Politico Is Greatly Offended by J.D. Vance Pointing Out Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's Vice President

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:15 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

This writer honestly doesn't know if she can take two more months of the media trying really hard to pretend Kamala Harris hasn't been Joe Biden's VP for the last 3.5 years. 

Especially since the Biden administration requested it be referred to as the Biden-Harris administration back in 2021.

Trump also pointed this out in a speech on the economy. At the time, Politico lost their collective mind over it.

How dare Trump point out the fact that Kamala has been part of this administration -- and therefore its policies -- for years. What a monster.

Well, here's Politico, once again, whining that J.D. Vance had the audacity to point out political reality:

It'll be fun to read how they spin this:

During Tuesday’s rally, Vance claimed Harris was responsible for Chinese factories being built in Michigan and China taking jobs from Michigan car companies. Vance connected her tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act as vice president to the creation of the Chinese-owned Gotion plant in Michigan — something he later called “a child of the tie-breaking vote” to reporters.

This is correct.

But wait, there's more:

Vance also repeated that gas and grocery prices went up “on her watch,” causing Americans to work multiple jobs. He talked about unattainable housing prices, the average $50,000 cost of a car, more than $1 trillion in credit card debt from Americans — and tied it all back to the vice president.

That monster.

How dare he point out things Kamala herself has pointed out.

And you wouldn't want Vance ot be 'bizarre and offensive' now would you, Politico?

Shameless and stupid is a hell of a combination.

Politico is going to cry if we keep being so mean to them.

We sure have.

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt.

Brutal but accurate.

Oh.

Yeah, it's right there, Politico.

And then they can tell us how neither Biden nor Harris are part of the Biden-Harris administration.

Whoops.

This idea has potential, but so many candidates.

How dare he.

Look, we thought the Biden-Harris administration was the greatest ever. They boasted about record job creation, low crime rates, getting inflation under control.

Why wouldn't Harris want to be associated with all those wins?

We all know why.

Those wins are all lies an gaslighting, and Kamala can't get enough distance between her and this disaster.

It won't work, though, no matter how much Politico whines about it.

