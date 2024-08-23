What Media Bias? CNN's Paul Begala Claims Radical Lefty Kamala Harris Is 'Moderate, Mainstream American'

We've written at length about Kamala Harris' radical Leftist agenda and ideologies. Defunding the police, bailing out rioters, banning red meat and private health insurance, crippling American energy independence, and confiscating guns. Those are just a few of the positions she takes.

But to CNN's Paul Begala? Kamala Harris is really just a 'moderate, mainstream' American.

Watch:

CNN's Paul Begala claims Kamala's "authentic self" is a "moderate, mainstream American."



How "moderate" and "mainstream" is it to fundraise to bail out violent rioters? pic.twitter.com/9sdDtbnySS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

CNN is in the tank for Kamala we get that.

In what world is Kamala's teleprompter "authentic" and her agenda "moderate"? pic.twitter.com/PHBgzDjzFx — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) August 23, 2024

Here's the thing: in Begala's social circles, this Left-wing insanity is normal, so he thinks that's how the rest of the country is.

Spoiler alert, Paul: it's not.

There's nothing 'moderate' or 'mainstream' about Kamala.

It can be argued that Kamala is moderate, but I argue that she falls between moderate to extreme communist. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) August 23, 2024

Bingo.

If Kamala were a ship, she’d be the Titanic—plenty of hype, but ultimately sinking under the weight of inaction. — Cyber Hunter (@Gene_SD) August 23, 2024

While the media rearrange the deck chairs to make her look pretty.

And we bring receipts! pic.twitter.com/rp2I9u2eKh — 1776 Enjoyer (@FreeBrave1776) August 23, 2024

She donated to a 'defund the police' organization as recently as last year.

She's a Marxist. — RubyRight ✝️ 🎗 (@RubyR68) August 23, 2024

But a moderate one, apparently. The apple doesn't far from the tree.

Feels like a good time to re-up my thread walking through why Harris is anything but “moderate”: ⤵️ https://t.co/h9sr5j8Eup — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 23, 2024

We love a good Drew Holden thread.

The talkers are out. https://t.co/mTfk0cuEJ8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 23, 2024

They sure are.

CNN has become more weirdly against the agenda but still has clowns like this, what’s going on https://t.co/bj12nwoqYw — sprite fan (@spriteenjoyer10) August 23, 2024

They know she'd be a disaster, but they still want her to win.

Cause Orange Man Bad.

These pathetic fools never go away @PaulBegala

Open borders…not moderate

High crime………not moderate

Extreme pathetic Economy not moderate

Supporting abortions for blacks not moderate

Kicking out current President not moderate https://t.co/H5tsKhJqUH — David Acquaviva 🇺🇸 (@DavidAcquaviva) August 23, 2024

Nothing about her is moderate or mainstream.

More Democrat lies.



It’s not even gaslighting anymore, just plain old fashion lying, plain old making s—t up. https://t.co/0ZptMJgSsq — John Kirlin (@JohnPatrick1961) August 23, 2024

It sure is.

Kamala is not authentic or a moderate mainstream American.



Running on the promise to fix America when she's elected President of the United States, when she's been the Vice President for almost 4 years and hasn't fixed anything.



Where has she been the last 4 years? https://t.co/LOTNEBvGxK — Rose Knows (@realRoseKnows) August 23, 2024

Hiding. She was -- until a month ago -- a wildly unpopular VP that the Democratic Party was talking about replacing.

Now they act like she's the greatest thing since sliced bread.