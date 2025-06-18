Tucker Carlson Can't Believe Sen. Ted Cruz Doesn't Know the Population of Iran

We haven't written about Tucker Carlson in quite a while. The last time was in February, when Rep. Dan Crenshaw said he'd "f**king kill him" if he ever met him. Sen. Ted Cruz sat down with Carlson the other day for a wide-ranging chat that often became heated, such as when Carlson expressed disbelief that Cruz didn't know the population of Iran, the country he sought to topple.

Advertisement

I have grown tired of Tucker Carlson.



Why in the world does he expect Ted Cruz to know the population of Iran?



Tucker himself would have no idea unless he had looked at it before the interview.



pic.twitter.com/LUOwPWkbGM — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) June 18, 2025

I assumed about 25 million people lived in Iran.



Now that I know it's 92 million, my mind has changed about everything. — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) June 18, 2025

I was convinced Iran shouldn’t have nukes and that Israel should finish the job until I learned their total population.



Game changer. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 18, 2025

I didn’t know their total population and now the shame is dragging me into depression. — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) June 18, 2025

What’s the total population of Iranians that want the Islamic regime gone? That’s seems a better question… — otter (@oetterpops) June 18, 2025

Same, I think we should let them have all the nukes they want and if they decide to use them against us or anyone else that’s ok because there’s over 90 million people living there — Jwilluno307 (@jwilluno307) June 18, 2025

I was convinced of all the above until I learned *Ted Cruz* didn’t know the population. Now I’m out. — Louis Dunn (@LouADunn) June 18, 2025

Their ethnic makeup, hobbies & interests didn’t sway you either? — Lex Concord (@carlsson808) June 18, 2025

Next question.... What number am I thinking about right now? — HereForTheComments (@Bungalow_1512) June 18, 2025

NEW: Ted Cruz blasts out Star Wars meme about Tucker Carlson after contentious interview. pic.twitter.com/0sMQHwxYAd — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) June 18, 2025

But Israel is only targeting munitions, not civilians, unlike Iran who are targeting Israeli civilians. — Jacky Havanese ⭐️ (@jackyhavanese) June 18, 2025

A lot of people are calling Cruz a neocon and a warmonger who should know the population of the country he wants to go to war with. Well, now he does. Now let's sit back and let Israel take care of the nuclear sites.

***