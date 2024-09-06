Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment of Office Staff

Hamas Sympathizer: Tim Walz Calls for Two-State Solution in Middle East, Applauds Proteste...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 06, 2024
Twitter

The media are really something, and there's no lengths the won't go to in order to help Kamala Harris.

Including retconning the way she treated her staff. For a campaign based on 'joy', working for Kamala was anything but, as we told you about here. But much in the way Axios erased their reporting on Kamala being the border czar, The Washington Post is now revising how it reported on Kamala's treatment of her staff.

Take a look:

Democracy dies in honest headlines, apparently.

It sure is.

Because she didn't have any, and Tulsi Gabbard nuked her on her record during the 2020 primary debates.

It's so pathetic and predictable.

Really amazing, no?

We really don't.

Just hysterical.

As of February of this year, Kamala's office had a 91% turnover rate. So when WaPo says 'not everyone liked that', they mean almost 100% of her staff didn't like that.

