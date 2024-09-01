*SNORT* Never Trumper Tim Miller Hilariously Learns BRUTAL Lesson After Calling JD Vance...
Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See...
Free Speech WINS! Millions of People Around the World Give GIANT Middle Finger...
BOOM! X Very PUBLICLY Takes On Alexandre de Moraes Shining a Light on...
Joe Biden's Cowardly Response on Gold Star Families Is BAD BUT He's Still...
'You All Let Him DIE': Blinken Pretending to Give a Damn About Dead...
What Is WRONG With You?! DESPICABLE Anti-Trumper Gets DESTROYED Trying to Drag Gold...
HOT DAMN! Byron Donalds Just WIPES the Floor with Kamala and Her So-Called...
This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign...
'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a...
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is...
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering...
While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Includin...
WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala's Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families

That's an UNDERSTATEMENT: The Hill Waters Down Afghanistan Debacle, Says People Feel 'Let Down'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on September 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

You really do not despise the media enough. Yesterday was a terrible day for the Kamala Harris campaign -- after dunking on Trump's visit to Arlington (at the invitation of the Gold Star families Kamala has ignored for three years) -- she got absolutely wrecked by Trump and those same Gold Star families

Advertisement

Eight of them posted videos taking Kamala to task for ignoring their grief and being the reason their loved ones are buried at Arlington in the first place.

The media have never really held Biden-Harris accountable for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Not even when Biden had the audacity to say no troops died on his watch.

Here's The Hill, continuing that tradition of not holding Biden-Harris accountable for Afghanistan:

'Feeling let down'?

They write:

Three years after the deadly and chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, many evacuees and allies remain in limbo.

Thousands airlifted out of the country are stuck in an immigration backlog that leaves them without a permanent way to remain in the U.S.

Those who worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan, which is now under the rule of the Taliban, face significant obstacles and a crushing timeline for securing a visa to the U.S.

“It’s Groundhog Day. The things that mattered three years ago still matter. People are still not getting evacuated. People don’t have permanent status here. … There’s no money. All the little nonprofits that popped up, they’re out of money,” Joseph Azam, board chair of the Afghan-American Foundation, told The Hill.

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
Advertisement

And where's Joe Biden? On a beach in Delaware.

Where's Kamala? Attacking Donald Trump on X for paying attention to the Gold Star families she's ignored.

Really on-brand for them.

They don't care.

She stepped on all the rakes last night. It was incredible to watch, frankly.

Advertisement

Reaching out means accepting responsibility for what happened. And they'll never do that.

Yes, she is. Never forget it.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS MILITARY THE HILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
*SNORT* Never Trumper Tim Miller Hilariously Learns BRUTAL Lesson After Calling JD Vance a Douchebag
Sam J.
Free Speech WINS! Millions of People Around the World Give GIANT Middle Finger to Brazilian Authorities
Sam J.
BOOM! X Very PUBLICLY Takes On Alexandre de Moraes Shining a Light on His GROSS Abuses of Brazilian Law
Sam J.
What Is WRONG With You?! DESPICABLE Anti-Trumper Gets DESTROYED Trying to Drag Gold Star Families UPDATE
Amy Curtis
Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See Today (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON Sam J.
Advertisement