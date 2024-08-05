Jennifer Rubin Gushing About Biden's Record As Markets Crash Is PEAK Jennifer Rubin

Kamala Harris Admits She Really Has NOTHING to Offer Women Telling this WHOPPER...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 05, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

Jennifer Rubin fangirling over Biden is nothing new, but even this is peak Jennifer Rubin.

Cause Biden did a great job, we just look at him wrong. It's our fault, guys.

The entire thing reads:

But he also has constantly traveled the world to build on his international relationships. His endurance was proved over and over again on international trips to war zones, in constant negotiations with NATO partners and endless fencing with Israel’s obstreperous prime minister. He was not enfeebled or out of it, as his critics claimed.

But all of that is different, lamentably so, from the public performance aspects of the job. However brilliant, talented, experienced and diligent our presidents are, the modern electorate demands its leader look and sound vigorous. As age weakened Biden’s voice, accentuated his stutter and afflicted his posture, he simply did not meet the public’s and media’s expectations, however superficial, for how presidents should look and sound. We can bemoan that reality. We can rue the fickleness and unseriousness of the electorate. But we cannot ignore it, which his closest advisers tried so mightily to do as they insisted he could still win.

As your 401(k) craters today, and you become unburdened by the prospect of ever retiring, just remember that the problem isn't Biden's leadership, but just that he looked bad on television.

So unfortunate.

Really sad he was totally fine until a month ago.

If only it was someone's job to have looked into this stuff.

Beyond parody.

Perfection.

She is an absolute clown.

 Population: her.

Not even once.

Really. So incredible it should be hung in the Louvre.

Recession is coming.

It's five o'clock somewhere.

Jen, every day of this administration.

