Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment of Office Staff

The media are really something, and there's no lengths the won't go to in order to help Kamala Harris.

Including retconning the way she treated her staff. For a campaign based on 'joy', working for Kamala was anything but, as we told you about here. But much in the way Axios erased their reporting on Kamala being the border czar, The Washington Post is now revising how it reported on Kamala's treatment of her staff.

The Washington Post engaged in some major revisionist history today about Kamala's well-documented reputation as a "demeaning" and "harsh" boss who runs "toxic" and "dysfunctional" work environments.



Here's just a sampling of the previous reporters and reporting WaPo ignored.🧵 pic.twitter.com/mKGZA06K3Z — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) September 6, 2024

It’s the border czar reporting walkback all over again — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 6, 2024

One of the most bewildering things about Harris is she leans heavily on her record as a DA and AG but I'm not convinced her record is all that wonderful. She's never specific about any of it



She's the only lawyer I ever "met" who doesn't talk about their wins — LWalk (@LLCWalk) September 6, 2024

Because she didn't have any, and Tulsi Gabbard nuked her on her record during the 2020 primary debates.

Lmao. Democracy dies in darkness, indeed. https://t.co/agdTtxPGXd — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 6, 2024

Very informative thread here. Amazing how these stories from prominent reporters and outlets have disappeared from the common media narrative on VP Harris as a lightweight, only to be "reimagined" by the same reporters and outlets as the "joyful warrior" this country needs to… https://t.co/CboUrD3P6t — Jason Beale (@jabeale) September 6, 2024

You don't hate the MSM enough https://t.co/Xkl1oZ7Nas — Jude (@Pericles_02) September 6, 2024

This 🧵 is an absolute must read.



Years of negative stories in the liberal press about the negative and toxic work environment Kamala Harris has created throughout her career has just suddenly been memory-holed. https://t.co/CN9nRDOZpD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 6, 2024

As of February of this year, Kamala's office had a 91% turnover rate. So when WaPo says 'not everyone liked that', they mean almost 100% of her staff didn't like that.