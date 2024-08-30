All They Do IS LIE: Kamala Says Trump Will Have Federal 'Anti-Abortion Coordinator' Track Miscarriages

Remember in and beyond 2020 the Democrats really wanted national vaccine mandates and vaccine passports to allow you to leave your home?

We do.

This was their dream, and they would've gotten away with it if we hadn't pushed back.

Advertisement

With that in mind, it's pure projection for Kamala Harris to post this to X:

If Donald Trump wins, he will not only sign an abortion ban—he also intends to create a national anti-abortion coordinator, forcing states to report on women’s miscarriages and abortions. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2024

Reminds us of this laughable ad from Gavin Newsom, which said Republicans would stop women crossing the state line to see if they're pregnant.

But we digress.

What Kamala posted is a lie on several levels.

Trump has said -- repeatedly -- he will not sign a national abortion ban.

As to the 'anti-abortion coordinator'? What orifice did Kamala pull that out of?

It's a lie. And a dangerous one that actually puts women's lives at risk. By lying to women and telling them there's going to be some nefarious registry that keeps track of miscarriages, she's hoping women don't seek treatment. If women die because of this, she sees it as a political win.

That's who she is. She's vile.

I thought you said the other day he wasn't going to win & it's never happening? — Deranged Libs 🇺🇸 (@DerangedLibs2) August 30, 2024

Gotta keep fear-mongering, though.

This is completely false but you have nothing to run on so I get it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2024

Not a single thing to run on, so all she does is lie about Trump.

Where did Trump even allude to this nonsense.



You're a 1 policy candidate!



You can only run on scaring your base that Trump will take away their ability to kill the unborn.



That's sad. — NahBabyNah #Trump (@NahBabyNah) August 29, 2024

It's all she's got.

Lie about his positions and lie about yours. Bold strategy! — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 30, 2024

She's really hoping it works.

He’s not going to sign an abortion ban, moron.



He never said that. Ever. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 29, 2024

They keep saying he'll do things when he's explicitly said the opposite.

Kamala and the left simply cannot campaign without making up lies about Donald Trump.



Trump has made it clear he does not support a national abortion ban.



All-in Pod June 20th, this year: https://t.co/g8h1ZznSO9 pic.twitter.com/od189FUcPK — Timbo (@TimboNotes) August 29, 2024

She's a shameless liar.

Trump, the guy who just said Florida's six-week ban was too restrictive? Maybe a misinformation reporter or a professional fact-checker should hop on this, since Harris is straight-up lying here. In fact, pro-lifers are pissed off because Trump is just...transparently pro-choice. https://t.co/8Qv4OTwN3P — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) August 30, 2024

He's Schrödinger's politician.

Trump can move as far left as he wants below is what the left will hear from their “leaders”



He will never be baby killer enough for them



Harris is of course lying but democrats believe her message as it’s what they hear from every Democrat. https://t.co/Zm0La41l1o — Non-Hyphenated American (@NHAunleashed) August 30, 2024

Bingo.

I'll ask the same question I ask his fans when they tell me what he's going to do:



Why didn't he do it the first time? https://t.co/CXFaMW95Xr — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 30, 2024

Advertisement

'Because reasons!' they'll scream.

How can the @VP claim to be against “misinformation” and want to ban it, yet propagate “misinformation”? https://t.co/kjYzG9nzXQ — logic gate (@logicgate2024) August 30, 2024

Because (D)isinformation is (D)ifferent when they do it.

STOP CONFLATING MISCARRIAGE AND ABORTION

STOP CONFLATING MISCARRIAGE AND ABORTION

STOP CONFLATING MISCARRIAGE AND ABORTION

STOP CONFLATING MISCARRIAGE AND ABORTION

STOP CONFLATING MISCARRIAGE AND ABORTION

STOP CONFLATING MISCARRIAGE AND ABORTION https://t.co/YI1fMTySkR — Jøhanna the Silenced (@JohannaSilenced) August 29, 2024

Can't emphasize this enough. Conflating the two is despicable and insulting to women. It's also dangerous -- women could die because of Kamala's lies.