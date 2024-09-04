Guessing CNN Won't Be Calling THEM Any Time Soon: Tim Walz Family in Nebraska Voting for Trump

The media love, love, love to bring on people like Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, and use her opposition to her uncle as some sort of proof that Mary is a good person and ORANGE MAN BAD because his niece doesn't like them. They did the same thing with the Kennedy family and their condemnation of RFK Jr. (both when he ran as an independent and when he endorsed Trump).

But now that Tim Walz's brother, Jeff Walz, has come out against the Democratic VP nominee, will he get the Mary Trump treatment?

We doubt it.

We also doubt the rest of the Walz clan will be hearing from CNN/MSNBC/ABC News any time soon:

Tim Walz's family members in Nebraska are voting for Trump. pic.twitter.com/CmBrx1APMm — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 4, 2024

This writer sincerely hopes they're ready for the media storm that's about to come down on them.

Look at what the Left is doing to the Gold Star families who went to Arlington with Trump. Yeah, that's in the Walz family's future.

Trump should definitely fly to Omaha and take all of these people out for steak — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) September 4, 2024

Heh.

We'll even overlook the fact Trump likes his steak well done with ketchup.

Unless Tim lied and this isn't his family either. — The Packman (@adpackman) September 4, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us if he did.

It's so brave and stunning with a Kennedy or a Trump family member goes against their own.



But when a Walz member does it? Crickets. 🦗🦗🦗 — MyMoneyMyValues (@MyValuesMedia) September 4, 2024

Exactly.

Welp, who knows how awful Tim Walz is more than his own family? — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) September 4, 2024

Look, we get that not all families get along. There are disagreements, and it happens.

But the Left set the rule: if family oppose a candidate, that candidate must be bad.

Walz Press Release

-For Immediate Release-

09/05/2024



This isn't my real family I apologize for any confusion my bad grammar may have caused the American people. — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) September 4, 2024

Perfect.

Somehow, we suspect the media won't paint them as heroes.

How many book deals will these people get? Zero.



Yet every person remotely related to @realDonaldTrump gets a book deal and a tongue bath on @MSNBC. https://t.co/dvyshaQGDM — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 4, 2024

MSNBC probably has interns digging into their social media accounts as we speak.

Also, thanks for putting that tongue bath image in our heads.

I mean, if I'm supposed to care about Trump's relative (niece, cousin?) hating him, I can allow this to sway my vote, too, right? https://t.co/E8ereRd7Ju — PumpkinTrucker (@Pumpkin_trucker) September 4, 2024

Them's the rules, according to the Left.

Now, do we think this will get the same coverage Mary Trump or Kerry Kennedy has received? https://t.co/kOri79RSdD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 4, 2024

Not a chance.