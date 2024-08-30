Chill, Dude: Hysterical Partisan Hack Chris Hayes Calls the Electoral College a 'National...
WATCH: Commie Kamala Harris Makes It VERY CLEAR She Will Censor Social Media, Speech She Doesn't Like

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 30, 2024
Twitchy

The Left is adamant Kamala Harris is the 'freedom fighter' in this election. We all know it's a sham, as Tulsi Gabbard said, and that Kamala's idea of 'freedom' is limited to unrestricted abortion.

Her running mate, Tim Walz, is very adamant that 'hate speech' and 'disinformation' are not protected by the First Amendment (spoiler alert, Timmy: they are), and supported a 'hate speech registry' in Minnesota that would've classified supporting author J.K. Rowling as -- you guessed it -- hate speech.

So watch what Kamala has to say about social media:

She is unfit to be president.

Well, she's a communist, so yes.

She'd do it in a heartbeat.

That's exactly what she's saying.

Nailed it.

There was a point in time the Left hated corporations. That lasted right up until they realized they could use corporations like Facebook to get around the pesky Constitution.

They're not even hiding it anymore.

She sure has.

And she's proud of it.

Which is why she'll go after the Second Amendment, too.

But abortion!

She's telling us loud and clear.

We stand no chance.

And don't believe them when they say, 'Well, she's only talking about Trump.'

That's a lie -- she's talking about anyone who says anything her regime doesn't like.

It'll get real ugly.

