Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says He'll F**king Kill Tucker Carlson If He Ever Meets Him

What a disappointment Rep. Dan Crenshaw has become. Even if you're not a Tucker Carlson fan, this is just wrong. GB News U.S. correspondent sat down for an interview with Crenshaw and got more than he was looking for. We're not sure how Carlson came up, but Crenshaw wasn't shy about sharing his feelings.
US Congressman @DanCrenshawTX says he will "kill" @TuckerCarlson if he ever meets him after speaking with @StevenEdginton pic.twitter.com/0L5OiJhON9— GB News (@GBNEWS) February 24, 2025
CONGRESSMAN DAN CRENSHAW: “If I ever meet Tucker Carlson, I’ll f***ing k*ll him. I’m not joking.”pic.twitter.com/jl02rmO3bX— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 24, 2025
That sounds like a threat. Very inappropriate for a member of congress to speak that way.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 24, 2025
Did I just hear a threat? @TuckerCarlson— Lombardy (@Jppointstreet1) February 24, 2025
Tucker rightly called out Eyepatch McCain for being a neoliberal warmonger who prioritizes Ukraine over America.— Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) February 24, 2025
He’s one of the most vocal proponents of continuing to spend in Ukraine on EITHER side.
“Crenshaw is hawkish on Ukraine’s border but indifferent to ours” –…
Ah, so that's what triggered Crenshaw. It seems like a bit of an overreaction.
Vote him out please.— Bella (@stockbella) February 24, 2025
@EagleEdMartin Here's another investigation that needs to be opened. People threatening to kill others is not acceptable.— ☞ Ham 🕚 (@zedidutch) February 24, 2025
Hot mic. Oops.— Morgan Hutchins (@morganmhutch) February 24, 2025
Crenshaw denies that he threatened Carlson.
.@DanCrenshawTX did you threaten to kill my friend @TuckerCarlson? https://t.co/CJTHA6JEcR— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 24, 2025
lol, no. https://t.co/6juloLlGce— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 24, 2025
Tucker Carlson should take out a protective order against Eyepatch McCain @DanCrenshawTX. Not sure about Texas law, but it may well force Danny Boy to turn in his guns.— Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) February 24, 2025
Remember that he was for red flag laws for the military.
Tuckers response I’m sure 😂 pic.twitter.com/sy6WwWCqPT— Patriotic Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) February 24, 2025
We don't know who came up with Eyepatch McCain, but it's proved very popular in the responses.
