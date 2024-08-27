Politico Is Greatly Offended by J.D. Vance Pointing Out Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's Vice President

This writer honestly doesn't know if she can take two more months of the media trying really hard to pretend Kamala Harris hasn't been Joe Biden's VP for the last 3.5 years.

Especially since the Biden administration requested it be referred to as the Biden-Harris administration back in 2021.

Trump also pointed this out in a speech on the economy. At the time, Politico lost their collective mind over it.

How dare Trump point out the fact that Kamala has been part of this administration -- and therefore its policies -- for years. What a monster.

Well, here's Politico, once again, whining that J.D. Vance had the audacity to point out political reality:

‘Our corrupt leadership’: Vance tries to tether Harris to Biden during Michigan rally https://t.co/0LWM4gq5C7 — POLITICO (@politico) August 27, 2024

It'll be fun to read how they spin this:

During Tuesday’s rally, Vance claimed Harris was responsible for Chinese factories being built in Michigan and China taking jobs from Michigan car companies. Vance connected her tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act as vice president to the creation of the Chinese-owned Gotion plant in Michigan — something he later called “a child of the tie-breaking vote” to reporters.

This is correct.

But wait, there's more:

Vance also repeated that gas and grocery prices went up “on her watch,” causing Americans to work multiple jobs. He talked about unattainable housing prices, the average $50,000 cost of a car, more than $1 trillion in credit card debt from Americans — and tied it all back to the vice president.

That monster.

How dare he point out things Kamala herself has pointed out.

Susan Rice: Kamala Harris "has been an integral architect and executor of the policies of Biden-Harris administration." To suggest otherwise is "not only false, it's frankly somewhat bizarre and offensive."



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/2jhkHy2WNU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 27, 2024

And you wouldn't want Vance ot be 'bizarre and offensive' now would you, Politico?

I knew the corporate press was shameless but I didn't realize that they were this stupid — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) August 27, 2024

Shameless and stupid is a hell of a combination.

Community Notes are trying to tether her to Biden too! pic.twitter.com/GnvOju022a — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 27, 2024

Politico is going to cry if we keep being so mean to them.

We sure have.

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt.

SMH.. at least North Korean journos have to be threatened with prison before they become propagandists, but you all get on your knees for free. pic.twitter.com/fl7tgulrkV — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 27, 2024

Brutal but accurate.

These posts were published three days ago https://t.co/XoZxkZRicv pic.twitter.com/GiNEHUPCV3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2024

Oh.

Yeah, it's right there, Politico.

My God, what a preposterous attempt to tether Harris to the Biden-Harris administration. Someone should alert Biden or Harris of the Biden-Harris administration to this bad faith argument so that Biden or Harris of the Biden-Harris administration can respond. https://t.co/mgFCbsvfSV — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) August 27, 2024

And then they can tell us how neither Biden nor Harris are part of the Biden-Harris administration.

Whoops.

We should have a daily or weekly award of shaming for the worst hack journalist https://t.co/5PMsVqteW7 — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 27, 2024

This idea has potential, but so many candidates.

How dare Vance try to imply that Harris had any association whatsoever with Biden.



Outrageous accusation! https://t.co/pRP7ygREfA — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 27, 2024

How dare he.

Look, we thought the Biden-Harris administration was the greatest ever. They boasted about record job creation, low crime rates, getting inflation under control.

Why wouldn't Harris want to be associated with all those wins?

We all know why.

Those wins are all lies an gaslighting, and Kamala can't get enough distance between her and this disaster.

It won't work, though, no matter how much Politico whines about it.