No One Is Above the Law (Except Democrats): Charges DROPPED Against DC Protesters...
New Green Grift? Kamala Clearly Has No 'Fracking' Idea What She's Talking About
History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN...
Wait? She's RIGHT! Democrats Should DEFINITELY Do What Kamala Harris Wants When It...
President Trump Welcomes Bibi Netanyahu with a Hearty Greeting at His Personal Home...
Scientific American Shifts Into Propaganda Overdrive Explaining Expertise Kamala Harris Wo...
WATCH: ‘Republican’ Haley Voter Who Says He’s Backing Harris Made SEVERAL Donations to...
BAHAHA! 100s of 1000s of Annoying White Leftist Women Meet to Support Kamala...
MSNBC Was Not Expecting These Answers When They Asked Female Voters Their Thoughts...
CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and...
Joe Was Better? LOL! CNN Has BAD News for the Democrat Elite Hoping...
Liz Cheney Sucks ... In Other News, Water Is Still Wet (ActBlue, Liz?...
WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE...
Here's Another VP Kamala Harris Flashback Dems and Media Will Attempt to Erase...

THIS Is Biden's Actual Legacy: Never Forget He Tried to Mandate Vaccines for Private Employers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on July 26, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As the Left and the media praise Joe Biden as being so 'selfless' for stepping down from the campaign (he's practically George Washington, y'all!), do not let them make this act -- actually a very selfish one -- his legacy.

Advertisement

It's not. The bad economy, foreign unrest, violence and crime in our cities. Those are part of his legacy, but the biggest one is something we've almost forgotten.

Vaccine mandates.

Do not forget what Joe Biden tried to do shortly after he was sworn into office.

He started off by telling us his first full winter as president would be one of 'severe illness and death', and then he tried to use OSHA to make private employers mandate vaccines.

These are the same people who had zero qualms about denying you health care if you were unvaccinated, taking away your children if they (or you) were unvaccinated, and mandating vaccine passports to make you a second class citizen and a prisoner in your own home.

Absolutely maddening.

Biden and Kamala will scream that abortion is a decision between a woman and her doctor, and act appalled at any government restrictions on the procedure.

Recommended

CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well
Sam J.
Advertisement

But the a vaccine?

Nah. Women don't get to make that choice. They have to do it, or risk losing their jobs.

So much for 'my body, my choice', huh?

There is no evidence that they've changed, and they would absolutely try this again if given the chance.

Do not give them that chance.

That's the Biden administration summed up: a failure.

This writer was recently in Hawaii, and there were still a lot of people wearing masks.

Don't think they won't jump at the chance to mandate vaccines and passports and lockdowns again.

Advertisement

It was so unpopular, they dropped the idea.

Which is why Twitchy is here to remind you of this tyranny.

Neither will we.

Never.

It is his defining moment.

Tags: JOE BIDEN LEGACY PRESIDENT BIDEN VACCINE COVID19 COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well
Sam J.
No One Is Above the Law (Except Democrats): Charges DROPPED Against DC Protesters Who Assaulted Cops
Amy Curtis
New Green Grift? Kamala Clearly Has No 'Fracking' Idea What She's Talking About
justmindy
History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN Bail Fund
Amy Curtis
BAHAHA! 100s of 1000s of Annoying White Leftist Women Meet to Support Kamala and Jokes Write THEMSELVES
Sam J.
Wait? She's RIGHT! Democrats Should DEFINITELY Do What Kamala Harris Wants When It Comes to This
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well Sam J.
Advertisement