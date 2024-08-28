A Campaign That's Actually Winning Doesn't Have to Buy TikTok Influencer Support
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Says Kamala Harris Portraying Herself As a Freedom Warrior Is a SHAM

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

We love Tulsi Gabbard. No, we may not agree with her on every single policy, but she's not afraid to help Trump prepare for his upcoming debate and actually endorse The Donald, she's got the spine to tell it like it is when it comes to Kamala Harris.

Watch:

BOOM.

Kamala can talk about freedom but her record proves otherwise.

It sure is.

Weird how the Left -- who saw Nazi symbols and propaganda all over the place when Trump was president -- conveniently ignore this now.

It does.

No lies detected.

She also believes in the 'freedom' to kill your unborn child.

The campaign is all smoke and mirrors.

They are.

They wanted to mandate vaccines for everyone in order to keep your job.

So much freedom.

NOT.

They sure do.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg admitted to helping the Biden-Harris administration censor social media. This is who they are.

It sure is.

It certainly doesn't look good for the Democratic Party.

Absolutely.

We expect nothing less from Gabbard.

Tags: 2024 FREEDOM KAMALA HARRIS TULSI GABBARD 2024 ELECTION

