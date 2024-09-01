That's an UNDERSTATEMENT: The Hill Waters Down Afghanistan Debacle, Says People Feel 'Let Down'

You really do not despise the media enough. Yesterday was a terrible day for the Kamala Harris campaign -- after dunking on Trump's visit to Arlington (at the invitation of the Gold Star families Kamala has ignored for three years) -- she got absolutely wrecked by Trump and those same Gold Star families.

Advertisement

Eight of them posted videos taking Kamala to task for ignoring their grief and being the reason their loved ones are buried at Arlington in the first place.

The media have never really held Biden-Harris accountable for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Not even when Biden had the audacity to say no troops died on his watch.

Here's The Hill, continuing that tradition of not holding Biden-Harris accountable for Afghanistan:

Afghanistan 3 years later: Many remain in limbo, feeling let down https://t.co/tDm3hMt4Le — The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2024

'Feeling let down'?

They write:

Three years after the deadly and chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, many evacuees and allies remain in limbo. Thousands airlifted out of the country are stuck in an immigration backlog that leaves them without a permanent way to remain in the U.S. Those who worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan, which is now under the rule of the Taliban, face significant obstacles and a crushing timeline for securing a visa to the U.S. “It’s Groundhog Day. The things that mattered three years ago still matter. People are still not getting evacuated. People don’t have permanent status here. … There’s no money. All the little nonprofits that popped up, they’re out of money,” Joseph Azam, board chair of the Afghan-American Foundation, told The Hill.

And where's Joe Biden? On a beach in Delaware.

Where's Kamala? Attacking Donald Trump on X for paying attention to the Gold Star families she's ignored.

"Feeling let down".



Honestly, this is the Hill-iest Hill article title, you have ever posted. Simply amazing. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) September 1, 2024

Really on-brand for them.

Women’s rights have been absolutely obliterated in Afghanistan and 0 from the media. — LeaningLibertarian (@1776Libertarian) September 1, 2024

They don't care.

“Last one in the room” Kamala is probably wishing she didn’t draw attention to their terrible operational decision that cost the lives of 13 soldiers and wounded hundreds more. And now new family videos saying neither Biden or Harris ever reached out to them…to this day! — Kristi (@kgittins) September 1, 2024

She stepped on all the rakes last night. It was incredible to watch, frankly.

3 years and 8 months and NO ONE not Compassionate Joe nor I’m a woman hear me roar Kamala has reached out to the 13 ⭐️ Families, nor to the dozens wounded that day: https://t.co/ZYEQr8fGZ1 — SanctimoniousMonk (@AmeliaAiredale) September 1, 2024

Advertisement

Reaching out means accepting responsibility for what happened. And they'll never do that.

One of the biggest embarrassments in American history. Harris was the "last one in the room" when they decided to do it. She's on video PROUD of that decision. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/VCF6CmI7qd — Lisa Robertson (@sugarbritches09) September 1, 2024

Yes, she is. Never forget it.