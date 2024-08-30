WATCH: Commie Kamala Harris Makes It VERY CLEAR She Will Censor Social Media, Speech She Doesn't Like

The Left is adamant Kamala Harris is the 'freedom fighter' in this election. We all know it's a sham, as Tulsi Gabbard said, and that Kamala's idea of 'freedom' is limited to unrestricted abortion.

Her running mate, Tim Walz, is very adamant that 'hate speech' and 'disinformation' are not protected by the First Amendment (spoiler alert, Timmy: they are), and supported a 'hate speech registry' in Minnesota that would've classified supporting author J.K. Rowling as -- you guessed it -- hate speech.

So watch what Kamala has to say about social media:

President Kamala Harris would regulate speech, censor social media, & remove accounts and content she doesn't like.



Listen to this if you don't believe me: pic.twitter.com/WJ4uXRQD3f — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 30, 2024

She is unfit to be president.

"They are so powerful in their ability to influence perceptions and behavior"



This is how communist dictators talk. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 30, 2024

Well, she's a communist, so yes.

Without a doubt….She wants to shut down X. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 30, 2024

She'd do it in a heartbeat.

Kamala makes it clear, if you don’t agree with her then you’ll be silenced — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 30, 2024

That's exactly what she's saying.

Nailed it.

Note that this is not just about regulating speech, it is about **total govt control** of speech.



She said this clearly, claiming that you cannot have different rules for Facebook and Twitter, as if they were govt entities. — Pudge (@pudgenet) August 30, 2024

There was a point in time the Left hated corporations. That lasted right up until they realized they could use corporations like Facebook to get around the pesky Constitution.

They're not even hiding it anymore.

Kamala has spent her entire career trying to erase other people’s constitutional rights https://t.co/UbR7NX8bDR — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 30, 2024

She sure has.

And she's proud of it.

The founders didn’t say “free speech in a newspaper” or “free speech as long as you agree.” They followed free speech with the right to bear arms for the purpose of protecting that freedom. https://t.co/gpBZ3PBNqK — Nickitruesdell (@nickitruesdell1) August 30, 2024

Which is why she'll go after the Second Amendment, too.

Women, is this what you want the first woman president to be like? A tyrant? https://t.co/xHJsXyE4Ki — Nathanael✝️⚛️ (@DiscretePatriot) August 30, 2024

But abortion!

Don’t just listen to us when we say Kamala is a commie, listen to what she says https://t.co/GsAhwWXJjG — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) August 30, 2024

She's telling us loud and clear.

Kamala really is a fascist POS!



She literally campaigned to get sitting president Donald Trump banned from social media.



If she did it to him, what chance do we “little people” have?



Bye bye 1st Amendment if she “wins.” https://t.co/ArnyPOmHN1 — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) August 30, 2024

We stand no chance.

And don't believe them when they say, 'Well, she's only talking about Trump.'

That's a lie -- she's talking about anyone who says anything her regime doesn't like.

This is true. If Kamala Harris wins, the US is headed for a UK-style crackdown on dissent and protest. Mark my words, arrests will begin immediately after the election of both the left and right. It will forever change the political landscape. https://t.co/ksoO1qWHn8 — Polly Tickal (@BubblesToBurst) August 30, 2024

It'll get real ugly.