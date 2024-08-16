Here's a Video That Straight Up ENDS Dems' Attempts to Distance Themselves From 'Bidenomics'

Part of the Kamala Harris 2024 campaign is listing a bunch of major economic and national security problems that have arisen in the last three and a half years and then proposing the Dem candidate's solutions while hoping nobody remembers she's been one of the people in charge the entire time.

🚨🚨 Harris won't say it this bluntly in public, but her advisers do so privately: She wants to break with Biden. First up: rising prices. This is part of a highly choreographed effort to redefine herself. https://t.co/RRJBz3zvso — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) August 14, 2024

"Redefine herself" of course translates to "lie about her role over the last several years and to a reversal on her previous policy positions."

But simply saying words won't erase the fact that there's plenty of video showing what Harris is really about and what she's done.

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick's campaign has put out some great ads, and their latest put an end to Harris and other Dems' attempts to distance themselves from the disaster that "Bidenomics" has been. Watch:

The lies being told by Kamala Harris and Bob Casey about the economy can't erase the truth: their actions raised the cost of living on the American people and hurt working families. pic.twitter.com/yjZVwxIWCw — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) August 15, 2024

Keep running that on a loop!

This is a complete BANGER of an ad. That clip of Harris saying the vote would bring prices down. Oof. https://t.co/ImdiTUzJnD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 16, 2024

Harris can run from her role in Biden's awful record, but she can't hide.