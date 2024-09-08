Tim Walz Is a Lying Liar Who LIES: Watch As He Says It’s Still Illegal to Be Gay in Nebraska

Earlier, we told you how Tim Walz lied about gay marriage and got wrecked for it. Walz's assertion anyone is going to ban gay marriage is laughable. Donald Trump was pro-gay marriage before Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton, and Obergefell made it the law of the land in 2015.

But Walz didn't stop at gay marriage. At the same dinner, he said it was illegal to be gay in Nebraska, where he grew up and that it's still illegal today. Watch:

Walz: "When I was a kid growing up in Nebraska, being gay was illegal. It's still technically illegal."pic.twitter.com/WnyLsvzTvI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 7, 2024

Because this writer has more integrity than the Democratic nominee for Vice President, she did some research on Nebraska.

Not only is gay marriage legal in Nebraska, same-sex sexual activity is also legal and has been officially since all sodomy laws were repealed in 1977, but how strictly the anti-sodomy laws were enforced prior to that is uncertain. There are no published sodomy cases in the 1950s or 1960s.

Being gay in Nebraska is illegal? WTF? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 8, 2024

Nebraska tried zero sodomy cases after the 1940s, let alone after Walz's birth year of 1964. — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) September 8, 2024

This matches our brief research on the topic.

I grew up in Nebraska.

This is an absolute lie. — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) September 8, 2024

Must have been tough for him. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) September 8, 2024

I live openly with my partner in Omaha and we've never been arrested. — Sara 🍊 PETA KILLS (@Norcalpride) September 8, 2024

Oh. Tim will be so disappointed to hear that.

Welp, the prancing around like a short bus student while constantly acting super effeminate makes more sense now https://t.co/nrc2EpMJ1M — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 8, 2024

It's okay to come out now, Tim https://t.co/3NgQ5g1SQ5 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 8, 2024

He does live in Minnesota, after all.

Democrat talking points mostly require trying to convince everybody we're still living at least 100 years ago. https://t.co/il7BBsprVo — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 8, 2024

One also has to wonder if this is a dig at Walz's extended family, the pro-Trump group who happen to live in Nebraska.

Is that why he moved? https://t.co/AHzAmwDUXy — Lake Bum (@dustopian) September 8, 2024

Man, did Walz set himself up for this, huh?

He's right. Arrest the entire football team. https://t.co/HUk5akNHUI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2024

The Kamala/Walz campaign is a giant disinformation campaign. https://t.co/Kt7muEm06W — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) September 8, 2024

The DOJ is gonna be very busy investigating them.

The Left wants gays to be helpless and needy.



This isn’t true. https://t.co/MMRFUZ8Ld6 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 8, 2024

It's not. Even though the Left really wants it to be.