Duality of Kamala: Jen Rubin Gushes Over Harris Being More Progressive AND More Conservative Than Biden

We're not even sure what to say to this. Jen Rubin has had some really idiotic takes (and we mean really idiotic), but this may be her crowning achievement:

To the amazement of critics who underestimated her, Harris has managed to be both more progressive and more conservative than Biden. If she succeeds, she may rewrite the economic and political future of the country. https://t.co/HIcDevvW3N — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) September 8, 2024

Excuse us, but WTF?

For starters, she has defined her economic philosophy by what she is not proposing. She fully supports the Affordable Care Act, eschewing more progressive plans for Medicare-for-all. (Her stint in the vice presidency informed her belief that the latter was unnecessary; expansive and affordable coverage, if properly administered, is more than sufficient to move toward universal coverage.) Likewise, huge investments and incentives in green energy make a fracking ban unnecessary. “My values have not changed,” she explained in a recent CNN interview, pointing to the achievements in the Inflation Reduction Act. “What we’ve already done creating over 300,000 new clean energy jobs. That tells me from my experience as vice president we can do it without banning fracking.”

This writer lost IQ points reading this drivel.

This makes no sense, Mrs. Potato Head. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 8, 2024

Which is completely on-brand for Rubin.

Trump broke her brain.

You are so much dumber than I even realized. — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) September 8, 2024

And every day she sets the bar even lower.

Have you considered seeing a psychiatrist, to sit down and talk about Jennifer Rubin, and her past tweets (that's you) calling Kamala Harris a super liberal person? — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) September 8, 2024

The cognitive dissonance is breathtaking.

Honestly, this is impressive. I've seen so many stupid takes, but this one takes the cake. — never ever (@nvrnvr14) September 8, 2024

It really does.

Pretty sure Harris was the tiebreaker vote for Bidenomics when bills were 50-50 in the senate but keep on lying. — Dan (@TheDanShowAZ) September 8, 2024

Jen threw away all pretense of honesty and journalistic integrity because of Trump.

Weird way of saying she flip flops on policy — pmpnyomom (@Pmpnyomom) September 8, 2024

It sure is.

Kamala Harris is both more progressive and conservative? I wonder why the Washington Post is treated like trash now. — James H Lockwood esq (@RealJimLockwood) September 8, 2024

It's not worth using as fish wrap.

Will she have another interview before the election? I eagerly await your thoughts Wednesday morning after her self-immolation during the debate. — Mike_in_Cincinnati (@MikeinCincinna1) September 8, 2024

We will have to do a welfare check on Jen Wednesday morning.

Well, you can’t make this up. Kamala is socialist and capitalist, black and white. And most of all, Yin and Yang. 🤣 https://t.co/4ja5MBb42V — SemiQuasi (@bcelary) September 8, 2024

Get you a significant other who fawns over you the way Jen Rubin fawns over Democrats.

I worry that Jen's loss of brain cells is accelerating. https://t.co/n2rRS9dTKT — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) September 8, 2024

Her case of Trump Derangement Syndrome is terminal.

This is an actual post from a WaPo columnist arguing that Kamala is both more progressive *and* more conservative than Biden. https://t.co/1CzgqElM1z — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 8, 2024

And WaPo lets her publish this drivel.

Are you saying Bidenomics failed, Jen? If that was working, why is she not staying the course?

If it wasn't working, why were you both you and she saying it did? https://t.co/ZPaKF4xinG — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) September 8, 2024

She sure is.

After Kamala repeatedly said Bidenomics was working.

SHE'S THE MOST COMMUNIST N THE MOST CAPITALIST OF N E CANDIDATE EVER



THE MOST RELIGIOUS N MOST ATHIEST POTENTIAL PRESIDENT



THE THINNEST N THE FATTEST WOMAN 2 HAVE EVER LIVED https://t.co/qTjkuo08o0 — President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) September 8, 2024

Same vibes.

Presented without further comment.

I don't even want what she's on. I don't. https://t.co/ypxbCJ4Fx8 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 8, 2024

Whatever it is, she should adjust her dose.

Just like every other bush era, conservative they were always Marxist, all of them https://t.co/CAmKmKridr — Josh__Seattle (@Josh__Seattle) September 8, 2024

No lies detected.