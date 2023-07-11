A SOBERING reminder the Left approved of separating unvaccinated kids from their parents

‘Tucker on Twitter’ is back: The Andrew Tate interview
justmindy  |  8:04 PM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/Ted Jackson

Medical student and activist Kevin Bass took to Twitter for a little walk down memory lane today.

That is a pretty sobering and terrifying statistic. Thirty percent of Democrats supported taking children away from their parents just a year and a half ago if the parent refused to vaccinate. This is why forgetting about COVID and all the events of the time is not an option.

Eventually, forgiveness might be possible, but first there needs to be a reckoning starting with government officials. 

That saying about forgetting about history and repeating it comes to mind.

Ain't that the truth?

That poll should make every parent shudder.

Exactly right! This country is very much still in the coal mine. The Left is not done.

Bingo! 

What has changed since the last time? Will conservatives push back next time?

Actually, they should stay seated and quiet.

That's the truth and some blue states agree with them.

The first place to fight back is at the ballot box. Vote responsibly. Our children are literally depending on it.

