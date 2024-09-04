Guessing CNN Won't Be Calling THEM Any Time Soon: Tim Walz Family in Nebraska Voting for Trump

Elon Musk and Others Have Simple Answers to House GOP's Question About Dems...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The media love, love, love to bring on people like Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, and use her opposition to her uncle as some sort of proof that Mary is a good person and ORANGE MAN BAD because his niece doesn't like them. They did the same thing with the Kennedy family and their condemnation of RFK Jr. (both when he ran as an independent and when he endorsed Trump).

But now that Tim Walz's brother, Jeff Walz, has come out against the Democratic VP nominee, will he get the Mary Trump treatment? 

We doubt it.

We also doubt the rest of the Walz clan will be hearing from CNN/MSNBC/ABC News any time soon:

This writer sincerely hopes they're ready for the media storm that's about to come down on them.

Look at what the Left is doing to the Gold Star families who went to Arlington with Trump. Yeah, that's in the Walz family's future.

Heh.

We'll even overlook the fact Trump likes his steak well done with ketchup.

Wouldn't surprise us if he did.

Exactly.

Look, we get that not all families get along. There are disagreements, and it happens.

But the Left set the rule: if family oppose a candidate, that candidate must be bad.

Perfect.

Somehow, we suspect the media won't paint them as heroes.

MSNBC probably has interns digging into their social media accounts as we speak.

Also, thanks for putting that tongue bath image in our heads. 

Them's the rules, according to the Left.

Not a chance.

