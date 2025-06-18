JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say...
Rep. Upset Detainees Being Held at ICE Detention Facility
VIP
Conservatives Happier Than Liberals Across All Demographics, Survey Finds
More Crying Dems: Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down After Being Called Out by Holocaust...
Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under...
This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's Americ...
'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait...
NBC News: SCOTUS Dealt a Major Blow to Transgender Rights; AP: Huge Setback
VIP
Dramacrat Actorvism: Dems Roll Out Frail-Looking Jerry Nadler for the Party’s Latest Stage...
Jim Acosta Jokes About Trump’s Deceased Ex-Wife While Jen Rubin Laughs
Crazy Bluesky Leftists Throw Tantrum Over SCOTUS Saving Kids from Scalpels
'Stop that News!' MSNBC Conspicuously Dumps Out of Pete Hegseth Touting Trump’s ZERO...
Dick Durbin Tried to Make the Biden Cognitive Decline Hearing About Trump and...
Whoopi’s Totally Wacky Take: Equating Her Millionaire Life to Iran’s Death Penalty for...

Tucker Carlson Can't Believe Sen. Ted Cruz Doesn't Know the Population of Iran

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 18, 2025
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

We haven't written about Tucker Carlson in quite a while. The last time was in February, when Rep. Dan Crenshaw said he'd "f**king kill him" if he ever met him. Sen. Ted Cruz sat down with Carlson the other day for a wide-ranging chat that often became heated, such as when Carlson expressed disbelief that Cruz didn't know the population of Iran, the country he sought to topple.

Advertisement

Recommended

JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left
justmindy
Advertisement

A lot of people are calling Cruz a neocon and a warmonger who should know the population of the country he wants to go to war with. Well, now he does. Now let's sit back and let Israel take care of the nuclear sites.

***

Tags: TED CRUZ TUCKER CARLSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left
justmindy
'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait Attempt
Doug P.
More Crying Dems: Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down After Being Called Out by Holocaust Museum
Brett T.
Rep. Upset Detainees Being Held at ICE Detention Facility
Brett T.
Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under New Leadership
justmindy
This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's America'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left justmindy
Advertisement