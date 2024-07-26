THIS Is Biden's Actual Legacy: Never Forget He Tried to Mandate Vaccines for Private Employers

As the Left and the media praise Joe Biden as being so 'selfless' for stepping down from the campaign (he's practically George Washington, y'all!), do not let them make this act -- actually a very selfish one -- his legacy.

Advertisement

It's not. The bad economy, foreign unrest, violence and crime in our cities. Those are part of his legacy, but the biggest one is something we've almost forgotten.

Vaccine mandates.

Do not forget what Joe Biden tried to do shortly after he was sworn into office.

He started off by telling us his first full winter as president would be one of 'severe illness and death', and then he tried to use OSHA to make private employers mandate vaccines.

joe biden's legacy should be defined by the insane attempt to implement a nationwide vaccine mandate using osha — Slothrop (@gnocchiwizard) July 25, 2024

These are the same people who had zero qualms about denying you health care if you were unvaccinated, taking away your children if they (or you) were unvaccinated, and mandating vaccine passports to make you a second class citizen and a prisoner in your own home.

the idea was to force an experimental drug (which proved to be ineffective and dangerous) on the entire population, or as much of it as possible, by making anyone who refused a second class citizen — Slothrop (@gnocchiwizard) July 25, 2024

Absolutely maddening.

Biden and Kamala will scream that abortion is a decision between a woman and her doctor, and act appalled at any government restrictions on the procedure.

But the a vaccine?

Nah. Women don't get to make that choice. They have to do it, or risk losing their jobs.

So much for 'my body, my choice', huh?

this unforgivable policy to push ought to be a permanent stain on the democratic party. most democrats, from electeds on down to the rank and file, supported the idea and have not changed their perspective. — Slothrop (@gnocchiwizard) July 25, 2024

There is no evidence that they've changed, and they would absolutely try this again if given the chance.

Do not give them that chance.

It was emblematic of his presidency. Misguided in both concept and execution. And a failure. — J. Valentine (@JValentineDE) July 25, 2024

That's the Biden administration summed up: a failure.

I think that most likely Dem voters still consider that to be a plus. I saw a play last night, and some of the audience members were *still* wearing masks. — Andrew Koenig (@andrew_koenig) July 25, 2024

This writer was recently in Hawaii, and there were still a lot of people wearing masks.

Don't think they won't jump at the chance to mandate vaccines and passports and lockdowns again.

As a Biden voter, this is when I turned completely against him. Always and forever. His VP, too. — Socratic Pair of MD's (@DavidWoycechow2) July 25, 2024

Advertisement

It was so unpopular, they dropped the idea.

People don't tend to remember this tyranny enough https://t.co/SF8HCXiH3w — Kev Silver🥈 and 5 others (@liberty33_1_3) July 25, 2024

Which is why Twitchy is here to remind you of this tyranny.

Yes. I will never forget this. https://t.co/QPfTcaE0LZ — Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) July 25, 2024

Neither will we.

That illegitimate PoS put me in a position whereby I had to give my employer an ultimatum. They backed down, but still, it never should have come to that. https://t.co/ehd35tMjYu — Van Savant (@VanSavant) July 26, 2024

Never.

Fact. That will be his defining moment in my mind. https://t.co/5IyB2xUr8k — M_Vronsky (@m_vronsky) July 25, 2024

It is his defining moment.