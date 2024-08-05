Jennifer Rubin Gushing About Biden's Record As Markets Crash Is PEAK Jennifer Rubin

Jennifer Rubin fangirling over Biden is nothing new, but even this is peak Jennifer Rubin.

Cause Biden did a great job, we just look at him wrong. It's our fault, guys.

Biden deftly guided the country through the pandemic, helped restore the economy to full strength, made historic investments in infrastructure and green energy, lowered prescription drug costs and forced big companies to pay something in taxes. But he also has constantly traveled… — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) August 5, 2024

The entire thing reads:

But he also has constantly traveled the world to build on his international relationships. His endurance was proved over and over again on international trips to war zones, in constant negotiations with NATO partners and endless fencing with Israel’s obstreperous prime minister. He was not enfeebled or out of it, as his critics claimed. But all of that is different, lamentably so, from the public performance aspects of the job. However brilliant, talented, experienced and diligent our presidents are, the modern electorate demands its leader look and sound vigorous. As age weakened Biden’s voice, accentuated his stutter and afflicted his posture, he simply did not meet the public’s and media’s expectations, however superficial, for how presidents should look and sound. We can bemoan that reality. We can rue the fickleness and unseriousness of the electorate. But we cannot ignore it, which his closest advisers tried so mightily to do as they insisted he could still win.

As your 401(k) craters today, and you become unburdened by the prospect of ever retiring, just remember that the problem isn't Biden's leadership, but just that he looked bad on television.

It’s such a shame that Biden was so amazing, competent, sharp as a tack, vigorous, in charge of everything and the best president ever up until June 27th 2024 - when he was no longer any of those things and had to be forcibly removed from the ticket.



Very unfortunate timing. — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) August 5, 2024

So unfortunate.

Really sad he was totally fine until a month ago.

If only it was someone's job to have looked into this stuff.

How is the “restored economy” doing today?



You are truly beyond parody. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 5, 2024

Beyond parody.

Perfection.

"Biden helped restore the economy to full strength" 🤡 pic.twitter.com/vCSTsPf8Ol — You Don't Know the Power of the Dawg Side (@OverpaidA) August 5, 2024

She is an absolute clown.

Jen is in her car heading to Crazy Town! pic.twitter.com/T4bLaTZFZV — #ConservTXmom (@ConservTXmom) August 5, 2024

Population: her.

Have you tried thinking before clicking the post button? — Ryan B (@Network_Guy8) August 5, 2024

Not even once.

::blink::

::blink::

::blink::



Do you think she ever sticks her head out of her echo chamber long enough to look at what's actually happening in the world? https://t.co/skTW3hulhf — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 5, 2024

Really. So incredible it should be hung in the Louvre.

Recession is coming.

Jen, it’s a little too early in the day to be drinking and tweeting. https://t.co/ZLYSPYTlj8 — Keri (@kbatt7121116) August 5, 2024

It's five o'clock somewhere.

Jen, every day of this administration.