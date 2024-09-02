Trust the Science! Tufts University Study Shows Cheerios Healthier Than Eggs, Beef
PURE EVIL: Hamas Filmed Hostages Before Executing Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 02, 2024
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

While Joe Biden insists he worked hard to bring now-executed American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin home (from the beach), and blames Netanyahu for not doing enough to rescue the hostages, here's a reminder of the monsters Hamas are:

No negotiating with evil.

It's been a heartbreaking year.

And the Biden-Harris administration isn't helping.

Truth.

Far too many who support them.

Flatten them.

Beyond barbaric.

They should all be ashamed.

It's insulting to vermin to compare Hamas to them.

Truly.

And pro-Hamas is pro-this.

While the Biden-Harris administration push for a ceasefire and capitulation to Hamas.

Joe Biden said the pro-Hamas protesters outside the DNC had a point, after all.

