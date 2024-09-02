Is Kamala Harris Really Pretending to Be on the Phone to Avoid Talking to the Press? (She's SO BRAVE)

Honestly, this writer is starting to wonder if Biden (well, his handlers) selected Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic Party nominee because she'd be a disaster. Her interview with CNN was terrible, and she can't answer questions on her feet.

But is she so incompetent that she's had to resort to pretending to be on the phone to avoid questions? The campaign has already staged cringe phone calls between Kamala and Walz, so should we put it past them?

That's what it looks like:

Kamala Harris is now pretending to be on the phone to avoid the press gaggle. pic.twitter.com/BG4agu8aGN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 2, 2024

Is she holding the phone up to her ear and wearing wired earbuds? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 2, 2024

Oh, for goodness sake it kinda does, especially as she's heading up the steps.

Clooney said Biden's stepping down was a 'selfless act'. Wonder when the buyer's remorse sets in?

She’s listening to her favorite living rapper, Tupac — Hillbilly HODL 🇸🇻 (@hillbillydaddy) September 2, 2024

OMG. I do that when walking the dog to avoid one of my neighbors... I am not obligated to speak to my neighbor.

Kamala owes it to the country to speak to the press.



She is arrogant and stupid. Dangerous. — Christine (@Christina362568) September 2, 2024

This is common among poker players who really don't enjoy talking to other players. You simply wear headphones at the table, even if you're not listening to anything. People are much less likely to try speaking to you, and it gives the wearer an "excuse" to not converse. — Brad (@BCN1459) September 2, 2024

This writer does it when she's out and about running errands.

I don’t think this strategy is going to work all the way to Election Day. https://t.co/ywujAwmAYl — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 2, 2024

"But she puts bacon and Tabasco sauce in her collard greens!



"She gEtS uS!" https://t.co/mKYF7v9qky — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) September 2, 2024

Holding her phone to her ear while wearing clearly visible wired headphone’s.



Kamala will do ANYTHING to avoid the press, and they let her get away with it. https://t.co/nkbSmIy7uX — John Seravalli (@John_Seravalli1) September 2, 2024

Although this writer thinks even the sycophantic media will have a breaking point.

She wants to be President, yet she can't face the press, her pals https://t.co/xgOkiS3gQ9 — Clara (@claramanoucheka) September 2, 2024

That's the big thing: the press is friendly to her. Dana Bash spoon-fed her answers in the interview.

And she still ignores them.

Holding a phone up to your ears while wearing wired earbuds, as one does. Totally normal. https://t.co/oMzgtYfLkX pic.twitter.com/o09wSE6tki — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 2, 2024

She's so fake and so bad at this.

Every indication from the campaign is that they are terrified to have her speak.



No wonder they wanted the mics on—Trump’s lack of discipline would give her an excuse not to talk. https://t.co/ojBUjFk9jH — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) September 2, 2024

And she really wants her 'I'M SPEAKING' moment. Honestly, they probably have millions of dollars in merch emblazoned with that slogan sitting in a warehouse somewhere.