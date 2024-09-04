Trump Says He Looks Forward to Meeting With Tim Walz's Relatives Who Will NOT Be Voting for Harris

As we told you earlier, it's a safe bet that MSNBC, CNN or many other media outlets will NOT be calling the brother of Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz or other family members who support Donald Trump over the Democrat ticket:

Tim Walz's family members in Nebraska are voting for Trump. pic.twitter.com/CmBrx1APMm — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 4, 2024

From the New York Post:

Political commentators were in an uproar on social media Wednesday after a picture purportedly showing eight relatives of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz expressing support for former President Donald Trump went viral. “Tim Walz’s family back in Nebraska wants you to know something…,” Cornhusker State Republican Charles W. Herbster wrote on X Wednesday morning alongside the photo, which The Post has not been able to independently confirm shows Walz’s relatives.

The Post added "The Harris-Walz campaign declined to comment," and you'd think if those weren't actual relatives of Walz they'd have said that.

Now, do we think this will get the same coverage Mary Trump or Kerry Kennedy has received? https://t.co/kOri79RSdD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 4, 2024

If those Walz family members do get MSM coverage, rest assured it will NOT be in any positive way. Some intrepid MSNBC and/or CNN reporters might be digging through their garbage as we speak.

This story caught the attention of Harris-Walz's opponent, Donald Trump, who said the following on Truth Social:

Trump says he's meeting Tim Walz's family in Nebraska 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZLdQM5GQII — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 4, 2024

🚨TRUMP RESPONDS TO ENDORSEMENT FROM TIM WALZ’ IMMEDIATE FAMILY:



“Thank you very much, Jeff. It is a Great Honor to have your Endorsement. I look forward to meeting you soon!” pic.twitter.com/1Udl8Cpx2V — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2024

No wonder Tim Walz said he wouldn't want to talk about politics on Thanksgiving!