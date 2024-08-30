'Juxtaposition of the Day': Dana Bash Was a LITTLE More Combative With JD...
You KNOW It's Bad for Harris When Even CNN's Fact-Checker Nuked Her Fracking...
To Deflect From the Failures of Biden-Harris, The Hill Hopes Democrats Continue Arlington...
Gold Star Mom Reality Checks Journo Trying to Get Her to Slam Trump's...
Associated Press Shamelessly Sets the Narrative Bar for Spinning CNN's Harris-Walz Intervi...
Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and...
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-...
Did You WATCH It?! CNN Taking Victory Lap Over Kamala's 'Clearest Yet' Interview...
Ex School Teacher Tim Walz Made a GREAT Ad for School Vouchers and...
Roseanne 'The Only Thing Missing in This Meme Is Me'
Chinese Dissident Ends Tim Walz's Stupid ‘Grammar’ Excuse for Stolen Valor ... in...
Dana Loesch Has Simple Response to The Hill Beginning to Bang Lockdown Drums...
Kamala Chooses Joy (With a Little Help from AI)
The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures

All They Do IS LIE: Kamala Says Trump Will Have Federal 'Anti-Abortion Coordinator' Track Miscarriages

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 30, 2024
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Remember in and beyond 2020 the Democrats really wanted national vaccine mandates and vaccine passports to allow you to leave your home?

We do.

This was their dream, and they would've gotten away with it if we hadn't pushed back.

Advertisement

With that in mind, it's pure projection for Kamala Harris to post this to X:

Reminds us of this laughable ad from Gavin Newsom, which said Republicans would stop women crossing the state line to see if they're pregnant.

But we digress.

What Kamala posted is a lie on several levels.

Trump has said -- repeatedly -- he will not sign a national abortion ban.

As to the 'anti-abortion coordinator'? What orifice did Kamala pull that out of?

It's a lie. And a dangerous one that actually puts women's lives at risk. By lying to women and telling them there's going to be some nefarious registry that keeps track of miscarriages, she's hoping women don't seek treatment. If women die because of this, she sees it as a political win.

That's who she is. She's vile.

Gotta keep fear-mongering, though.

Not a single thing to run on, so all she does is lie about Trump.

Recommended

You KNOW It's Bad for Harris When Even CNN's Fact-Checker Nuked Her Fracking BS
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's all she's got.

She's really hoping it works.

They keep saying he'll do things when he's explicitly said the opposite.

She's a shameless liar.

He's Schrödinger's politician.

Bingo.

Advertisement

'Because reasons!' they'll scream.

Because (D)isinformation is (D)ifferent when they do it.

Can't emphasize this enough. Conflating the two is despicable and insulting to women. It's also dangerous -- women could die because of Kamala's lies.

Tags: 2024 ABORTION DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS LIES PREGNANCY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You KNOW It's Bad for Harris When Even CNN's Fact-Checker Nuked Her Fracking BS
Doug P.
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-Lie
Sam J.
Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and Folks, It's a DOOZY (WATCH)
Sam J.
Chinese Dissident Ends Tim Walz's Stupid ‘Grammar’ Excuse for Stolen Valor ... in Two Sentences
Aaron Walker
Gold Star Mom Reality Checks Journo Trying to Get Her to Slam Trump's Arlington Cemetery Visit
Doug P.
To Deflect From the Failures of Biden-Harris, The Hill Hopes Democrats Continue Arlington Attack on Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You KNOW It's Bad for Harris When Even CNN's Fact-Checker Nuked Her Fracking BS Doug P.
Advertisement