co/vygpLf5Oyg pic.twitter.com/DNadsjXa6y— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 27, 2024
EL. OH. EL.
This is like when Obama said he was against gay marriage in 2008. All of his supporters knew he was lying just to get elected, and it bothered them not one bit. https://t.co/antnIj4vSg— Beorn (@Beorn2000) August 27, 2024
History repeats itself.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member