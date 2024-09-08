Tim Walz Is a Lying Liar Who LIES: Watch As He Says It’s Still Illegal to Be Gay in Nebraska

It's (D)ifferent When THEY Do It: Watch Sexist, Racist Lefties Mispronounce Kamala's Name
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Earlier, we told you how Tim Walz lied about gay marriage and got wrecked for it. Walz's assertion anyone is going to ban gay marriage is laughable. Donald Trump was pro-gay marriage before Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton, and Obergefell made it the law of the land in 2015.

But Walz didn't stop at gay marriage. At the same dinner, he said it was illegal to be gay in Nebraska, where he grew up and that it's still illegal today. Watch:

What a pathetic little man.

Because this writer has more integrity than the Democratic nominee for Vice President, she did some research on Nebraska.

Not only is gay marriage legal in Nebraska, same-sex sexual activity is also legal and has been officially since all sodomy laws were repealed in 1977, but how strictly the anti-sodomy laws were enforced prior to that is uncertain. There are no published sodomy cases in the 1950s or 1960s.

The more you know, Timmy.

It's not. He's a liar.

That's all their is to it.

This matches our brief research on the topic.

Of course it is.

Dude.

EL. OH. EL.

Oh. Tim will be so disappointed to hear that.

Ouch.

He does live in Minnesota, after all.

That's all they've got.

One also has to wonder if this is a dig at Walz's extended family, the pro-Trump group who happen to live in Nebraska.

Man, did Walz set himself up for this, huh?

Hahahahahahaha!

The DOJ is gonna be very busy investigating them.

Oh.

It's not. Even though the Left really wants it to be.

