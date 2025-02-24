'I Was Willing to Go to Jail': Texas Children's Whistleblower SPEAKS OUT About...
MSNBC's Anti-DOGE Propaganda Just DROPPED and It Only Pissed Civvies Off Even MORE...

Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says He'll F**king Kill Tucker Carlson If He Ever Meets Him

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on February 24, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

What a disappointment Rep. Dan Crenshaw has become. Even if you're not a Tucker Carlson fan, this is just wrong. GB News U.S. correspondent sat down for an interview with Crenshaw and got more than he was looking for. We're not sure how Carlson came up, but Crenshaw wasn't shy about sharing his feelings.

Ah, so that's what triggered Crenshaw. It seems like a bit of an overreaction.

Crenshaw denies that he threatened Carlson.

We don't know who came up with Eyepatch McCain, but it's proved very popular in the responses.

