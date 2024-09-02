PURE EVIL: Hamas Filmed Hostages Before Executing Them

While Joe Biden insists he worked hard to bring now-executed American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin home (from the beach), and blames Netanyahu for not doing enough to rescue the hostages, here's a reminder of the monsters Hamas are:

Hamas filmed each hostage before they executed them. They terrorized and brutalized Hersh, Eden, Carmel, Alex, Ori and Almog until their last moment of life.



Hamas is pure evil. And there is no reasoning or negotiating with evil. pic.twitter.com/5Ls8GEQGPC — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 2, 2024

No negotiating with evil.

This has been such a difficult and depressing year for Jews. No end in sight — Steve Burman (@steveb_burmans) September 2, 2024

It's been a heartbreaking year.

And the Biden-Harris administration isn't helping.

Animals. Barbaric animals. And so is every single person who supports them! — GrahamAndDoddsville (@GnDsville) September 2, 2024

Truth.

They don’t even attempt to hide it anymore because there are too many stupid, hateful or useful idiots that blindly support whatever Hamas does — Tone (@austie34) September 2, 2024

Far too many who support them.

Sinwar & every one of his henchmen must be totally eviscerated to the point that it is impossible for them to kill again

Terrorists are condemned forever and their generations.. — @EMAS ✨️🙏🏼❤️🎗️ (@EixaAs1) September 2, 2024

Flatten them.

I don’t want to hear a single word about Gaza or Free anything except every hostage. This is beyond barbaric. They are savoring the torture. Pure evil. https://t.co/FKipXIV4Rx — Just Vote Blue. (@keywestgrrl) September 2, 2024

Beyond barbaric.

Here’s what you’re promoting, @DavidLammy @Keir_Starmer @UKLabour, you utterly despicable, disgraceful pieces of filth. You shame us. The Labour Party hasn’t changed under Starmer, its rampant antisemitism has been put on steroids. https://t.co/zGuEeWLiT6 — T-Bone (@DrTBops) September 2, 2024

They should all be ashamed.

Stomp them out.

Vermin would be insulted if compared to them. https://t.co/DfUhQLRX7C — Manasi (@manckumar) September 2, 2024

It's insulting to vermin to compare Hamas to them.

Hamas truly is evil https://t.co/vX6oCbxgOW — PollyG (@PollyGHHC) September 2, 2024

Truly.

And pro-Hamas is pro-this.

And now they are threatening to release those videos to torture the families even more. https://t.co/rSXqNdIlIR — Ze'ev Mishpacha bat Bonds Wolf 🎗🍌 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheSylvreWolfe) September 2, 2024

While the Biden-Harris administration push for a ceasefire and capitulation to Hamas.

Joe Biden said the pro-Hamas protesters outside the DNC had a point, after all.