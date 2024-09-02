WATCH: We Should Listen to People Who Fled Socialist Countries (It's Not the...
Long Live Democracy! Long Live Free Brazil! X Reacts As Brazil's Supreme Court...
Trust the Science! Tufts University Study Shows Cheerios Healthier Than Eggs, Beef
'LA-LA-LA-LA! I Can't Hear You!' Kamala Wears Headphones to Avoid Press Gaggle on...
Don't Do This, Folks: TikTok Video on Chase Bank 'Check Glitch' Causes MAJOR...
PURE EVIL: Hamas Filmed Hostages Before Executing Them
NO LIES Detected: Check Out Why Elon Musk Says the Democratic Party Is...
Problematic: Nature Museum's Displays Were Categorized by Cis Hetero Victorian White Men
Biden Takes a Break From Sleeping on a Beach to Say Netanyahu Is...
MSNBC: Too Many Christians Have Forgotten Jesus and Worship Sinner Donald Trump
'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and...
Where Did Kamala Harris Pick Up This Accent?
NBC News' Latest 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Correction Again Proves You Don't Hate the...
Hoo Boy: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro's Plane in Dominican Republic (WATCH)

Is Kamala Harris Really Pretending to Be on the Phone to Avoid Talking to the Press? (She's SO BRAVE)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on September 02, 2024
CBS News

Honestly, this writer is starting to wonder if Biden (well, his handlers) selected Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic Party nominee because she'd be a disaster. Her interview with CNN was terrible, and she can't answer questions on her feet.

Advertisement

But is she so incompetent that she's had to resort to pretending to be on the phone to avoid questions? The campaign has already staged cringe phone calls between Kamala and Walz, so should we put it past them?

That's what it looks like:

This is hilarious.

Oh, for goodness sake it kinda does, especially as she's heading up the steps.

Ha!

Clooney said Biden's stepping down was a 'selfless act'. Wonder when the buyer's remorse sets in?

A nice throwback.

Recommended

WATCH: We Should Listen to People Who Fled Socialist Countries (It's Not the Utopia the Left Promises)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Very much so.

This writer does it when she's out and about running errands.

They're going to try, though.

JUST LIKE US!

They sure will.

Although this writer thinks even the sycophantic media will have a breaking point.

Advertisement

That's the big thing: the press is friendly to her. Dana Bash spoon-fed her answers in the interview.

And she still ignores them.

She's so fake and so bad at this.

And she really wants her 'I'M SPEAKING' moment. Honestly, they probably have millions of dollars in merch emblazoned with that slogan sitting in a warehouse somewhere.

Tags: 2024 KAMALA HARRIS PRESS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: We Should Listen to People Who Fled Socialist Countries (It's Not the Utopia the Left Promises)
Amy Curtis
Long Live Democracy! Long Live Free Brazil! X Reacts As Brazil's Supreme Court Upholds X Ban
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Trust the Science! Tufts University Study Shows Cheerios Healthier Than Eggs, Beef
Amy Curtis
'LA-LA-LA-LA! I Can't Hear You!' Kamala Wears Headphones to Avoid Press Gaggle on the Tarmac
Grateful Calvin
Don't Do This, Folks: TikTok Video on Chase Bank 'Check Glitch' Causes MAJOR Problems (and It's FRAUD)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: We Should Listen to People Who Fled Socialist Countries (It's Not the Utopia the Left Promises) Amy Curtis
Advertisement