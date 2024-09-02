PURE EVIL: Hamas Filmed Hostages Before Executing Them

While Joe Biden insists he worked hard to bring now-executed American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin home (from the beach), and blames Netanyahu for not doing enough to rescue the hostages, here's a reminder of the monsters Hamas are:
Hamas filmed each hostage before they executed them. They terrorized and brutalized Hersh, Eden, Carmel, Alex, Ori and Almog until their last moment of life.— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 2, 2024
Hamas is pure evil. And there is no reasoning or negotiating with evil. pic.twitter.com/5Ls8GEQGPC
This has been such a difficult and depressing year for Jews. No end in sight— Steve Burman (@steveb_burmans) September 2, 2024
And the Biden-Harris administration isn't helping.
Animals. Barbaric animals. And so is every single person who supports them!— GrahamAndDoddsville (@GnDsville) September 2, 2024
They don’t even attempt to hide it anymore because there are too many stupid, hateful or useful idiots that blindly support whatever Hamas does— Tone (@austie34) September 2, 2024
Sinwar & every one of his henchmen must be totally eviscerated to the point that it is impossible for them to kill again— @EMAS ✨️🙏🏼❤️🎗️ (@EixaAs1) September 2, 2024
Terrorists are condemned forever and their generations..
I don’t want to hear a single word about Gaza or Free anything except every hostage. This is beyond barbaric. They are savoring the torture. Pure evil. https://t.co/FKipXIV4Rx— Just Vote Blue. (@keywestgrrl) September 2, 2024
Here’s what you’re promoting, @DavidLammy @Keir_Starmer @UKLabour, you utterly despicable, disgraceful pieces of filth. You shame us. The Labour Party hasn’t changed under Starmer, its rampant antisemitism has been put on steroids. https://t.co/zGuEeWLiT6— T-Bone (@DrTBops) September 2, 2024
Stomp them out.— Manasi (@manckumar) September 2, 2024
Vermin would be insulted if compared to them. https://t.co/DfUhQLRX7C
Hamas truly is evil https://t.co/vX6oCbxgOW— PollyG (@PollyGHHC) September 2, 2024
Pro-Palestinian is Pro-Hamas. https://t.co/mlfscDH3OX— Aaron Hill (@AaronHill1980) September 2, 2024
And now they are threatening to release those videos to torture the families even more. https://t.co/rSXqNdIlIR— Ze'ev Mishpacha bat Bonds Wolf 🎗🍌 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheSylvreWolfe) September 2, 2024
While the Biden-Harris administration push for a ceasefire and capitulation to Hamas.
Hamas is supported by @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris https://t.co/c00aXQQ9w0— OblOsb (@OblOsb10) September 2, 2024
Joe Biden said the pro-Hamas protesters outside the DNC had a point, after all.
