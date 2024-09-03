Kamala Harris Attacked Gold Star Families, but The Hill Insists She's Ready to Lead Our Military

Forgive us if we're skeptical here, but when has Kamala Harris shown any leadership qualities? She failed as the border czar, has stranded astronauts on the International Space Station as chair of the National Space Council, and can't even pretend to be on a phone call to avoid the press.

Advertisement

She's fake and unqualified and unprepared to lead a lemonade stand, let alone the country.

But here's The Hill, telling us she'll be in charge of the military.

"Kamala Harris is ready to lead our military" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/125p9IfJlu — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

They write:

No woman has ever been America’s defense secretary. No woman has been chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. And no woman has ever served as commander in chief, the president. This is the bullseye. It has to be hit to crack the fabled Glass Ceiling, which has kept any woman from winning the presidency. Do you trust a woman to fight and win for America? In next week’s presidential debate, voters will see a sharp contrast in the candidates competing to be the next commander in chief. On one side will be a heavyset 78-year-old man who ducked military service during the Vietnam War and has a history of disparaging prisoners of war. He even puts down soldiers who died in war. Standing on the other side will be a woman.

Good Lord.

It has nothing to do with the fact Kamala Harris is a woman, and everything to do with the fact she's an incompetent moron.

Kamala Harris took a month to prepare for an 18-minute puff interview. She's not ready to lead a bake sale. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) September 3, 2024

And she needed Tim Walz to hold her hand during it.

Kamala Harris and Democrats just went on a 3-day tirade against Gold Star families. She’s not ready to lead anything, but especially not the military. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 3, 2024

An excellent point.

Her 'leadership' got thirteen service members killed at Abbey Gate.

Omg no.

Please, no.



Kamala couldn't lead a horse to water never mind the US military. That's a complete disaster in the making. — Fake News Filter (@Jdanker22) September 3, 2024

It really is.

She'd be the nail in the coffin of the military. Woke nonsense has already greatly damaged it.

You should make sure your sons and daughters are the first to enlist under her leadership.



That’s what I thought. 😒 — MTmeadowlark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DucksSoCal2016) September 3, 2024

Yeah, they'll never allow that.

She looked at a map (her words) https://t.co/52828eUqUr — Jes (@galexy70) September 3, 2024

Advertisement

She sure did.

Like she did being the “Last person in the room “ when she decided to leave our soldiers behind and give the enemy our equipment!?@thehill

I would not let her lead me to a bathroom, much less war! https://t.co/I2G7cTsFg8 — Andy Baggenstoss (@AndyBaggenstoss) September 3, 2024

Kamala couldn't lead a two car parade around the block.

This is a ridiculous article.



If you believe this, you deserve the disaster you’ll get. https://t.co/So8Xk8gH9K — Mark Raymie (@RaymieMark) September 3, 2024

Yep.

Kamala has no record of leadership, nothing that recommends her to lead anything, let alone the U.S. military.

It's a disaster waiting to happen. Look at the border. Look at NASA. Look at inflation.

She's wholly unqualified.