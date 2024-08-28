WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Says Kamala Harris Portraying Herself As a Freedom Warrior Is a SHAM

We love Tulsi Gabbard. No, we may not agree with her on every single policy, but she's not afraid to help Trump prepare for his upcoming debate and actually endorse The Donald, she's got the spine to tell it like it is when it comes to Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris and the propaganda media are trying to portray her as the “freedom” warrior. It’s a complete sham — the Harris-Biden administration spent the last 3.5 years strong-arming social media companies to censor free speech. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for 4 more… pic.twitter.com/7NHLCanWag — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 28, 2024

Kamala can talk about freedom but her record proves otherwise.

A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for communism. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 28, 2024

Isn't she running on "joy"? pic.twitter.com/TjK7E8rmfi — Miss Alexandra ✝️⛪🇺🇸 (@Alexandra4Trump) August 28, 2024

Weird how the Left -- who saw Nazi symbols and propaganda all over the place when Trump was president -- conveniently ignore this now.

Kamala Harris believes in the freedom of illegals to cross our borders into the US and steal everything from us — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 28, 2024

She also believes in the 'freedom' to kill your unborn child.

Tulsi Gabbard: "Kamala Harris is fake"🎯



"Kamala is an empty suit, they are trying to create this new version of Kamala to match what their pollsters are telling them...she has the mainstream propaganda media helping her. pic.twitter.com/fvb94d1fsU — Match Point (@MatchPoiint) August 28, 2024

The Harris-Biden administration are the opposite of freedom — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) August 28, 2024

They wanted to mandate vaccines for everyone in order to keep your job.

So much freedom.

People think this is the kind of thing that only happens in China and North Korea, but no, it is going on in America, the UK and most of the "free world" right now. People need to wake the hell up! — MelanieThe BarnOwl (@MelOwl5) August 28, 2024

Agreed, a vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for 4 more years of censorship and abuse of power. https://t.co/YDEEm4TPnt — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 28, 2024

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg admitted to helping the Biden-Harris administration censor social media. This is who they are.

Government censorship of social media was and is "election interference" by the Dems. https://t.co/B3JxGCIbsK — Tom Gallagher 4 Liberty (@Gallagher61B) August 28, 2024

When democrats start speaking like this about @KamalaHarris you know the DNC is in trouble. https://t.co/fi5VWdNHKc — 🇬🇧Si Jeff🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@realSi_jeff) August 28, 2024

I'm so proud to have a brave woman like Tulsi Gabbard on our team! https://t.co/kepVcepzKf — Christine The Queen 👑 (@QueenChrim) August 28, 2024

Straight talk. https://t.co/QaN26Quo2B — J E May / Duchess Marmalade (@storiesbyjemay) August 28, 2024

We expect nothing less from Gabbard.