Kamala Harris Attacked Gold Star Families, but The Hill Insists She's Ready to Lead Our Military

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 03, 2024
ImgFlip

Forgive us if we're skeptical here, but when has Kamala Harris shown any leadership qualities? She failed as the border czar, has stranded astronauts on the International Space Station as chair of the National Space Council, and can't even pretend to be on a phone call to avoid the press.

Advertisement

She's fake and unqualified and unprepared to lead a lemonade stand, let alone the country.

But here's The Hill, telling us she'll be in charge of the military.

EL. OH. EL.

They write:

No woman has ever been America’s defense secretary. No woman has been chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. And no woman has ever served as commander in chief, the president.

This is the bullseye. It has to be hit to crack the fabled Glass Ceiling, which has kept any woman from winning the presidency.

Do you trust a woman to fight and win for America?

In next week’s presidential debate, voters will see a sharp contrast in the candidates competing to be the next commander in chief. On one side will be a heavyset 78-year-old man who ducked military service during the Vietnam War and has a history of disparaging prisoners of war. He even puts down soldiers who died in war.

Standing on the other side will be a woman.

Good Lord.

It has nothing to do with the fact Kamala Harris is a woman, and everything to do with the fact she's an incompetent moron.

And she needed Tim Walz to hold her hand during it.

An excellent point.

Her 'leadership' got thirteen service members killed at Abbey Gate.

It really is.

She'd be the nail in the coffin of the military. Woke nonsense has already greatly damaged it.

Yeah, they'll never allow that.

She sure did.

Kamala couldn't lead a two car parade around the block.

Yep.

Kamala has no record of leadership, nothing that recommends her to lead anything, let alone the U.S. military.

It's a disaster waiting to happen. Look at the border. Look at NASA. Look at inflation.

She's wholly unqualified.

