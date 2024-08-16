Here's a Video That Straight Up ENDS Dems' Attempts to Distance Themselves From 'Bidenomics'

RRREEEEEEE! CNN Panel Goes Stark Raving Insane on Nancy Mace Over Kamala's Name...
Doug P.  |  11:15 AM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Part of the Kamala Harris 2024 campaign is listing a bunch of major economic and national security problems that have arisen in the last three and a half years and then proposing the Dem candidate's solutions while hoping nobody remembers she's been one of the people in charge the entire time.

"Redefine herself" of course translates to "lie about her role over the last several years and to a reversal on her previous policy positions."

But simply saying words won't erase the fact that there's plenty of video showing what Harris is really about and what she's done. 

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick's campaign has put out some great ads, and their latest put an end to Harris and other Dems' attempts to distance themselves from the disaster that "Bidenomics" has been. Watch: 

Keep running that on a loop!

Harris can run from her role in Biden's awful record, but she can't hide. 

