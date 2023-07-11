A SOBERING reminder the Left approved of separating unvaccinated kids from their parents

Medical student and activist Kevin Bass took to Twitter for a little walk down memory lane today.

Just a year and a half ago, 30% of Democrats believed that children should be taken away from unvaccinated parents.



This is what a totalitarian ideology looks like. pic.twitter.com/2ZP2gUNtAK — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) July 11, 2023

That is a pretty sobering and terrifying statistic. Thirty percent of Democrats supported taking children away from their parents just a year and a half ago if the parent refused to vaccinate. This is why forgetting about COVID and all the events of the time is not an option.

They wanted to deny medical care to unvaccinated people. I will never be able to forget or forgive. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 11, 2023

Eventually, forgiveness might be possible, but first there needs to be a reckoning starting with government officials.

This is still terrifying. I remember learning about the Japanese internment camps when i was in school in CA and wondering how that violation of constitutional rights was so popular & widely supported at the time. Seeing stuff like this explains why... same mentality. People are… — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 11, 2023

That saying about forgetting about history and repeating it comes to mind.

Yes, it is insane... https://t.co/A2K9yk8pgm — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 11, 2023

Never let em forget it — Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) July 11, 2023

And they call US fascists. — Stacy Phillips🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1stacyphillips) July 11, 2023

who are the totalitarians? extremist democrats. do it there way or else. they have become a cult of dangerous, godless idealogues https://t.co/PpHTR1fcoW — legallady4 (@legallady4) July 11, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

Take children bro what? Omg — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) July 11, 2023

That poll should make every parent shudder.

It's also a dead canary in the coal-mine.

We're still in the coal mine, by the way. — Stacy Phillips🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1stacyphillips) July 11, 2023

Exactly right! This country is very much still in the coal mine. The Left is not done.

The lefts core foundation is tyranny and control. They opposed freeing slaves, women’s suffrage and the civil rights movement. The left founded the KKK. The left supported eugenics. The right definitely can get twisted but their core principle was liberty. — Sal Di Stefano (@mindpumpsal) July 11, 2023

Progressive fascists… — Joseph Chimienti (@CoachJoeChi22) July 11, 2023

Bingo!

People like that need to go make their own country. They are so far removed from the values of the USA. — Brena Michael 🐭 (@brena_michael) July 11, 2023

When I see stats like this, I am reminded of the quote:



"Adversity doesn't build character. It reveals character."



Then, I remind myself that the next round of adversity is just around the corner. — True Joy (@TJ_the_Oculist) July 11, 2023

What has changed since the last time? Will conservatives push back next time?

Will the real fascists please stand up... https://t.co/Hu6d1pG4J2 — Old White Guy (@OldWhiteGuy1959) July 11, 2023

Actually, they should stay seated and quiet.

Today these same parents think you should lose your children for ignoring their pronouns. https://t.co/a15gVJ7dMx — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 11, 2023

That's the truth and some blue states agree with them.

They are anti American and anyone who holds the ideology should be considered an enemy. https://t.co/h6zQxQmKAT — Eyes Wide Open 👀👀 (@RRRichter79) July 11, 2023

The first place to fight back is at the ballot box. Vote responsibly. Our children are literally depending on it.

