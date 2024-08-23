Incumbent Trump? Bulwark Writers ROASTED for Fawning Over Democrats' Convention Deceit
'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for...
If Jen Psaki's Kamala Comparison Is Valid the Harris Campaign Is Doomed
The Hill Gets Ratioed Into Orbit Over OpEd Saying Harris Has Substance Trump...
WaPo Columnist Gets WRECKED for Saying It's 'Not Good' to Allow Parents to...
YIKES: Matt Taibbi Tweeted About Forced 'Joy' and Whoa Nellie, Check Out the...
Delusional Hack Mark Cuban Says Policy-Free Kamala Harris Is LITERALLY Redefining the Dem...
Union Prez Says We NEVER Invested in Public Schools (Math Doesn't Lie, but...
Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
MSM Will NOT Expose the Kind of BS We Heard at the DNC...
RFK Jr. SHREDS the Dem Party for 'Abandoning Democracy' Before Endorsing Trump
Execrable Toad James Comey Says He'll Vote Harris to Uphold Rule of Law...
Sounds Like Trump Whistleblower May Be In SERIOUS Trouble (Hellooo KARMA)
Our Irony Meter Just Broke! TMZ Has 'Lost Credibility' Says Anchor EMPLOYED BY...

What Media Bias? CNN's Paul Begala Claims Radical Lefty Kamala Harris Is 'Moderate, Mainstream American'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 23, 2024
Journalism meme

We've written at length about Kamala Harris' radical Leftist agenda and ideologies. Defunding the police, bailing out rioters, banning red meat and private health insurance, crippling American energy independence, and confiscating guns. Those are just a few of the positions she takes.

Advertisement

But to CNN's Paul Begala? Kamala Harris is really just a 'moderate, mainstream' American.

Watch:

CNN is in the tank for Kamala we get that.

Here's the thing: in Begala's social circles, this Left-wing insanity is normal, so he thinks that's how the rest of the country is.

Spoiler alert, Paul: it's not.

There's nothing 'moderate' or 'mainstream' about Kamala.

Bingo.

While the media rearrange the deck chairs to make her look pretty.

Recommended

'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for (and What It's REALLY About)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

She donated to a 'defund the police' organization as recently as last year.

But a moderate one, apparently. The apple doesn't far from the tree.

We love a good Drew Holden thread.

They sure are.

They know she'd be a disaster, but they still want her to win.

Cause Orange Man Bad.

Advertisement

Nothing about her is moderate or mainstream.

It sure is.

Hiding. She was -- until a month ago -- a wildly unpopular VP that the Democratic Party was talking about replacing.

Now they act like she's the greatest thing since sliced bread.

Tags: CNN KAMALA HARRIS MAINSTREAM MEDIA MEDIA BIAS PAUL BEGALA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for (and What It's REALLY About)
Amy Curtis
YIKES: Matt Taibbi Tweeted About Forced 'Joy' and Whoa Nellie, Check Out the Media Hive Mind
Grateful Calvin
Incumbent Trump? Bulwark Writers ROASTED for Fawning Over Democrats' Convention Deceit
FuzzyChimp
WaPo Columnist Gets WRECKED for Saying It's 'Not Good' to Allow Parents to Give Their Kids Advantages
Amy Curtis
The Hill Gets Ratioed Into Orbit Over OpEd Saying Harris Has Substance Trump Can't Beat (Seriously?!)
Amy Curtis
RFK Jr. SHREDS the Dem Party for 'Abandoning Democracy' Before Endorsing Trump
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for (and What It's REALLY About) Amy Curtis
Advertisement