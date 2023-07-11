A SOBERING reminder the Left approved of separating unvaccinated kids from their parents

Medical student and activist Kevin Bass took to Twitter for a little walk down memory lane today.
Just a year and a half ago, 30% of Democrats believed that children should be taken away from unvaccinated parents.— Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) July 11, 2023
This is what a totalitarian ideology looks like. pic.twitter.com/2ZP2gUNtAK
That is a pretty sobering and terrifying statistic. Thirty percent of Democrats supported taking children away from their parents just a year and a half ago if the parent refused to vaccinate. This is why forgetting about COVID and all the events of the time is not an option.
They wanted to deny medical care to unvaccinated people. I will never be able to forget or forgive.— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 11, 2023
Eventually, forgiveness might be possible, but first there needs to be a reckoning starting with government officials.
This is still terrifying. I remember learning about the Japanese internment camps when i was in school in CA and wondering how that violation of constitutional rights was so popular & widely supported at the time. Seeing stuff like this explains why... same mentality. People are…— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 11, 2023
That saying about forgetting about history and repeating it comes to mind.
Yes, it is insane... https://t.co/A2K9yk8pgm— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 11, 2023
Never let em forget it— Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) July 11, 2023
And they call US fascists.— Stacy Phillips🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1stacyphillips) July 11, 2023
who are the totalitarians? extremist democrats. do it there way or else. they have become a cult of dangerous, godless idealogues https://t.co/PpHTR1fcoW— legallady4 (@legallady4) July 11, 2023
Ain't that the truth?
Take children bro what? Omg— Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) July 11, 2023
That poll should make every parent shudder.
It's also a dead canary in the coal-mine.— Stacy Phillips🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1stacyphillips) July 11, 2023
We're still in the coal mine, by the way.
Exactly right! This country is very much still in the coal mine. The Left is not done.
The lefts core foundation is tyranny and control. They opposed freeing slaves, women’s suffrage and the civil rights movement. The left founded the KKK. The left supported eugenics. The right definitely can get twisted but their core principle was liberty.— Sal Di Stefano (@mindpumpsal) July 11, 2023
Progressive fascists…— Joseph Chimienti (@CoachJoeChi22) July 11, 2023
Bingo!
People like that need to go make their own country. They are so far removed from the values of the USA.— Brena Michael 🐭 (@brena_michael) July 11, 2023
When I see stats like this, I am reminded of the quote:— True Joy (@TJ_the_Oculist) July 11, 2023
"Adversity doesn't build character. It reveals character."
Then, I remind myself that the next round of adversity is just around the corner.
What has changed since the last time? Will conservatives push back next time?
Will the real fascists please stand up... https://t.co/Hu6d1pG4J2— Old White Guy (@OldWhiteGuy1959) July 11, 2023
Actually, they should stay seated and quiet.
Today these same parents think you should lose your children for ignoring their pronouns. https://t.co/a15gVJ7dMx— FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 11, 2023
That's the truth and some blue states agree with them.
They are anti American and anyone who holds the ideology should be considered an enemy. https://t.co/h6zQxQmKAT— Eyes Wide Open 👀👀 (@RRRichter79) July 11, 2023
The first place to fight back is at the ballot box. Vote responsibly. Our children are literally depending on it.
